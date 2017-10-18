The disintegration of NATO and the post-World War system تفكك الناتو ونظام ما بعد الحرب العالمية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 17, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

After the disintegration of the Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact, Washington decided to expand the NATO to the borders of Russia, but it collided with a solid Russian position that prevented the inclusion of countries which form a backyard to Russia as Ukraine, so it retreated. The retreat has led to redrawing new red lines in the international game. But the war for which Washington has employed tens of the allied countries from inside the NATO and outside it against Syria was an opportunity to turn the international equations in favor of Washington, to besiege Moscow and Beijing, and to alienate them from the Mediterranean Sea, by reaching to their borders from the Islamic Republics in the Central Asia after the Ottoman influence that formed the heart of the US attack starting from Syria has stabilized. The Americans have granted to the ruling organization in Ankara awards and incentives that have been represented by the handover of Ankara the power in Cairo and Tunisia, and by preferring Doha to Riyadh in the Gulf.

The loss of the war in Syria was not only a failure of the project of the US unilateralism in managing the world through the failure in having control on the region which separates the Mediterranean Sea from the borders of China and Russia, and it was not only an economic failure of the plans of hegemony on the sources of energy and the passages of its pipelines, but the most dangerous failure was the fall of the project of the new Ottoman which has presented for the first time an answer to the identity in order to cover the US hegemony on the East, that is equal to what was presented by the European Union for the issue of the identity in order to cover the US hegemony on the West. So it was not mere a practical coincidence the decomposition which affected the two vital aspects of the new common identities under the US cover in the West and East. So the fall of the new Ottoman has coincided with the start of the disintegration of the European Union. This has occurred in the center not in the parties, so Turkey the center of the new Ottoman started the repositioning at the same time of the exit of Britain from the European Union as an announcement of the end of the era of the US rise.

The transformations witnessed by the region of the main conflict in Asia in the eastern of the Mediterranean do not allow the cold change to affect Turkey as Britain. The change is happening at skate and it is creating accelerating challenges. The issue of the Kurdish secession in each of Iraq and Syria is one of the consequences resulted from tampering in the central countries in the region, as what Turkey did in favor of the project of the new Ottoman, but the failure of that project and the keeping of its repercussions is the best thing produced for the Americans, so they invested on that, thus the Kurds become more important than Turkey, so the main Turkish concern has become to combat the danger of the emergence of the Kurdish entity on its borders that threatens its unity. Washington found itself face-to-face with Ankara its first ally, its base, and its important pillar in the wars of domination over the region.

What is going on on the US-Turkish front for the past two years represents an irrevocable diagram of transformations that are greater than the ability of Washington and Ankara to avoid. The opposed positioning is an objective expression of geography and its ruling actors in politics. Thus the NATO becomes something from the past that is unable to react to the present’s challenges. Kurdistan which did not turn into an independent country seems closer to the leader of the NATO from the important original founder member namely Turkey, Turkey the member in NATO finds its closest ally with two countries, one is classified by NATO as a source of the main danger namely Russia and the other is classified by NATO as the main regional enemy namely Iran.

The war of visas between Washington and Ankara is the first one between the leader of the NATO and one of its pillars since the founding of the alliance which seems that it has become from the expired memories and has become a burden of its owners. There are new alliances with new considerations. Therefore the remaining of the post- World War II system is ending with the absence of NATO, which was no longer considered when Ankara two years ago has provoked Moscow and asked the support, but the alliance was dead and waited for its burial.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 10, 2017

ناصر قنديل

– بعد تفكك الاتحاد السوفياتي وحلف وارسو، رغبت واشنطن بتوسيع حلف الناتو إلى حدود روسيا ، لكنها اصطدمت بموقف روسي صلب، حال دون ضمّ دول تشكل حديقة خلفية لروسيا كحال أوكرانيا، فتراجعت، وشكّل التراجع إعادة رسم للخطوط الحمراء في اللعبة الدولية، وجاءت الحرب التي جنّدت لها واشنطن على سورية عشرات الدول الحليفة داخل الناتو وخارجه، فرصة لقلب المعادلات الدولية لحساب واشنطن، ومحاصرة موسكو وبكين ، وإبعادهما عن البحر المتوسط، وبلوغ حدودهما مع الجمهوريات الإسلامية في آسيا الوسطى، بعد استتاب النفوذ العثماني الذي شكّل قلب الهجوم الأميركي، انطلاقاً من سورية. وقد منح الأميركيون للتنظيم الحاكم في أنقرة جوائز وحوافز تمثلت بتسليم أنقرة مقاليد الحكم في القاهرة وتونس، وتمكين الدوحة من التقدّم على مكانة الرياض في الخليج.

