Will the US – Iranian confrontation occur? هل ستقع المواجهة الأميركية الإيرانية؟ انه زمن التسويات

أكتوبر 20, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The US President Donald Trump ignited the relationship with Iran, putting the world in front of the risk of war. Within a week of anticipation for what he will say on the eve of the date of the Congress’s ratification of the renewing the work with the agreement provisions, Trump has threatened the world promising of a new strategy that expresses his dissatisfaction towards the nuclear agreement which he described it with the worst agreement. After long anticipation, Trump talked, he used harsh expressions against Iran and has charged it with every accusations, he beheld it the responsibility of all crises, moreover he dealt with the agreement as it is under punishment, when he had to utter the only useful sentence about what he would do with the agreement whether he will abolish it, stop it, or present it to negotiation and modification he stammered and he did not say anything, just that he will not send to the Congress any message that notifies it about the commitment of Iran to the agreement and asks the Congress to renew the US commitments concerning that agreement, so he announced practically the withdrawal from the mission which he was entrusted and has behold it to the Congress.

Trump has done the same thing with the health insurance system which was approved by the former President Barack Obama. America is still without a health system so far, after the decision of Trump caused the staying of millions of the Americans outside any guarantee system. The Congress is still discussing. It was clear for Trump that the Congress is unable to take a decision which the President was unable to take because the factors which prevented the President are preventing the Congress more. Europe is committed to the agreement and it warns from tampering with it. The sanctions which will be undertaken by America if it withdraws from the agreement will be on the companies and the banks which deal with Iran, which most of them are European companies and banks. The decision as the withdrawal from the agreement means that America is bearing the responsibility of the Iranian nuclear behavior which is contrary to the agreement and which America is responsible for its failure. But no one neither America nor in Europe has an alternative to stop the Iranian nuclear activities towards possessing a nuclear bomb but to have a reconciliation with Iran. In case of withdrawal, the alternative represented by the sanctions were not effective throughout two decades, but the increase of the Iranian nuclear capability which reached in the light of the sanctions the degree of having a bomb according to the US reports.

The Congress knows what is known by the President, so it avoids like him going to escalation, because the only remaining choice after the bankruptcy of the sanctions system in case of the fall of the agreement is to go to war. The Congress and the President know that if this was available, it was worthy to go to war under a stronger pretext that gathers the allies around America at their forefronts the Europeans, where America does not appear as a defector force that escapes from its pledges, and it was enough for America to stick to the red line which it put to prevent the Syrian army and its allies, at their forefront Iran and Hezbollah from reaching the Syrian-Iraqi borders and mobilizing the capacities to wage the war there under the slogan of preventing the Iranian expansion and preventing of the threat of Israel’s security. Waging the war on the bordered line will achieve strategic practical goal by separating Syria from Iraq, and separates Iran from Syria, Hezbollah, and Palestine, thus this will achieve the desired goals of America and its allies more than the nuclear. If America is able to win this war then it can bring its allies and the world to modify the agreement under the conditions of the victor.

Scrutinizing the sanctions which Trump said that he asked to be imposed on the Revolutionary Guard have been issued by the US Treasury Department, which means that is an application of previous classifications where there is not any new classification on the terrorism lists. The US Department of State which is responsible for the classification on the terrorism lists has already classified the Corps of Jerusalem in the Revolutionary Guard and some of its institutions on the terrorism list, so the new sanctions are an application of the old classification, but there was no decision to include the Revolutionary Guard to these lists as the US threats said, so this means the avoidance of the confrontation which Iran has promised of in case of such classification.

Trump played around, so he is not on the edge of the abyss, he decided to move around lest he collides with the danger of confrontation, he used the hostile words to avoid making a decisive decision.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 14, 2017

ناصر قنديل

– نفخ الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب في نار العلاقة مع إيران واضعاً العالم أمام خطر اندلاع حرب، وخلال أسبوع من الترقب لما سيقوله عشية موعد تصديق الكونغرس على تجديد العمل بأحكام الاتفاقية، حَبَس ترامب أنفاس العالم متهدّداً متوعّداً باستراتيجية جديدة تعبّر عن عدم رضاه على الاتفاق النووي الذي ما انفكّ يصفه بالأسوأ، وبعد طول انتظار تحدّث ترامب، فقال كلاماً فيه أقسى التعابير بحق إيران ووجّه لها الاتهامات كلّها، ورمى عليها مسؤولية الأزمات كلّها، ووضع الاتفاق في منزلة المكافأة لمن يجب أن ينزل به العقاب، وعندما كان عليه أن ينطق الجملة الوحيدة المفيدة، عمّاذا سيفعل بالاتفاق، سيلغيه أم سيجمّده أم سيطرحه للتفاوض والتعديل، تلعثم ولم يقل شيئاً، سوى أنه لن يرسل للكونغرس الرسالة التي تفيد بالتزام إيران بالاتفاق وتطلب من الكونغرس تجديد الالتزامات الأميركية بهذا الاتفاق، معلناً عملياً الاستقالة من المهمة التي تقع على عاتقه وتجييرها للكونغرس.

