تعاون سوري إيراني للردع

أكتوبر 20, 2017

18-10-2017 | 12:58

Iranian General Mohammad Baqeri warned that it is not acceptable for the Zionist regime to violate Syria’s sovereignty anytime it wants.

During a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus, Baqeri discussed ways to deepen cooperation with the Syrian military, pledging to fight “Israel” and the takfiri terrorists.

“We are in Damascus to assert and coordinate and cooperate to confront our common enemies, the Zionists and terrorists,” the Iranian General said.

He further stated that both Syria and Iran “drew up the broad lines for this cooperation.”

In addition to meetings with his Syrian counterpart and the Arab country’s defense minister, Major General Baqeri is to meet Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad during the trip.

The top Iranian commander’s visit to Syria is aimed at broadening defense and military cooperation between Tehran and Damascus, holding consultations and promoting cooperation in the fight against terrorism, and exploring avenues to ensure stability and security in the region.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team