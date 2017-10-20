Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(12 – 18 October 2017)

20 Palestinian civilians, including 14 children, were wounded in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 47 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 others into occupied Jerusalem.

50 civilians, including 7 children, were arrested in the West Bank.

6 of them, including a child, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Israeli forces closed 8 offices of 3 media companies and arrested 2 journalists in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continue to target the Gaza Strip border areas.

Israeli authorities continue to make a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Two houses were demolished in Silwan village without a prior warning while the demolition of a third house was delayed.

Israeli forces continue settlement activities in the West Bank

3 dunums and 600 square meters were seized from al-Ta’amrah lands, east of Bethlehem.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

12 Shooting incidents were documented against Palestinian fishing boats in the northern and southern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

Four fishermen were arrested, and their boat and 8 fishing nets were confiscated in addition to destroying and drowning a boat in the Sea in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

2 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (12 – 18 October 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 20 Palestinian civilians, including 14 children; 4 of them including a child were in the West Bank while the 6 others, including 3 children, were in the Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli naval forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea and open fire at farmers and houses in the border areas. The fishermen in the Sea were subject to 12 shooting incidents during the reporting period.

In the West Bank, 15 October 2017, a 13-year-old Palestinian child sustained shrapnel wound to the left leg when Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at a group of youngsters and students, who threw stones at the soldiers after their incursion into Rojib village, southeast of Nablus.

On 16 October 2017, a young man was wounded to the foot when Israeli forces moved into al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, and opened fire. On 18 October 2017, 2 civilians were wounded in Nablus and Ramallah following the Israeli forces’ incursion into the cities and closure of 8 media offices.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas witnessed protests against the on-going unjust closure on the Gaza population. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors and opened fire in order to disperse them. As a result, 6 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded; Five were wounded in eastern Jabalia and the other in al-Brueij refugee camp.

In the pretext of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Sea, PCHR monitored that Israeli forces escalated their attacks against Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea although declaring fishermen are now allowed to fish until 9 nautical miles instead of 6. This proves that the Israeli forces continue their policy of targeting fishermen and their livelihood. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats 12 times; 11 of which were in the north-western Beit Lahia and western Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip and one was off Kahn Younis shore in the southern Gaza Strip. On 15 October 2017, 4 fishermen were arrested off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, and 8 fishing nets were confiscated. The arrested fishermen were later released.

On 17 October 2017, Israeli gunboats fired shells at a Palestinian fishing boat sailing within 2.5 nautical miles. As a result, the boat was destroyed and drowned in the Sea.

It should be mentioned that the Ministry of Agriculture said that Israel informed the Ministry of Affairs that the allowed fishing area expanded from 6 to 9 nautical miles starting at 15:00 on Wednesday, 18 October 2017.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 13 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Khuza’ah village and al-Sunati area in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah. As a result, farmers and civilians panicked, but no casualties were reported.

On 15 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip opened fire at the lands and houses in the eastern areas. No casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 47 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 50 Palestinian civilians, including 8 children. Six of those, including a child, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

As part of the Israeli attacks against media, on Wednesday, 18 October 2017, Israeli forces closed 8 branch offices of 3 media companies in the West Bank, providing media services in Nablus, Hebron and Ramallah. These companies are PalMedia, Ram Sat, and Trans Media, noting that the offices are rented by the channels of al-Quds, Al-Aqsa and Palestine Today. Israeli forces confiscated the broadcasting devices and equipment and closed the offices for 6 months without identifying the reasons in addition to arresting 2 journalists from Hebron. These attacks are part of systematic steps to silence the voice of truth and cover up the serious violations of human rights in the oPt.

Measures to Create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

In the context of Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, dozens of settlers continued to raid al-Aqsa Mosque and its yards in East Jerusalem’s Old City under the Israeli forces’ protection and provoking Palestinians there.

