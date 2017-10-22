Modern Day Slavery: THE US PRISON SYSTEM ‘VIDEO’
MAXIMUM CRUELTY
The US has 5% of the world’s population, but 25% of all the people in jail or prison on earth are in a US jail.
More than Russia, more than China.
What are these prisons like?
Corrupt, pointlessly cruel, and occupied by no small number of innocent people or people who committed very minor and entirely victimless crimes.
And big money makers for all concerned.
