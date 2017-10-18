Posted on by michaellee2009

US Air Force AIRLIFTS! ISIS Fighters From Raqqa to Fight Russians – Russian TV Report

Despite completely leveling Raqqa Dresden-style, the US deliberately let 1000 ISIS fighters escape, and, get this: AIR-LIFTED! them to Deir ez-Zor, to aide in the battle against Russia and Syria there.

Can’t make this stuff up.

Russian TV keeps hammering away at the US, accusing them of all manner of double-dealing and treachery – deliberately helping ISIS hang in there in Syria, despite the fact that their situation is hopeless militarily.

US aide to ISIS has become a very loud refrain on Russian TV, covered in detail on a daily basis.

Comments from the Ministry of Defense and top commentators are literally dripping with angry sarcasm:

“Only for the reasons of military ethics we don’t publish recently taken photos of the US military base in Al-Tanf, crammed with, to put it mildly, atypical for the US Army (weapons only ISIS would have need for)” – Russian Ministry of Defense

On October 13th, according to Voltaire.net:

The Russian Chief of Staff, General Sergey Rudskoy, indicated that the US Coalition’s bombings in Iraq are very infrequent. Because of this, a thousand Daesh fighters have been able to leave the country for Syria. These fighters, together with another 2000 fighters, participated in an attack against the Syrian Arab Army. However the Syrian Arab Army had been able to ward it off.

(Transcript of report follows below)

One of the main reasons it’s interesting to watch Russian news is that it shows crucially important events occurring in the world that the MSM never covers. In this case, as in many others it’s the human story that’s swept under the rug.

While Americans only get distant reports of anonymous “troops” fighting ISIS, Russian reporters are boots on the ground, kilometers away from the front lines, and what they have shown us is tragic, but not surprising.

America has ‘Dresdened’ Raqqa

In contrast to the concern for civilians on behalf of Russia and Syria, by the time Trump is done “bombing the hell out of ISIS”, there won’t be a Raqqa to liberate.

Kiselyov (Russia’s Top Anchor):

Two weeks ago, we said that it was the Americans, and not combat capabilities of the barbarian pseudo-Caliphate terrorists, that became the main obstacle to ending the war in Syria.

This week, General Konashenkov, the Defense Ministry spokesman, called the actions of the US and their coalition in Syria and Iraq “an imitation of the fight against ISIS”.

In fact, Americans interact with terrorists, for example, at their illegally deployed military base Al-Tanf in southern Syria.

Igor Konashenkov, the Defense Ministry spokesman:

“Only for the reasons of military ethics we don’t publish recently taken photos of the US military base in Al-Tanf, crammed with, to put it mildly, atypical for the US Army off-roaders with large-caliber DShK machine guns and recoilless weapons.”

Kiselyov:

Nevertheless, the country’s liberation process is underway. Now ISIS is controlling less than 8% of the Syrian territory.

Meanwhile, the Americans have pretty much wiped the ISIS capital, Raqqa, off the map.

The ruins went to the Kurds. The remaining terrorist fighters were carefully transported to help those who are unsuccessfully defending Deir ez-Zor.

So cynical.