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

As part of settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 12 October 2017, hundreds of settlers under the Israeli forces’ protection moved into several neighbourhoods in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City coinciding with the last days of the Jewish Sukkot Holiday. They attacked shops and damaged 4 vehicles and a motorbike in al-Wad neighbourhood in the Old City. They also moved into the African Community neighbourhood near the Council “al-Majles” Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, and threw stones, sticks and chairs at the houses’ doors and windows in the neighbourhood.

On 16 October 2017, the Israeli authorities declared seizing dunums from al-Ta’amrah lands, east of Bethlehem.

On 17 October 2017, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished 2 houses in Yasoul Valley neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of East Jerusalem’s Old City, without any prior warning under the pretext of building without a license. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces were preparing to demolish a third house but the demolition was delayed after its owner resorted to the Israeli court.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 12 October 2017

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Adam (27), his brother Ayman Loai Taha (24), and Hamad Ibrahim Hamdi (25).

At approximately 17:00, an Israeli infantry unit moved from the gate of the security fence gate surrounding the “Kiryat Arba” settlement into al-Hariqah area, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed between houses and patrolled the streets, causing fear among children. A number of youngsters gathered and threw stones at the soldiers. The soldiers randomly fired tear gas canisters at them and chased them. The Israeli forces also raided and searched houses belonging to Da’ana family searching for the stone-throwers. In the evening, the infantry unit withdrew from the village, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:10, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. They also opened fire around these boats. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Awa, al-Mawreq, Beit Awla and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Friday, 13 October 2017

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Khuza’ah and al-Senati area in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah. As a result, the farmers and civilians panicked, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. They also opened fire around these boats. The shooting recurred at approximately 08:40 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (2) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Atil village, northeast of Tulkarm; and Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah.

Saturday 14 October 2017:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin, and patrolled the streets. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Taher Jawad Badarnah (23) and Qasem Khalid Mohammed Abu Baker (16)

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved into Beit Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the village. The soldiers deployed between houses and patrolled the streets, causing fear among families and children. A number of the soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Mahmoud al-Suweiti (24) and then arrested him.

At early morning, an Israeli force accompanied with 2 military vehicles and a bulldozer moved into Beit Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They closed the western entrance to the village with piles of sand and stones. This entrance connects the village with the other villages in the western side of Dura. As a result, civilians were forced to take far roads.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 5 military vehicles moved into Kherbat al-Deir in the northern Valleys, east of Tubas. They confiscated 2 trucks working on the agricultural road to rehabilitate it. They detained the drivers until at approximately 06:00 on the same day. The soldiers also took the confiscated trucks to Bisan Commercial Crossing near the area without handing the drivers a confiscation document. The trucks belong to Lafi Mafdi Lafi Sawaftah and Yasser Fraih Mohammed Wakhman.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles. The shooting continued until at approximately 06:45 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Sunday, 15 October 2017:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin and patrolled the streets. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Abdul Qader Ahmed Abdul Qader Abu al-Rab (20), ‘Ezzeden As’ad Abdul Rahman Abu al-Rab (23), Basel Kamal Kamel Abu Zaid (22), and Hamzah Khalid Mohammed Abu al-Rab (20).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested ‘Amer ‘Atef Abu ‘Alia (18) and Ihab Osama Abu ‘Alia (22).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Rashid al-Barghuthi (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The gunboats surrounded a fishing boat belonging to ‘Adnan Mohammed al-Sultan. The boat was manned by ‘Adnan’s sons Fou’ad (25) and Mahmoud (18), from al-‘Atatrah neighbourhood in Beit Lahia, and they were sailing within 500 meters offshore. The Israeli soldiers ordered them to take off their clothes, jump into the water, and swim towards the gunboat. The soldiers then arrested the fishermen, but did not confiscate their boat.

