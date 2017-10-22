Posted on by michaellee2009

Bombing For Freedom: Illegal US Wars And The Scapegoat Of The Anonymous Source

It is time that Americans open their eyes and acknowledge the atrocities being committed in their name; the actions being perpetrated upon any and all who do not conform to the greater western agenda, all under the guise of freedom, liberty, even progress, while providing the exact opposite.

This country is in a very precarious time, as most can no doubt see, yet the events that led to this time of upheaval and uncertainty were either created by, exploited by, or a by-product of, the actions of the Deep State controlled US (DSCUS). History is very clear on this point, and yet most simply choose to buy what the politicians are selling, because it’s easy, and comfortable. But this is not the time for easy or comfortable. It is a time of choices; to choose what future we want for our children; to choose whether this country is part of the solution, or part of the problem; to choose between morality and assimilation.

Those pulling the stings are currently attacking sovereign nations, murdering civilians, dissolving American rights, violating both domestic and international laws, poisoning the air, the water, the food supply, your medicine, all while these careless actions kill the life on this planet at an unprecedented rate, as we find ourselves literally in the Sixth Extinction. Meanwhile, mainstream media discusses anything that will distract you from these issues. They do all this, in your name.

Illegal Wars

The DSCUS has been waging an intensified amount of thinly veiled wars of conquest since the passing of the Patriot Act, which was just the beginning. Since that time, what was once the United States, has become almost unrecognizable. The change has been so subtle that many have failed to notice the heading this country has been set on since that time: War.

Since 2001, the US defense budget has increased by more than one trillion dollars, not including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Today US military operations are involved in scores of countries across all five continents, many of which are covert, or simply undeclared. The DSCUS is currently at war, either directly or via proxy, with Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Qatar, Pakistan, Venezuela, the Philippines, and possibly even Russia if we include the new cold war that has clearly been brewing. I find it hard to believe that anyone can honestly tell themselves that all this conflict is solely for the betterment of the citizens within, despite the clear historical pattern of absolute chaos following US-led intervention. Yet, the ability of the average American to rationalize what they do not want to confront, is staggering. Just like the lowering of the average attention span due to the use of social media and pop-culture, this is likely wholly orchestrated.

According to Harvard University, in addition to the clear conflicts mentioned above, the US has a significant “military presence in, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, U.A.E., and Uzbekistan.” The US also has a “significant presence in Bahrain, Djibouti, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Kosovo, and Kyrgyzstan, in addition to long-established bases in Germany, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and the UK. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) is active in 20 countries across the Middle Eastern region, and is actively ramping-up military training, counterterrorism programs, logistical support, and funding to the military in various nations.”

In Somalia specifically, US airstrikes have killed over 400 people in the last eight years as part of a quiet war on “terrorism.” Despite there being no declaration of war, parts of the country have been designated as “active war zones,”, allowing for more strikes to take place with little to no oversight. The absurdity of this is made apparent when one realizes that the designation of “war zone” is due almost entirely to the bombing campaigns of Western powers. This is a common turn of events.

A sovereign nation is bombed under the foggy premiss of a “humanitarian mission” that oddly seems to do more damage than the “evil leader” that all of a sudden had to go, when clearly the real goal is control of the oil reserves. Then, due to the chaotic state that follows, a war zone is declared, which then allows those who created the war zone in the first place, more room to continue bombing a nation that did not, and does not want US “help.” And the touted goal throughout the effort is the same forceful freedom, liberty and democracy. Yet, in today’s political double speak, those are synonyms for tyranny, oppression and control.

The DSCUS seemingly bombs a county under the guise of protecting the civilian population, while the campaign hurts primarily the civilian population, until such time as the country is in such a devolved state of conflict that they can then declare the area an active war zone, losing the international restrictions on military actions. Essentially claiming the nation is in such a problematic state, that the US is then “morally obligated” to step in and “take control,” absurdly disregarding the simple fact that this state of conflict is due, at least in large part, to US actions.

It is just ridiculous how the DSCUS will blatantly disregard international law, until their own illegal actions eventually create a situation more conducive to those actions. It is just elementary, and yet far too many blithely accept it. In many cases, that casual acceptance of what is otherwise an almost unbelievably transparent war crime, is due to the use of an anonymous source claiming the war-torn country is actually being attacked by its own leader. This makes it easy for those looking for the comforting lie, to simply accept it at face-value and move on. That is all it takes these days, and then the hypocritical, short-sighted moral outrage, completely lacking any type of perspective, consumes the airwaves. Then, whether or not you agree, it appears as if the “majority” is in agreement, yet that is rarely the case, if the American people are involved at all. Then, what appears to be the indiscriminate bombing of the country by US proxy forces, we are told is in fact a humanitarian mission to “save the people” from their tyrannical leader … by destroying their homes, and infrastructure, makes sense.

Anonymous Sources

Breaking news: This information is groundbreaking and proves what we have been saying all week — according to anonymous intelligence sources.

This type of reporting has become almost predominate in mainstream media today. Since the election of Donald Trump, there has been an absurd disregard for journalistic integrity, mainly how one is supposed to source reported information. Most recently the DOJ put out a report cautioning Americans on the dangers of trusting anonymous sources, which CNN then chose to cite an anonymous source to refute DoJ claims that … anonymous sources cannot be trusted. Seriously.

This absurdity has become a daily occurrence, on every channel, sometime multiple times a day, many of which are later changed, appended, or taken down altogether. This has little to no effect on the network’s already poor ratings, as the majority of their willfully ignorant viewers will never even be made aware that the information they are still passing of as verified truth, was in fact, based on misleading or wholly fraudulent information given by an anonymous source for one ambitious reason or another.

When we hear that ISIS took responsibility for a given incident, why would we now take that at face value, with all we know today? Seems almost irresponsible to do so. How easy it would be for the West to simply lay claim to anything that happens afterward, as an “ISIS attack,” then simple kill the perp in a hail of “protective” gun fire, and now it’s an ISIS attack, who will say otherwise? And if ISIS disagrees, ‘oh well they’re terrorists, we can’t believe them.’ If all else fails, CNN or the Washington Post will be all too willing to report whatever narrative the intelligence agencies want them to, through an anonymous intelligent official of course. All while demonizing whichever country is currently in the Deep State crosshairs as the source. When considering false flags in this scenario, and how often the FBI is involved prior to these incidents, the depth to which this manipulation goes truly begins to materialize. It seems that the hypocrisy of the US and its allies knows no bounds.

Today we will discuss the general disregard of international law by Western powers, and their willingness to impose those laws on anyone they disagree with or who refuses to fall in line, the use of created events to push the world toward a desired action, the absurdity of the continued use of anonymous sources and much more today on The Last American Vagabond:

