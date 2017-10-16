SYRIA WAR REPORT – OCTOBER 16, 2017: GOVERNMENT FORCES LIBERATE CITY OF MAYADIN FROM ISIS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, have liberated the strategic city of Mayadin from ISIS terrorists in the province of Deir Ezzor. The SAA has also taken control of Buqrus Fawqani and Buqrus Tahtani northwest of the city.

Mayadin had been one of the key ISIS strongholds in the Euphrates Valley. Without it, the terrorist group has little chances to resist government troops securing the western bank of the Euphrates between Deir Ezzor and Mayadin.

According to pro-government sources, the SAA is now preparing to cross to the eastern bank of the Euphrates near Mayadin and to advance towards the Omar oil fields, which are also a target of the advance of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Meanwhile, the SDF officially reached a deal with ISIS in Raqqah city. SDF spokesman Talal Selo, 275 Syrian ISIS fighters along with their family members left the city under the deal. According to another SDF spokesman, Mostafa Bali, “the final batch of fighters” left the city via buses overnight into October 15.

Selo added that “no more than 200-300” foreign ISIS members remained in Raqqah. They will not be allowed to evacuate.

Following the official statement, SDF-linked media changed the narrative saying that the SDF didn’t allow ISIS members to left the city and they will be interrogated and prosecuted. However, it is not clear if the media refers the evacuated group or another group of ISIS members that could surrender to the SDF.

On October 15, the SDF declared a final phase of its offensive in Raqqah and captured al-Barid district. According to pro_SDF experts, Raqqah will soon fall into the hands of the US-backed force.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces and their allies are clearing a bank of the Euphrates between the cities of Deir Ezzor and Mayadin.

According to pro-government sources, the Tiger Forces liberated the villages of Zabari, Sa’lu and Tub from ISIS and deployed in a striking distance from al Muhassan.

Earlier, the SAA took control of Buqrus Fawqani and Buqrus Tahtani in the same area east of al-Mayadin.

As soon as government troops secure this part of the eastern Euphrates bank, they will likely start developing its advance on the western bank of the river with a clear aim to capture the strategic Omar oil fields north of al-Mayadin.

FILE IMAGE: mod.gov.sy

The Syrain Arab Army (SAA) and the National Defense Forces (NDF) have liberated the village of Al-Husayniyah from ISIS north of Deir Ezzor city, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on October 16.

Separtely, pro-government sources claimed that the SAA and the NDF have liberated the village of Safirah at-Tahtaniyah on the eastern bank of the river.

If the advance in Safirah at-Tahtaniyah is confirmed, this will be a notable signal of the expected full collapse of the ISIS defense north of Deir Ezzor city.

Meanwhile, government forces have continued advancing against ISIS terrorists inside the city. Especially intense clashes took place near Deir Ezzor’s Workers’ District. A fighting was also reported in Al-Rusafa and Al-Rashidiyah.

Syrian government forces have liberated the village of al-Husayniyah north of Deir Ezzor city and the villages of Buqrus Fawqani and Buqrus Tahtani east of the city.

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (7:00 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a huge advance on the western bank of the Euphrates River after its elite assault troops overwhelmed ISIS at numerous points adjacent to the M4 Highway in southern Deir Ezzor. Following the liberation of nearby two villages the day before, troops under the direct command of Suheil Al-Hassan took control over Zabqri, Saalo, Al-Aliyat and Al-Tob on Monday afternoon. Due to this development, the SAA has isolated a handful of ISIS-controlled villages between Al-Mayadeen and Deir Ezzor Airbase. This pocket is expected to be eliminated by the Tiger Forces in the coming days, sources inform Al-Masdar News. Meanwhile, heavy clashes engulfed the provincial capital of Deir Ezzor throughout Monday as the SAA began the next stage of the 'Big Dawn' offensive. According to Al-Masdar News field reporter Ibrahim Joudeh, the SAA is making rapid gains inside Deir Ezzor as we speak after breaking through ISIS' first line of defense in the city.

