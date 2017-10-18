Besides torture, genocide & building walls, the U.S. has something else in common with israel-shooting children who throw stones

Alwaght- Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored American army vehicles.

According to a report by RT, head teacher of a local school said two of the eight pupils at a school on the outskirts of the city of Jalalabad in the Nangarhar Province were injured during shooting.

Saying that the incident happened at 7:00 Monday morning, the man explained that he “was standing at the main gate of the school where the pupils enter.”

“The Americans were patrolling the road. Then I heard firing sounds. Some of the pupils were carrying two injured schoolboys,” the teacher added.

The two injured boys, who have been treated by doctors at a local hospital, also shared their account of the events.

“I wanted to go to school. When I entered the school, some of our classmates took the stones and threw them at the US vehicles. Then they [US troops] opened fire. I got injured in my leg. My friend also got injured,” one of the boys said from his hospital bed, with bullets visible next to him. The children were saying that “the US should get out of our country,” the boy added.

Another child who received a leg injury claimed he personally had not thrown stones at the US convoy.

Saying that the stone-throwing boys “don’t know better because they are children,” the father of one injured boy pointed out that the US troops should have known better than to shoot at the boys.

The head teacher said the school condemns the incident and called for the government to “inquire about this case.” The US recently announced an increase of its military forces in Afghanistan, potentially bringing the total number of NATO occupation troops in Afghanistan to over 17,000.