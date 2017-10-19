It doesn’t have to be this way. The USA should take a leaf out of Putin’s book and purge zionism

Posted on by michaellee2009

From Las Vegas to Iran, Zionists Appear to Rule the USA – Can We Purge them?

Grand Strategy & Global Reality: Saving Donald Trump from the Deep State

The purpose of Grand Strategy is to assure peace and prosperity for the Nation-State – to avoid war, to prevent all possible threats from emerging, to balance all policies and their costs in an affordable, balanced, flexible, and sustainable manner. [1]

The USA does not have a grand strategy — and none of its leaders seem to understand this is suicidal.

The graphic below illustrates a three-dimensional approach to Grand Strategy, one that integrates the ten high-level threats to humanity generally and the USA specifically; [2] the twelve core policies that must be orchestrated in a Whole of Government manner on a foundation of holistic analytics and true cost economics; [3] and the major players in the world that the USA must respect if it is to achieve peace and prosperity. The red dots are where the entire US secret intelligence community (IC) focuses, and in both of these – inter-state conflict and terrorism – it is the USA that the primary antagonist pursuing elective wars not authorized by the Congress, [4] and sponsoring terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), this particular one in partnership with Israel and Saudi Arabia. [5]

A central reason why the USA does not have a Grand Strategy is to be found in the combination of Griftopia (the merger of political crime and financial crime in what is commonly called the Deep State), [6] and the dominance of one single foreign power – Israel – such that the US Congress is actually considering a law that would make it a felony to criticize Israel and call for a boycott of Israeli products and services. [7] In other words, the US Constitution and particularly the 1st Amendment right to freedom of speech must bow to the “Israel First” mantra that is achieved by bribery, blackmail, and lies – the blatant manipulation and misrepresentation of reality to a government that is incapable of evidence-based policy-making.

A Grand Strategy would address all threats to national security, not just the two that generate obscene transfers of money from the US taxpayer to the US military-industrial complex, to Israel, and to the 40 dictators around the planet that the US support (the only two we don’t like are in North Korea and Cuba). [8]

A Grand Strategy would assure balanced sustained attention to all policies and demand that true costs be understood at every level (local to global) across every domain. Below is a depiction of what could be purchased for 25% of the current US military budget, all the more reasonable because the US military budget is known to be roughly 50% waste. [9]

At a time when the US military budget consumes 60% of the discretionary budget and 16% of the total budget of the USA, [10] it is truly insane – criminally insane – to have 1,000 military bases all over the world (their primary purpose is to facilitate the smuggling of drugs, guns, cash, gold, and small children) [11] while having a Navy with more admirals than ships; an Air Force lacking in global reach; and an Army that has gone down the “special forces” rabbit hole and is completely lacking in serious armored forces as well as integrated Close Air Support (CAS) and serious Information Operations (IO) capabilities.

This is not to say that the USA should not have a powerful, capable military. I believe that we need a 450-ship Navy, [12] a long-haul Air Force able to deliver an armored division a week anywhere in the world, and a completely new Army centered on Col Dr. Douglas MacGregor’s vision of Reconnaissance-Strike integrated armored brigades. [13] Such a force could be built for half what we pay now, and should be based at home.

There is a geographic perspective missing from US foreign and national security policy. The President is allowing too much of his time to be consumed by a focus on distant enemies who are either not really our enemy (Iran) or not our problem (North Korea). Then there are the near “enemies” so absurd as to defy intelligent belief – Cuba and Venezuela. Below is my view of five priorities in national policy – the Home Front above all else, followed by the Americas to the south and Russia and China to the north – everywhere else is peripheral. In no instance does the US have the right to lie, cheat, or steal. We should be pursuing a foreign policy of commerce, friendship, and peace. [14]

Below is what an evidence-based Grand Strategy might look like, depicting only the national security half. The domestic half would focus on the 99% instead of the 1%, make public education and well-being a top priority, instead of what the USA has now: a system designed to transfer wealth from the 99% to the 1%.

It is in the above context that I must interpret President Donald Trump’s decertification of the Iran nuclear deal [15] as either insanely ill-advised, or – if he is fully aware of all aspects of the Las Vegas massacre by rogue elements of the US Government (USG) in probable partnership with Zionists [16] – an extraordinarily clever move to buy time as he prepares to purge the USG – particularly the Departments of State and Defense and the US IC agencies – of their Mossad fellow travelers.

