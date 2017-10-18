Syrian Army Regains Control over New Areas in Deir Ezzor Countryside
October 17, 2017
The Syrian Army units operating in Deir Ezzor destroyed many gatherings of ISIL terrorists on the eastern and the western banks of the Euphrates River few hours after restoring control over al-Husseiniya strategic town to the north of the city.
To the southeast of Deir Ezzor city, army units started wide-scale and accurate operations to eradicate ISIL terrorists from the villages and towns between al-Mayadeen and al-Murai’yia on the western bank of the Euphrates, regaining control over the villages of Boqrous Tahtani, Boqrous Fouqani, al-Zabari, al-Olaiyiat, Sa’alou and al-Toub, according to SANA reporter.
The reporter added that scores of ISIL terrorists were killed in the operations, in addition to destroying their fortifications, barricades, machinegun-equipped vehicles and an amount of arms and ammunition that was in their possession.
To the east of the Euphrates, army units continued operations after regaining control over al-Husseiniya, advancing towards the villages of Shaqra and al-Junaina.
Army units also engaged in violent clashes with ISIL terrorists in the surroundings of al-Sina’a neighborhood, killing scores of them and destroying their arms
Meanwhile, the Syrian Air Force and Artillery carried out intensive strikes against positions of ISIL terrorists in Muhassan, al-Boulail, al-Junaina and the neighborhoods of al-Ardi, al-Orfi, Kanamat and Khasarat.
Many of ISIL positions and fortifications were destroyed in the strikes and scores of terrorists were killed.
In a relevant context, local sources confirmed that many of ISIL leaders fled away from Deir Ezzor eastern countryside including a number of their commanders such as terrorists Maher al-Kamari, Khaled al-Hassan al-Khalil al-Azzawi nicknamed “Abu al-Adyia” and terrorist Mus’ab al-Rashid.
In Hama, army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, regained full control over new areas in Wadi al-Azib, northeast of Salamiyeh city after eliminating ISIL and al-Nusra Front terrorists.
SANA reporter said that the army units fully controlled the remaining areas of Wadi al-Azib and the villages of Jebab al-Tanahej, al-Miksar al-Qebli and al-Shamali in the northeastern countryside of Hama.
The reporter added that the engineering units are combing the area and dismantling the explosives and mines planted by terrorists before they were killed or fled away towards Idlib.
Source: SANA
Elite Syrian forces liberate all of western Euphrates bank from Deir Ezzor to Al-Mayadeen
- الجيش يستعيد مدينة موحسن و9 قرى في الطرف الغربي لنهر الفرات.. وفرار المزيد من متزعمي داعش في دير الزور
- الجيش يستعيد السيطرة على قرية الحسينية شمال دير الزور ويتقدم في عملياته ضد فلول داعش غرب الميادين
- Syrian Army Regains New Areas in Deir Ezzor
Nationwide map of Syria – October 17, 2017
BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:05 P.M.) – A number of major blows have been dealt to the Islamic State empire over the last 72 hours with pro-government forces and US-backed, Kurdish-led militias making key gains in the regions of Deir Ezzor and Raqqa.
Today, the Syrian Democratic Forces finally succeeded in capturing Raqqa (the Islamic State capital before it was relocated to Al-Mayadeen several months ago) from ISIS militants after a battle for the city that lasted 4 months and 11 days.
Following the liberation of Al-Mayadeen, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces turned north, clearing ISIS from a string of villages and towns that straggle the western Euphrates bank between Al-Mayadeen and Deir Ezzor.
In Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army succeeded in liberated 3 districts today in a huge push that has granted the army around about 75% control of the city, whilst on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, army forces liberated the towns of al-Husayniyah (yesterday) and Janenah (today).
Islamic State fighters present in northeastern Hama are on the verge of being completely exterminated by Al-Qaeda forces who have brought overwhelming numbers of fighters and military equipment to bear against the fledgling ISIS stronghold in the region.
