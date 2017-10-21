Boris “the clown” Johnson: Labour MPs Speaking to RT Is a ‘Scandal’ – But His Old Man Was on Only Last Month

Posted on by michaellee2009

Boris Johnson: Labour MPs Speaking to RT Is a ‘Scandal’ – But His Old Man Was on Only Last Month

Apparently the buffoon did not even know his father (and six Conservative MPs) had been happy to speak to RT as well

While Boris Johnson claims it is a “scandal” that Labour MPs are willing to appear on RT, the Tory foreign secretary seems unaware his own father came on the channel just last month. In fact, a lot of Johnson’s Tory colleagues have.

Addressing MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Johnson claimed RT’s news output is “propaganda” and admonished those who have appeared.

“If you study the output of Russia Today, and if you consider the state of the press in Russia at present, it is a scandal that members of the party opposite are continuing to validate and legitimate that kind of propaganda by going on those programs,” Johnson said.

“I’m assured by my ministerial team none of them do so.”