The case of Jeffrey Epstein, a known Mossad officer or agent, whose pedophilia network includes Lolita Island and at least one “no name” hotel in New York City, both believed to be fully equipped to video-tape all manner of influential politicians, judges, and celebrities, is in my view suggestive of how the Mossad and rogue elements of the IC may be collaborating. The case of Virginia L. Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s long-time partner and daughter of Robert Maxwell, the Mossad super-spy who successfully compromised most if not all US intelligence and law enforcement information technology systems, [17] stands out. On 23 June 2016 after a settlement was reached, the entire docket was placed under seal. [18] Assuming the judge is an honest and sensible person, there is in my view only one explanation for this: that the US IC has been a full partner with the Mossad is developing pedophilia entrapment cases, and in jointly blackmailing key Members of Congress, among others. [19]

From where I sit, the foreign policy of the USA is of, by, and for the 1%, most of whom are either Zionists or controlled by Zionists. It is a mistake to think that such as statement is anti-Semitic. The power of Israel in the USA is not based on nine million Jewish voters, a tiny fraction of the total number of eligible voters. It is based on state-sponsored bribery, blackmail, and the manipulation of information, inclusive of #GoogleGestapo, a very sophisticated social media censorship system that is so good at repressing the truth and alternative media, it is being offered to Communist China for implementation. [20] Eric Schmidt, the architect of #GoogleGestapo that includes Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube actively censoring conservative voices and alternative media, is in my view one of four major Zionists in the USA who could reasonably be considered a threat to the Constitution; the others are Sheldon Adelson, Michael Chertoff, and George Schwartz Soros – all of them heavily involved in the Las Vegas false flag.

Only Donald Trump can tell us if he has lost his mind or is merely buying time. I doubt the former and pray for the latter. I predict that the day will come when Iran, Russia, and a restored US Congress replete with Independents and a sufficiency of Conservatives, will come together to achieve peace in the Middle East. When that day comes, the USA will have a Grand Strategy, an Open Source Agency (OSA) capable of providing 96% of the decision-support needed to do evidence-based policy and budgeting, [21] and a public – the 99% — that refuses to allow virtual colonialism, predatory capitalism, and unilateral militarism in its name and at its expense. Iran is not our enemy. Indeed, I am reminded of the adage, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” If Zionists are the real enemy, then Iran is our friend. [22]

Endnotes

[1] Steele, Robert. Reinventing the US Army Part I – An American Grand Strategy, Carlisle, PA: Strategic Studies Institute, U.S. Army War College, Press, Projected Publication 2017; see also Steele, Robert. Reinventing the US Army Part II – Overview of Planning and Programming Factors for Expeditionary Army Operations, Carlisle, PA: Strategic Studies Institute, U.S. Army War College, Press, Projected Publication 2017 and Steele, Robert. Reinventing the US Army Part III – Strategy, Reality, Precepts, Structure, & Leadership, Carlisle, PA: Strategic Studies Institute, U.S. Army War College, Press, Projected Publication 2017. See also my 2,500 summary reviews of non-fiction works in 98 categories and particularly two lists of lists, Worth a Look: Book Review Lists (Positive Future-Oriented) and Worth a Look: Book Review Lists (Negative Status-Quo) as well as reviews for topic of Strategy. I continue to believe that President Trump would be well served by terminating the National Security Council (NSC), replacing it with a National Strategy Board (NSB), by cutting the secret intelligence budget by 70% while creating an Open Source Agency (OSA), and by cutting the entire federal budget by 50% starting with the Department of Defense (DoD).

[2] As devised and prioritized by LtGen Dr. Brent Scowcroft, USAF (Ret.) and other members of the United Nations High-Level Panel on Threats, Challenges, and Change, reporting out in A More Secure World: Our Shared Responsibility (United Nations, 2005).

