Lebanon President Pushes P5 Ambassadors to Swiftly Handle Refugee Crisis to Ward Off Undesirable Ramifications

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

October 16, 2017

The Lebanese President, General Michel Aoun, on Monday briefed his visitors on Lebanon’s position vis-a-vis the simmering Syrian refugee crisis.

The President met at Baabda Palace with the ambassadors of the United Nations Security Council’s permanent members, in presence of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Gebran Bassil.

Aoun sounded the alarm on the grave repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis on the political, economic, and security levels, warning that this could affect the Lebanese workforce since the unemployment rate is on the rise.

The President also urged the P5 Ambassadors to swiftly handle the refugee crisis in a bid to thwart undesirable ramifications. He also requested of the international organizations that assist refugees “not to intimidate,” those who wish to return to Syria “for as long as their return is voluntary”.

“Lebanon’s security is as important as the Syrian refugees’ security,” Aoun Said.

“We seek the safe return of those who have fled because of the Syrian conflict,” the president added.

He went on to thank the Ambassadors for their visit after they discussed with him their countries’ point of view with regard to this matter.

Aoun finally handed the ambassadors letters to the Presidents of their respective countries, to the United Nations Secretary-General, and to the head of the European Union.

“Providing appropriate conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees to their country is a must, especially to the stable areas that can be reached, or areas of low tension, without being linked to a political solution.”

The meeting took place at 11:30 a.m. in presence of the ambassadors of Russia, China, France, the United States, and Britain, and was also attended by Deputy UN Secretary-General in Lebanon, Philippe Lazarini, European Union Ambassador to Lebanon Christina Lassen, and Arab League Representative, Ambassador Abdel Rahman Solh.

Source: NNA

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon, Michel Aoun | Tagged: Refugees |