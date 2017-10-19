BRIG GEN ISSAM ZAHREDDINE, HERO OF DEIR EZZOR SIEGE, MARTYRED IN CLASHES WITH ISIS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor Senior Syrian Army military commander Issam Zahreddine has been martyred Wednesday during an operation against the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] in Deir ez-Zor, Hezbollah War Media Center reported. Zahreddine was martyred “during a military operation against the terrorists of Daesh in Sakr Island, in Deir ez-Zor,” according to WMC. Sakr Island is an area near the Deir ez-Zor airport. Zahreddine was a Major General of the Syrian Republican Guard who played a major role in the fight against Daesh in Deir ez-Zor. Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team BRIG GEN ISSAM ZAHREDDINE, HERO OF DEIR EZZOR SIEGE, KILLED IN CLASHES WITH ISIS

18-10-2017 | 15:57

Brig Gen Issam Zahreddine has been killed in an IED explosion during the ongoing operation against ISIS in Saqr Island norheast of Deir Ezzor city, the National Defense Forces (NDF) media wing reported on October 18.

If confirmed, this will be a notable blow to the entire government forces leadership involved in the operation in the Deir Ezzor countryside.

Brig Gen Zahreddine is a hero of the battle for Deir Ezzor, that was leading government troops defending the city from ISIS terrorists over the past years. He’s a member of the Syrian Republican Guard.

SF will update this post as soon as more info appears on the issue.

UPDATE 1: The Hezbollah media wing in Syria also reports this.