After half an hour, the Israeli gunboats surrounded another Palestinian fishing boat in the same spot and opened fire to force it to stop sailing. The boat belongs to Diab Mohammed al-sultan and was manned by Tareq Abdul Bari Mohammed al-Sultan (22) and Mohammed Yaseen ‘Ali Zayed (23), from al-Salateen neighbourhood in Beit Lahia. The soldiers ordered them to take off their clothes, jump into the water, and swim towards the gunboat. The soldiers then arrested them and confiscated 8 fishing nets. It should be noted that the Israeli forces later released the 4 fishermen after questioning them.

At approximately 07:05, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:50, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian lands and houses in the eastern areas. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli forces moved into Rujeib village, southeast of Nablus, at the time students were leaving their schools. They stationed in the centre of the village when a number of children gathered and threw stones at the Israeli vehicles. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs to disperse them. As a result, a 13-year-old child sustained a live bullet shrapnel wound to the left leg, and was transferred to Rafidiya Governmental Hospital. Medical sources classified his injury as minor.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (1) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Rummanah village, west of Jenin.

Monday, 16 October 2017

At approximately 00:00, Israeli force moved into Qalqiliyah and patrolled the streets. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim ‘Awad Yusuf Duweikat (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mufeed Abu Lulha (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin, and then patrolled the streets. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 5 civilians namely Noor Edden Mahmoud ‘Atatrah (27), Saleh Mahmoud Hamarshah (28), Forsan Khalid Hamarshah (29), his brother ‘Akramah (30), and Mahmoud Abdullah Hassan Abu Baker (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, and stationed on the main street of the camp. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Odai Mustafa al-Khamour (20) and then arrested him. After that, clashes erupted between young men of the camp and the Israeli forces, who fired live and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, a young man sustained a live bullet wound to the foot and was transferred to al-Hussein Hospital in Beit Jala to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Mahmoud Saleh Sabbah (20), Mohammed Wasfi Sabah (24), and Saleh Mahmoud Yusuf (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin, and patrolled the streets. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Qasam (24) and Qasem Basel Mohammed Jabarin (28), and Suheib ‘Adnan al-Ghoul (25).

At approximately 16:00, Israeli infantry units moved from “Carmi Tsur” settlement, into the southern side of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed near an under-construction house in al-Thaher area. A group of youngsters were near a shop when the Israeli soldiers indirectly fired rubber-coated metal bullets at them and surrounded them in the area. They then arrested Khalid Raed Mahmoud Bahar (14) claiming that he threw stones at them as the parents’ attempts to prevent the soldiers from arresting him faild. The Israeli forces later withdrew to the abovementioned settlement.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They patrolled the streets and deployed the area. The soldiers then hit Rajeh Ghazi Shabitah (16) with a soldier’s rifle butt on his head. As a result, he was wounded and then arrested. The Israeli forces also arrested Mohammed Mustafa Mansour (14) and then took the arrestees to “Karni Shamron” military camp. They released them at approximately 02:00 on the next day and handed them to the Palestinian liaison. The Israeli justification of arresting them was that an unknown person whistled to the military vehicle while passing by the area.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shyoukh, al-Kume, Taffuh, Surif villages and Dura in Hebron.

Tuesday, 17 October 2017 2017

In early morning, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Eslaibi and then arrested his son ‘Emad (15). The soldiers also raided and searched Beit Ummer Petrol Station and then arrested Hamzah ‘Ali ‘Ayyad ‘Awad (21).

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamun village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank, and patrolled the streets. They raided and searched several houses and then topped the houses’ roofs. The soldiers arrested ‘Alaa’ Ahmed Mar’ie Hushiyeh (30).

