Video: Israel Wants War with Iran. Penetrating Historical Analysis of Israeli-CIA Meddling

By Steve Pieczenik

Steve Pieczenik brings us a carefully documented analysis focussing on the history of the Middle East.

“Allow me to explain the Iran situ, its complicated and yes, Israel is involved.”

We created the Iran-Iraq war with the support of Israel. Both Iraq and Iran were supported by the US.

Israel has also maintained that it can attack Iran’s nuclear facilities. That is false.

Steve Pieczenik served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush.

The original source of this article is Steve Pieczenik