– لم تكن خسارة الحرب في سورية فشلاً لمشروع الأحادية الأميركية في إدارة العالم فقط بالفشل في السيطرة على المنطقة التي تفصل البحر المتوسط عن حدود الصين وروسيا، ولا فشلاً اقتصادياً فقط لخطط الهيمنة على منابع الطاقة وممرات أنابيبها، بل الفشل الأخطر كان في سقوط مشروع العثمانية الجديدة، الذي قدّم للمرة الأولى جواباً في الهوية لتغطية الهيمنة الأميركية على الشرق، يعادل ما مثله الاتحاد الأوروبي في الجواب على قضية الهوية لتغطية الهيمنة الأميركية على الغرب، ولم تكن مجرد مصادفة عملية التحلّل التي أصابت المجالين الحيويين للهويّات الجديدة الجامعة تحت المظلة الأميركية، في الغرب والشرق، فتزامن سقوط العثمانية الجديدة وبدء تفكك الاتحاد الأوروبي ، وجرى ذلك في القلب وليس في الأطراف، لتبدأ تركيا قلب العثمانية الجديدة بالاستدارة بتوقيت خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي إيذاناً بنهاية عهد الصعود الأميركي .

– التحوّلات التي تشهدها منطقة الصراع الرئيسية في آسيا شرق المتوسط، لا تتيح تحوّلاً بارداً لتركيا كحال بريطانيا. فالتغيّر يجري على صفيح ساخن ويخلق تحديات متسارعة، وما بروز مسألة الانفصال الكردي على سطح الأحداث في كلّ من العراق وسورية إلا من التداعيات الناتجة عن العبث بالدول المركزية في المنطقة الذي مارسته تركيا لحساب مشروع العثمانية الجديدة . وبفشل المشروع بقيت تداعياته هي أفضل ما أنتجه للأميركيين، فاستثمروا عليها، ليصير الأكراد أهمّ من تركيا قلب المشروع الأصلي ، لكن ليصير الهمّ التركي الأول التصدّي لخطر نشوء كيان كردي على حدودها، يهدّد وحدتها، وتجد واشنطن نفسها وجهاً لوجه في تصادم مع أنقرة، حليفها الأول وقاعدتها وركيزتها الوازنة، في حروب السيطرة والهيمنة على المنطقة.

– ما يجري على الجبهة الأميركية التركية منذ سنتين، يمثل خطاً بيانياً لا رجعة فيه، لتحوّلات أكبر من قدرة واشنطن وأنقرة على تلافيها . فالتموضع المتعاكس لهما هو تعبير موضوعي عن الجغرافيا ومفاعيلها الحاكمة في السياسة، وحيث يصير حلف الناتو شيئاً من الماضي الثقيل العاجز عن الإجابة على تحديات الحاضر، فها هي كردستان التي لم تتحوّل دولة مستقلة تبدو أقرب لزعيم الناتو من عضو أصيل مؤسّس وازن هو تركيا ، وها هي تركيا العضو في الناتو تجد حليفها الأقرب مع دولتين، واحدة يصنّفها الناتو كمصدر خطر أول هي روسيا، وثانية يصنفها الناتو كعدو إقليمي أول، هي إيران.

– حرب التأشيرات بين واشنطن وأنقرة هي الأولى من نوعها بين زعيم الناتو وأحد أركانه، منذ تأسيس الحلف الذي يبدو أنه من ذكريات انتهت صلاحيتها، وصارت عبئاً على أصحابها، فيما تتبلور تحالفات جديدة بحسابات جديدة، ويغيب آخر بقايا نظام ما بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، مع غياب الناتو، الذي غاب عن السمع عندما تمادت أنقرة قبل عامين في استفزاز موسكو وطلبت المؤازرة، ليظهر أنّ الحلف قد مات وينتظر مراسم دفنه .

Related Videos

Related Posts

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Axis of Resistance, BREXIT, Brotherhood, Creative Chaos, Europe, Iran, ISIL, Kurdistan, kurds, NATO, neo-Ottoman, Qatar, Russia, Saudia, The 5 Seas Region, Turkey, UK, USA, War on Syria |