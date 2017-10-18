Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 17, 2017

The Syrian Army units operating in Deir Ezzor destroyed many gatherings of ISIL terrorists on the eastern and the western banks of the Euphrates River few hours after restoring control over al-Husseiniya strategic town to the north of the city.

To the southeast of Deir Ezzor city, army units started wide-scale and accurate operations to eradicate ISIL terrorists from the villages and towns between al-Mayadeen and al-Murai’yia on the western bank of the Euphrates, regaining control over the villages of Boqrous Tahtani, Boqrous Fouqani, al-Zabari, al-Olaiyiat, Sa’alou and al-Toub, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter added that scores of ISIL terrorists were killed in the operations, in addition to destroying their fortifications, barricades, machinegun-equipped vehicles and an amount of arms and ammunition that was in their possession.

To the east of the Euphrates, army units continued operations after regaining control over al-Husseiniya, advancing towards the villages of Shaqra and al-Junaina.

Army units also engaged in violent clashes with ISIL terrorists in the surroundings of al-Sina’a neighborhood, killing scores of them and destroying their arms

Meanwhile, the Syrian Air Force and Artillery carried out intensive strikes against positions of ISIL terrorists in Muhassan, al-Boulail, al-Junaina and the neighborhoods of al-Ardi, al-Orfi, Kanamat and Khasarat.

Many of ISIL positions and fortifications were destroyed in the strikes and scores of terrorists were killed.

In a relevant context, local sources confirmed that many of ISIL leaders fled away from Deir Ezzor eastern countryside including a number of their commanders such as terrorists Maher al-Kamari, Khaled al-Hassan al-Khalil al-Azzawi nicknamed “Abu al-Adyia” and terrorist Mus’ab al-Rashid.

In Hama, army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, regained full control over new areas in Wadi al-Azib, northeast of Salamiyeh city after eliminating ISIL and al-Nusra Front terrorists.

SANA reporter said that the army units fully controlled the remaining areas of Wadi al-Azib and the villages of Jebab al-Tanahej, al-Miksar al-Qebli and al-Shamali in the northeastern countryside of Hama.

The reporter added that the engineering units are combing the area and dismantling the explosives and mines planted by terrorists before they were killed or fled away towards Idlib.

Source: SANA

By Andrew Illingworth 17/10/2017 BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:11 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces successfully completed the final phase of their Al-Mayadeen operation today, liberating the last string of towns and villages on the western bank of the Euphrates between the former ISIS capital and Deir Ezzor city. Just minutes ago, word came in from military sources exclusive to Al-Masdar News that the Tiger Forces cleared the settlements of Muhassan (also spelt Mo Hussan), Bo Lil , Bo Omar and Al-Abd. These settlements had been bypassed and encircled during the Tiger Forces’ initial offensive push south of Deir Ezzor which saw them liberate Al-Mayadeen city. By this advance, the Syrian Army has liberated all villages and towns along the western Euphrates bank between Deir Ezzor of Al-Mayadeen.

