‘Israel’ Will No Longer Be able to launch Aerial Attacks on Syria: Zionist Analysts

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a phone call with the Russian President Vladimir Putin to express his worries about the Iranian chief of staff to Syria and the military role played by Iran in that country.

The Zionist analysts considered that the visit come two days after the Israeli attacks on the Syrian air defense battery to stress that the Iranians will also confront any Zionist attack on Syria in the future.

They also concluded that the Zionist ability to launch aerial attacks on Syria is going to be curbed in view of the Iranian support to the Syrian army.

Israeli Channel 2 voiced doubts over the veracity of the official claims about destroying the Syrian air defense battery two days ago, stressing that the enemy warplanes managed to damage it lightly.

An Israeli officer commented on the channel’s report by pointing out that the Zionist air force aimed at destroying the radar of the battery, not the entire air defense system, indirectly acknowledging that the media outlet’s story is true.