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 3 military vehicles moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the village. After damaging its door and opening it with a special tool, the Israeli soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Emad Mohammed al-Salebi (48) and then arrested him. They detained the family members in one room. After an hour, the soldiers arrested ‘Emad’s son Amin (15) and took him to the area where the military vehicles stationed near the military watchtower established at the entrance to the village. Moreover, an infantry unit raided and searched a petrol station at the entrance to the village. They then arrested Hamzah ‘Ali ‘Ayyad ‘Awad (17), who works in the station, and took him to the military watchtower. Later, the arrestees were transferred to a military camp in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

It should be noted that the Israeli forces raided and searched Hamzah’s house a week ago. They detained the family member in one room and used police dogs in searching the house. The soldiers also kept Hamza’s father naked outside and damaged the flooring in his brother’s apartment. Furthermore, they confiscated the DVR of the surveillance cameras. Hamza suffers from a chronic disease called the “Familial Mediterranean Fever” (FMF) and he needs permanent medical treatment. By arresting Hamzah, the number of the arrestees increased to 61 arrestees, including 42 children, since the beginning of the year.

At approximately 01:50, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles moved into Kafer Qalil village, south of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Kamal Abdul Jabbar ‘Amer (21).

At approximately 01:55, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and patrolled the city neighborhoods. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Samer Ibrahim al-Seddah (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin, and patrolled the streets. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Nasim Yasser Fraihat (35).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in Ghunaim neighborhood. They deployed between houses and patrolled the streets, causing fear among families and children. The soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf ‘Ayed al-Faqih (32) and then arrested him and took him to the area where the military vehicles stationed. Meanwhile, a number of angry young men gathered and threw stones to the military vehicles. After that, a number of soldiers stepped out of the vehicles and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men and between houses. As a result, a number of young men suffered tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 02:40, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Rahman Mo’men al-Jalees (32) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Saleh Amin al-Haremi (18), Murad Mousa al-Khamour (19), and Nabil Alram Fararjah (27).

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a bulldozer moved into Qasrah village, southeast of Nablus, and stationed in al-Badawi area in the south-eastern side of the area. The bulldozers destroyed chain stones and 200-meter-retaining walls surrounding a land belonging to Mohyee Eden ‘Asfour Salim Hasan from the abovementioned village. The land was reclaimed in 2015 and funded by a project implemented through Qasrah Municipality.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. The shooting recurred after an hour. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off Beit Lahia shore in the northern Gaza Strip, fired shells a Palestinian fishing boat belonging to ‘Ezz Wajih Mohammed Abu Ryalah (36) from al-Mokhabarat area, northwest of Gaza city. The fishing boat sailing within 2.5 nautical miles off Beit Lahia shore was totally damaged and drowned into the sea. It should be noted that Abu Ryalah left the boat at approximately 05:30 after he finished fishing. The boat is designated for night fishing and transfering the fishing equipment. The boat also had 2 generators, 4 flashlights, and paddles.

PCHR documented the escalation of Israeli attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, despite announcing that fishermen are allowed to sail up to 9 nautical miles instead of 6 nautical miles. This emphasizes the Israeli policy to target the fishermen and their livelihood.

At approximately 19:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, heavily opened fire in the vicinity of Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area off Khan Yunis shore in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (2) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta and al-Fawar refugee camp.

Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Israeli forces closed 8 branch offices of 3 media companies for in the West Bank, providing media services in Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah and Bethlehem. These companies are PalMedia, Ram Sat, and Trans Media, noting that the offices are rented by the channels of al-Quds, Al-Aqsa and Palestine Today. Israeli forces confiscated the broadcasting devices and equipment and closed the offices for 6 months without identifying the reasons in addition to arresting 2 journalists from Hebron. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) strongly condemns these decisions and calls upon the intentional community to put pressure on Israeli forces to end their attacks against the Palestinian media facilities. These attacks are part of systematic steps to silence the voice of truth and cover up the serious violations of human rights in the oPt.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 18 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and raided the office of PalMedia Company for Media Services in the 8th floor in the Municipality Complex Building. They also confiscated the company’s broadcasting, production, and distribution equipment and then closed it with an iron plate. They also fixed to its outside door posters signed by the “Commander of the IDF Judea and Samaria Division” stating that closing the company is necessary. They also raided the offices of Trans Media and Ram Sat Companies for Media Services in the 4th floor of Qanaze’a Building next to the Municipality Complex. They also confiscated broadcasting, production, and distribution equipment and closed the companies with an iron plate. They also fixed to the outside doors similar posters stressing the closure was upon an order by the Israeli forces’ commander in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided al-Maha building in Hebron that includes offices of various media companies and channels. They raided the offices of al-Quds Channel, Al-Aqsa TV, Trans Media Company and PalMedia Company. They also arrested the Director of Tans Media Company, journalist ‘Amer Mohammed al-Ja’abari (40), from his house in Nemrah neighborhood, and his brother, Ibrahim, the Company’s Administrative Director, from his house in Sha’abah neighborhood, taking both of them to an unknown destination. The Israeli forces fixed a statement to the offices’ doors, stating the closure of Ram Sat Media Agency’s branch office will be for 6 months. The Israeli forces also raided the Community Knowledge and Research Library near Trans Media office in Hebron, seized 6 computers, a Fiber device and photocopiers and broke the doors and surveillance cameras.

During the incursion, clashes erupted between a group of Palestinian young men and the Israeli forces, who fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, an 18-year-old young man sustained a metal bullet wound to the chest and was transferred to Rafidiya Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided al-Maha building in Hebron that includes offices of various media companies and channels. They raided the offices of al-Quds Channel, Al-Aqsa TV, Trans Media Company and PalMedia Company. They also arrested the Director of Tans Media Company, journalist ‘Amer Mohammed al-Ja’abari (40), from his house in Nemrah neighborhood, and his brother, Ibrahim, the Company’s Administrative Director, from his house in Sha’abah neighborhood, taking both of them to an unknown destination. The Israeli forces fixed a statement to the offices’ doors, stating the closure of Ram Sat Media Agency’s branch office will be for 6 months. The Israeli forces also raided the Community Knowledge and Research Library near Trans Media office in Hebron, seized 6 computers, a Fiber device and photocopiers and broke the doors and surveillance cameras.

Around the same time in Ramallah, Israeli forces raided broadcasting and media production companies, including Ram Sat, Trans Media, and PalMedia, and seized their equipment and videotapes and their montage. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces raided Palestine Building in Ramallah that includes media companies and damaged the elevators in it. They also prevented anyone from entering or leaving the building. They raided the offices of Trans Media and PalMedia in addition to seizing their equipment. They then ordered the owners to close their companies for 6 months and threatened whoever disobeys the orders will subject himself to interrogation or detention.

Clashes erupted between the Israeli forces and young men during which a young man sustained a metal bullet wound to the face. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex to receive medical treatment. Moreover, dozens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation.

It should be mentioned that Israeli forces raided PalMedia Company for the second time consecutively within 2 months and seized all its contents.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces seized equipment from the media office of PalMedia Company. Eyewitnesses said that large force of Israeli soldiers raided the office of PalMedia Company on al-Karkafah Street in the center of Bethlehem after breaking the main door. They then confiscated some devices and equipment and damaged others.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30, following Friday prayer on 13 October 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and international activists organized a protest in Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since al-Aqsa Intifada. When the protestors approached the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, 13 October 2017, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Bureij refugee in the central Gaza Strip, in solidarity with Jerusalem and protesting against the Israeli violations in al-Aqsa Mosque. About 30 youngsters gathered near the security fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 17-year-old child, from al-Buraij refugee camp, sustained a live bullet wound to the right foot. He was transferred to Shuhadaa’ al-Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah to receive medical treatment. His wound was classified as moderate.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, protesting against the Israeli closure and violations on the Gaza Strip. Some of the protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at the protestors. The shooting and clashes sporadically continued until approximately 18:45 on the same day. As a result, 5 civilians, including 2 children, were directly hit with tear gas canisters. They were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, and their condition was classified as minor.

