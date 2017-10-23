Video: Korean War: 600,000 Tons of American Bombs on the North. Every City was Destroyed
This episode details the UN bombing campaign over North Korea and the results for the people on the ground.
The majority of civilians killed in the Korean War were killed in North Korea by air attack. (This segment on the bombing of North Korea was censored from the US version of this documentary.).
Extensive war crimes committed by the United States.