[3] The author created the Earth Intelligence Network, an accredited non-profit, to establish a framework for holistic analytics, true cost economics, and Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE). The twelve polices are drawn from a quarter century of US presidential “Mandates for Change” publications. The core publications associated with his being recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize can be seen on the landing page of his personal website, see especially

[4] Cf. Garance Franke-Ruta, “All the Previous Declarations of War: Congress has formally declared war only 11 times in U.S. history, and authorized the use of military force 11 times,” The Atlantic, 31 August 2013.

[5] ISIS Saudi Arabia @ Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog; see especially Wayne Madsen, “Yes, the USA Created ISIS, Along With ….” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 10 September 2016

[6] Matt Taibbi, Griftopia: A Story of Bankers, Politicians, and the Most Audacious Power Grab in American History (Spiegel & Grau, 2011). The best book on the concept of a Deep State is that by Peter Dale Scott, The American Deep State: Big Money, Big Oil, and the Struggle for U.S. Democracy (Rowman & Littlefield, 2017). Robert Steele, in many video appearances, has helped the concepts of Deep State, False Flag, and Fake News gain currency in the Alternative Media.

[7] Cf. Aniqa Raihan, “Nearly 50 Senators Want to Make It a Felony to Boycott Israel,” The Nation, 4 August 2017. The bill is also being co-sponsored by many Members of the House of Representatives. Israel over-played its hand here; US citizens should seek to dismiss from office every co-sponsor of this legislation as each has clearly made a commitment to Israel First. A complete list of both Senators and Representatives co-sponsoring the Israel First legislation can be found at #UNRIG: Roster of Senators and Representatives Who Place Israel First in Betrayal of Their Oath to the US Constitution and in Betrayal of Every One of Their Constituents, Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 21 July 2017.

[8] Cf. Keith Johnson, “$30,000 in U.S. Aid for every Israeli; 14.9 million Adult Americans Unemployed!” Attending the World, 13 March 2010, and (Ambassador) Mark Palmer, Breaking the Real Axis of Evil: How to Oust the World’s Last Dictators by 2025 (Rowman & Littlefield, 2005).

[9] Used with the permission of Medard Gabel, for many years the deputy to Buckminster Fuller. His books on holistic design are extraordinary, see for example Designing a World that Works for All: Solutions & Strategies for Meeting the World’s Needs: Tenth Anniversary Edition (CreateSpace, 2015). On military waste and dishonesty in the USA see Robert Steele, “The National Military Strategy: Dishonest Platitudes,” CounterPunch, 6 July 2015 and on waste across major policy domains in the US see Agriculture: Nadia Arumugam, “UN Says Europe Wastes 50% of Fruit and Vegetables – and America Isn’t Must Better,” Forbes (4 October 2012), Dana Gunders, “Wasted: How America is Losing Up to 40 Percent of Its Food from Farm to Fork to Landfill,” National Resources Defense Council, August 2012; Energy: Barry Fischer, “US Wastes 61-86% Of Its Energy,” CleanTechnica, 26 August 2013; Health: Michael Galper et al, “The price of excess: Identifying waste in healthcare spending,” PriceWaterhouseCoopers, April 2008; Military: Scot Paltrow, “Behind the Pentagon’s doctored ledgers, a running tally of epic waste,” Reuters, 18 November 2013, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, “U.S. Defense Spending Compared to Other Countries,” Peter G. Peterson Foundation, 1 June 2017, Perry Chiaramonte, “War on waste: Pentagon auditor spotlights US billions blown in Afghanistan,” Fox News, 28 July 2014; Water: Robert David Steele, “Water: Soul of the Earth, Mirror of Our Collective Souls,” Huffington Post, 7 January 2011.

[10] Combining the category of Military Spending (54%) and Veterans’ Benefits (6%) yields 60%. “President’s Proposed 2016 Budget: Discretionary Spending,” National Priorities, 9 February 2015.

[11] Steele, Robert with Mohsen Abdenmoumen, “Robert David Steele: CIA Uses 1000 of US Overseas Bases to Facilitate the Smuggling of Drugs, Cash, Gold, Guns, and Small Children for the Elite,” American Herald Tribune, 20 February 2017.

[12] 450 Ship Navy @ Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog.

[13] Doug MacGregor @ Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog.

[14] Congressman Ron Paul is the most sensible senior voice in America on this point, see his collected Congressional speeches at A Foreign Policy of Freedom: Peace, Commerce, and Honest Friendship (Foundation for Rational, 2007). Contrast the existing “big stick, big expense” national security policy of the Chinese – an effective military including naval forces more than adequate for a South China Sea confrontation with hollow US forces, at a tiny fraction of the US military budget, while creating a global grid of commerce and construction highlights by ports, airfields, high speed rails, and mining. This story is best told by Parag Khana, Connectography: Mapping the Global Network Revolution (Orion, 2016). Where China and Russia have failed is in the information domain – they have not understood that the post-Google Internet must be both open source and totally encrypted and distributed, as well as free to the lower billions in the form of an open source cell phone that requires no towers (FM band) and no batteries (RF recharging). That is what will create infinite wealth in keeping with the vision of C. K. Prahalad, The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid, Revised and Updated 5th Anniversary Edition: Eradicating Poverty Through Profits (Pearson FT Press, 2009)

[15] “Trump decertifies Iran nuclear deal, slaps sanctions on IRGC in broadside at ‘radical regime’,” Fox News, 13 October 2017; and Office of the Press Secretary, “President Donald J. Trump’s New Strategy on Iran,” The White House, 13 October 2017.

[16] Steele, Robert. “Las Vegas Massacre: A Hybrid False-Flag, Treason, or an Act of War?” American Herald Tribune, 6 October 2017.

[17] Martin Dillon and Gordon Thomas, Robert Maxwell, Israel’s Superspy: The Life and Murder of a Media Mogul (Da Capo Press, 2003).

[18] Conchita Sarnoff, “Jeffrey Epstein: Money Conquers Justice, Deception Reigns,” The Daily Caller, 26 May 2017.

[19] The author is an appointed Commissioner for the project on elite pedophilia of the International Tribunal for Natural Justice, and is also the author of the Foreword to a book by West Point graduate Joachim Hagopian, Pedophila & Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State, being published free online by the chapter and eventually to be offered as a book at Amazon.

[20] #GoogleGestapo @ Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog.

[21] General Tony Zinni, USMC (Ret.), when he was Commanding General of the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) then engaged in two wars and twelve joint task force actions, is on record as saying that he received, “at best,” 4% of what he needed to know from the US IC. Cf. Graphic: Tony Zinni on 4% “At Best” and Tony Zinni: Background & Confirmation of the 4% “At Best” Quote on Secret versus Open Sources, both at Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, respectively 30 December 2012 and 7 December 2010. My retired peers agree that 70% of the US IC budget could be cut if the remaining 30% were managed honestly and – my work – an Open Source Agency (OSA) at $2 billion a year was creating unclassified decision-support for everyone. I am told President Trump is considering the creation of an OSA. Cf. Robert Steele, “Intelligence for the President—and Everyone Else,” Counterpunch, 1 March 2009 and “Defense Intelligence: Seven Strikes,” CounterPunch, 2 July 2014.

[22] The simple-minded as well as the devious will always try to label any reasoned commentary about Zionists to be anti-Semitic. Apart from the fact that the Jewish state and religion are both invented, and that the Ashkenazi Jews emerged from the Khazars in Eastern Europe, when I use the term Zionist I refer to state-sponsored bribery, blackmail, and deception, and to those individuals who choose to betray their own country in service to Zionism. Donald Trump got the first half of the message right: America First. He must now complete the message: there is no room in America for Israel First, nor for Zionist profiteering at the expense of the 99%, 23% of whom are unemployed at this time. Cf. Shaul Stamfer, “Are We All Khazars Now?” Jewish Review of Books, Spring 2014; Shlomo Sand, The Invention of the Jewish People (Verso, 2010) and Shlomo Sand, The Invention of the Land of Israel: From Holy Land to Homeland (Verso, 2012). On unemployment see John Williams, Shadow Government Statistics, accessed 14 October 2017. For an understanding of how US banking families under the control of foreign banking families created the Great Depression to destroy the growing middle class demanding honest government, to buy land and property at distressed prices, and to consolidate control of the US political and governance structure, see Wayne Jett, The Fruits of Graft: Great Depressions Then and Now (Launfal Press, 2011).

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Creative Chaos, Deep State, hollywood, Israel-USA Relationship, MOSSAD, Nazi Israel, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel, Zionist Lobby |