Note: PCHR Keeps the names of the wounded persons.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 10 October Various goods 5795 Humanitarian aid 14045 Cooking gas 273,990 Benzene 113,982 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 481,52176.012 Construction aggregates 10000 Cement 2960 Construction steel 510 15 October Various goods 2716 Humanitarian aid 14970 Cooking gas 234,180 BenzeneBenzene for UNRWA 77,98638,000 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 784,99376,000 Construction aggregates 12000 Cement 1920 Construction steel 210

Exports:

On Tuesday, 10 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 8 tons of clothes.

On Sunday, 15 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 8 83.9 tons of tomatoes; 49.4 tons of cucumbers; 2 tons of eggplants; 7.1 tons of squash; 11.2 tons of sweet peppers; and 1.23 tons of sweet potatoes.

Note: Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing was closed on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 and 12 October 2017, due to Jewish holidays.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(11-17 October 2017)

Category 11 October 12 October 13 October 14 October 15 October 16 October 17 October Patients 22 – 5 – 60 45 49 Companions 17 – 6 – 50 44 46 Personal needs 6 – 1 – 48 33 36 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 3 – Arabs fromIsrael 5 – 5 – 16 6 6 Diplomats – – – – – 1 2 International journalists – – – – – – – International workers 22 – 11 – 15 16 35 Travelersabroad – – – – – 1 2 Business people – – – – 200 133 102 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews – – – – 5 3 3 VIPs – – 1 – – 1 – Ambulances to Israel 3 – – – 2 3 3 Patients’ Companions 4 3 – – 1 3 3

Note:

On Monday, 16 October 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed one person, who works at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew his permit.

On Wednesday and Friday, 11 and 13 October 2017, the travelers’ movement at Erez crossing was not active while on Thursday, 12 October 2017, the crossing was completely closed due to the Jewish Sukkot Holiday.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah: Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

On Sunday, 15 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Atarah village, north of Ramallah. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. The civilians’ movement was obstructed for several hours.

On Monday, 16 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Silwad village and near the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (15) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 12 October 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethan, al-Nabi Yunis and Tarousa villages and on Khelit al-Maieh road, east of Yatta. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. The civilians’ movement was obstructed for several hours.

On Sunday, 15 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Bani Naiem village and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Monday, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs), at the northern entrance to Yatta village, at the entrance to Samou’a village, and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Tuesday, 17 October 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refuee camp, at the western entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to Ethna village and on Raboud village road.

On the same day morning, Israeli authority closed the western entrance to Beit ‘Aynoun village, connecting the bypass road with Sa’ir village. As a result, the Israeli forces obstructed the vehicles’ movement that carrying students and employee from and to their villages. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities opened the road 2 months ago after they closed it for several months, during which the Israeli forces killed many Palestinian civilians, who passed through this road, under the pretext that attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (6) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 12 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Heblah village and at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. The civilians’ movement was obstructed for several hours.

On Friday, 13 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints on the main street between Qalqiliyia and Nablus near “Kedumim” settlement, at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. The civilians’ movement was obstructed for several hours.

On Monday, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Azoun village and at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. The civilians’ movement was obstructed for several hours.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 12 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints under the bridge of Askaka village at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit. In the next day, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawat Bani Hassan village.

On Sunday, 15 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near Askaka village bridge, east of Salfit. They detained 2 police officers work at the Palestinian Intelligence Service, Wael Nabil Abdullah Abed al-Razeq and Ahmed Na’iem Mohamed ‘Obaid. They were released later.

In the next day, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Mardah village, north of Salfit.

Tulkarm: Israeli forces established (2) checkpoints all over the city.

On Friday, 13 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened their measures. In the next day, the Israeli forces also tightened their measures and established another checkpoint at the entrance to Bal’ah village, northeast of the city.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At 18:30 on Thursday, 12 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Bureen village, southeast of Nablus, which is the main street of the village. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and then arrested Huthifah Fareed Ziyadah (29), from Madamah village, southeast of Nablus. Huthifah was arrested while driving his own car returning from his work in Ramallah.