– سبق لترامب أن فعل الشيء نفسه مع نظام الضمان الصحيّ الذي أقرّه الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما، ولا زالت أميركا بلا نظام صحيّ حتى الآن، بعدما تسبّب قرار ترامب ببقاء ملايين الأميركيين خارج أيّ نظام ضمان، ولا زال الكونغرس يناقش. وقد كان واضحاً لترامب أنّ الكونغرس عاجز عن اتخاذ قرار عجز الرئيس عن اتخاذه، فالعوامل التي منعت الرئيس من اتخاذ القرار، تمنع الكونغرس بشدّة أكبر، فأوروبا ملتزمة بالاتفاق وتحذّر من التلاعب به، والعقوبات التي ستتخذها أميركا إذا خرجت من الاتفاق ستكون على الشركات التي تتعامل مع إيران والبنوك التي تتعامل مع إيران. وهي في غالبها شركات وبنوك أوروبية، وقرار بحجم الانسحاب من الاتفاق يعني أنّ أميركا تتحمّل مسؤولية السلوك الإيراني النووي المخالف للاتفاق، الذي تكون أميركا مسؤولة عن إسقاطه، وليس بيد أحد لا في أميركا ولا في أوروبا بديل لوقف الأنشطة النووية الإيرانية، عن بلوغ درجة امتلاك قنبلة نووية، سوى التراضي مع إيران، وفي حال الخروج منه، فالبدائل التي تمثلها العقوبات لم تفعل طوال عقدين سوى زيادة القدرة النووية الإيرانية، التي بلغت في ظلّ العقوبات عتبة امتلاك القنبلة، وفقاً للتقارير الأميركية.

– الكونغرس يعلم ما يعلمه الرئيس، ويتجنّب مثله بسبب ما يعلمان، الذهاب للتصعيد، لأنّ الخيار الوحيد المتبقي بعد إفلاس نظام العقوبات، في حال سقوط الاتفاق، هو الذهاب للحرب. وهو ما يعلم الرئيس والكونغرس معاً، أنه إنْ كان متاحاً. فكان الأجدر الذهاب إليها بذريعة أقوى، تجمع الحلفاء حول أميركا وفي مقدّمتهم الأوروبيون، ولا تظهر أميركا فيها كقوة مارقة تتنصّل من تعهّداتها، ويكفي تمسك أميركا بالخط الأحمر الذي وضعته لمنع الجيش السوري وحلفائه، وفي مقدّمتهم إيران وحزب الله، من بلوغ الحدود السورية العراقية، وحشد القدرات لخوض الحرب هناك، تحت شعار منع التمدّد الإيراني ومنع تهديد أمن «إسرائيل»، وخوض الحرب على خط الحدود يحقق شيئاً عملياً استراتيجياً بفصل سورية عن العراق، وبالتالي إيران عن سورية وحزب الله وفلسطين، ويحقق الغايات المرجوّة لأميركا وحلفائها أكثر من ألف شعوذة عنوانها الاتفاق النووي، وإذا كانت أميركا قادرة على هذه الحرب والانتصار فيها، تستطيع أن تجلب حلفاءها والعالم لتعديل الاتفاق بشروط المنتصر.

– التدقيق بالعقوبات التي قال ترامب إنه طلب إنزالها بالحرس الثوري، صدرت عن وزارة الخزانة الأميركية، ما يعني أنّها تطبيق لتصنيفات سابقة، وليس فيها تصنيف جديد على لوائح الإرهاب، وقد سبق لوزارة الخارجية الأميركية التي تتولّى مهمة التصنيف على لوائح الإرهاب أن صنّفت فيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري وبعض مؤسساته على لوائح الإرهاب، والعقوبات الجديدة تطبيق للتصنيف القديم، لكن لم يصدر قرار بإدراج الحرس الثوري على لوائح الإرهاب، كما كانت التهديدات الأميركية تقول، ما يعني تجنّب المواجهة، التي وعدت بها إيران في حال حدث هذا التصنيف.

– لعب ترامب على حدّ السيف، وليس على حافة الهاوية، فهو قرّر السير بين النقاط، كي لا يصطدم بخطر المواجهة، وغطّى بالكلمات العدائية التهرّب من اتخاذ قرار حاسم.