Click here to see a HD version of the map above.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:05 P.M.) – A number of major blows have been dealt to the Islamic State empire over the last 72 hours with pro-government forces and US-backed, Kurdish-led militias making key gains in the regions of Deir Ezzor and Raqqa.

Today, the Syrian Democratic Forces finally succeeded in capturing Raqqa (the Islamic State capital before it was relocated to Al-Mayadeen several months ago) from ISIS militants after a battle for the city that lasted 4 months and 11 days.

Following the liberation of Al-Mayadeen, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces turned north, clearing ISIS from a string of villages and towns that straggle the western Euphrates bank between Al-Mayadeen and Deir Ezzor.

In Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army succeeded in liberated 3 districts today in a huge push that has granted the army around about 75% control of the city, whilst on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, army forces liberated the towns of al-Husayniyah (yesterday) and Janenah (today).

Islamic State fighters present in northeastern Hama are on the verge of being completely exterminated by Al-Qaeda forces who have brought overwhelming numbers of fighters and military equipment to bear against the fledgling ISIS stronghold in the region.