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, 13 October 2017, Israeli forces arrested ‘Alaa Mahmoud Salibi (26), from Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, when stopping a bus carrying village’s residents to attend a wedding in Ramallah. ‘Alaa was arrested when the bus was stopped at a checkpoint established at the western entrance to the city. He was then taken to an unknown destination. It should be noted that the Israeli forces raided and searched ‘Alaa’s house last week and arrested his brother, Khalid (16).

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 01:30 on Thursday, 12 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ain al-Louza neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bahaa Ahmed Abu Tayieh (20) and arrested him.

In the evening, Israeli forces turned al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, into a closed military zone. They also fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at the village residents. Activist Mohamed Abu al-Humus said that, on Thursday, hundreds of Israeli soldiers moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, where they heavily fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and live bullets. They also turned the village into a closed military zone by closing all streets, surrounding the village, and imposing curfew. The Israeli soldiers also arrested Mohamed Abed al-Raaouf Mahmoud (17) while he was in a car at the village entrance. Due to firing the tear gas canisters, dozens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. Moreover, the closure imposed on the village, especially at the eastern and western entrances to the village; firing sound bombs and metal bullets at vehicles and residents; topping at houses’ roofs; and stationing in many neighborhoods caused a state of tension and anxiety in the village.

At approximately 23:20, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abed al-Raheem ‘Isaa (24) and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00 on Sunday, 15 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. Israeli soldiers deployed in many neighborhoods and confiscated flags and banners, which were hanged on walls for welcoming prisoners. They also pushed and beat up Yousef Muhasin, his wife Fadia and their daughter Salsabil while they were near al-Salam Amusement Park at the northern entrance to the village. Yousef was arrested and then taken to Salah al-Deen police center for investigation. PCHR’s fieldworker said that Yousef’s wife and his pregnant daughter were taken to hospital to receive medical treatment due to sustaining bruises. Moreover, the Israeli forces removed a banner for welcoming the prisoner Nimer Mahmoud and confiscated it. They also confiscated flags for welcoming the prisoners Mahmoud and ‘Ata Mohamed Derbas. The Israeli forces also moved into al-‘Issawiyia village cemetery in an ongoing violation of the sanctity of the dead persons.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 16 October 2017, a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They searched houses and shops from which they confiscated surveillance cameras and arrested civilians, who were later released. The Israeli forces raided and searched a house and a toys shop belonging to Ziyad ‘Afanah after damaging the door locks and then arrested him. Clashes erupted between Palestinian young men and Israeli soldiers, who heavily fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at an UNRWA school for girls, causing fear among female students. The Israeli soldiers topped the houses roofs and deployed snipers before their withdrawal.

At approximately 13:30, a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into the schools street in the center of al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They heavily deployed in the area and indiscriminately fired rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs at the students when students were leaving their schools. As a result, 10 students, who are between 9 and 16 years old, were hit with sound bombs and rubber-coated metal bullets and sustained shrapnel wounds. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of al-‘Issawiyia Follow-up Committee, said that Israeli forces raided al-‘Issawiyia village and wounded 10 students who are between 9 and 16 years old while getting out of the school. The students sustained wounds to the face, limbs, abdomen and waist. All of them were then taken to hospitals and clinics. Moreover, dozens of students were afraid due to raiding the main street near their school by the Israeli soldiers. Abu al-Humus added that one of the wounded persons was transferred from al-Maqased Hospital to Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital in the evening. It should be noted that the abovementioned wounded person was hit with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the waist and his health condition was serious as his spleen was removed. Abu al-Humus also said that the Students’ Parents Committee decided to suspend the school day in all schools in al-‘Issawiyia village until further notice in protest against the Israeli forces’ daily incursions coinciding with the start and end of the school day. He said the Israeli forces are trying to provoke and intimidate the students and erupt clashes.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 17 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-Sa’diyia neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Salah Sharifah (22) and arrested him.

