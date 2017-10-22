Modern Day Slavery: THE US PRISON SYSTEM ‘VIDEO’

Posted on October 22, 2017 by michaellee2009

Modern Day Slavery: THE US PRISON SYSTEM ‘VIDEO’

NOVANEWS
Image result for US PRISON SYSTEM PHOTO

GovernmentLaw enforcement corruption & abuse

MAXIMUM CRUELTY

The US has 5% of the world’s population, but 25% of all the people in jail or prison on earth are in a US jail.

More than Russia, more than China.

What are these prisons like?

Corrupt, pointlessly cruel, and occupied by no small number of innocent people or people who committed very minor and entirely victimless crimes.

And big money makers for all concerned.

Advertisements

Filed under: America, Deep State, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: