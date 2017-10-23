Posted on by michaellee2009

Video: Korean War: 600,000 Tons of American Bombs on the North. Every City was Destroyed

By mlovmo,

This episode details the UN bombing campaign over North Korea and the results for the people on the ground.

The majority of civilians killed in the Korean War were killed in North Korea by air attack. (This segment on the bombing of North Korea was censored from the US version of this documentary.).

Extensive war crimes committed by the United States.