Houses Demolition:

On Tuesday, 17 October 2017, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers without a prior warning demolished 2 houses in Yasoul Valley neighbourhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. The bulldozer also started to demolish another house, but the demolition decision was delayed because its owner went to the Israeli court. According to PCHR’s investigation and eyewitnesses’ statement to PCHR’s fieldworker, on Tuesday, Israeli bulldozers accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff moved into Yasoul Valley neighbourhood and stationed in Abu Tayieh area. They then demolished 2 houses belonging to Abu Rajab family.

Omar Abu Rajab said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli bulldozers demolished his house and his brother’s house, Raied, after fully surrounding the houses. He added that the demolition was carried out although the judge has not yet considered the appeal submitted by the family lawyer. He also said that the family had a decision to delay the demolition, but the Israeli municipally staff refused it and carried out the demolition without a prior warning.

Abu Rajab said that the two houses were built 14 months ago, and the Israeli Municipality handed them the demolition decision in last April and from that time the demolition decision was delayed several times. Lately, a hearing was held to delay the demolition and the judge has not yet considered the decision, pointing out that the family submitted the documents requested by the court and began the licensing procedures.

Abu Rajab also pointed out that his family told him about raiding the house to demolish it when he was in his work. When Abu Rajab returned, he could not enter his house or helping his family in vacating the contents due to the closure imposed on the area. He added that they demolished the houses without vacating all the contents.

It should be noted that the house sheltered 9 persons, including 2 children, and after demolishing the house, Abu Rajab family set a tent in front of their house rubble. The family became homeless due to the demolition.

In ‘Ain al-Louza neighborhood, Israeli forces raided a house belonging to Sha’ban Abu Tayeh and completely surrounded his house. The Israeli Municipality staff vacated the house contents to demolish it under the pretext of non-licensing. The house’s owner managed to delay the demolition decision after he resorted to the court. Two hours later, the Israeli forces withdrew from the neighborhood.

Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property :

On Thursday, 12 October 2017, hundreds of Israeli settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, moved into many neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, concurrently with the latest days of Jewish Sukkot Holiday. The Israeli settlers attacked shops and damaged 4 vehicles and a motorcycle in al-Wad neighborhood. They also moved into the African Community neighborhood and threw stones, chairs, and sticks at the houses’ doors and windows. Dozens of Palestinian young men gathered to stop the Israeli settlers’ attacks. As a result, 4 Palestinian civilians sustained wounds and fractures while Ya’qoub al-Dabbagh (13), was arrested. Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli settlers severely beat up Ibrahim al-Hashlamoun, raided his shop and damaged its contents in Al-‘Amoud Gate area. They also raided a house belonging to Maher Abu Isneinah on al-Wad Street. Eyewitnesses added that the Israeli forces only moved the Israeli settlers away from al-Wad Street and when the settlers arrived at al-Amoud Gate area, they beat Ibrahim up after raiding his shop.

In next day morning, the Israeli settlers organized a demonstration on al-Wad Street, while the Israeli forces heavily deployed in the area. The Israeli settlers also established iron barriers on roads and obstructed the civilians and traders’ movement.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

On Monday, 16 October 2017, the Israeli authorities declared seizing many agricultural dunums from al-Ta’amrah lands, east of Bethlehem. Hasan Braijah, Representative of Committee against Wall and Settlements in Bethlehem, said that the Israeli forces declared a military order holding No. 25/17 T, to seize of 3dumuns and 600 square meters in a plot of land No. 4 from al-Ta’amrh lands near “Nokdim” settlement, west of al-Ta’amrah lands. Hasan Braijah pointed out that the military order warns civilians of using the plot of land only through the Israeli forces, in which by this way the Israeli settlers will easily seize the land.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

