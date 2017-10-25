Posted on by michaellee2009

Russia Vetoes Deplorable SC Resolution on Syria

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Washington, Britain and France supported a Security Council resolution to renew Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) authorization to examine CW use in Syria for another year – knowing the entire Damascus stockpile was eliminated in 2014, confirmed by OPCW inspectors.

US-supported terrorists alone use these banned weapons – trained in their use by Pentagon contractors in Jordan and perhaps elsewhere.

The SC resolution was introduced to continue vilifying Assad, falsely accused numerous times of using these weapons, no evidence ever proving it because none exists.

Ahead of the SC vote, neocon US envoy Nikki Haley, a disgrace to the position she holds, a geopolitical know-nothing, a political prostitute, said:

“The United States is calling for the Security Council to approve the continuation of these investigations prior to the release of the next official report of their findings.”

Following Russia’s veto (China abstained), she disgracefully said the following:

“Russia has once again demonstrated it will do whatever it takes to ensure the barbaric Assad regime never faces consequences for its continued use of chemicals as weapons.”

Fact: America uses banned chemical, biological and radiological weapons in all its wars of aggression. So does Israel.

Fact: Russia and Syria are more responsible, refusing to stoop this low, believing international law is inviolable. America, Israel and their rogue partners defile it by their daily actions.

Haley: “By rejecting the renewal of the…JIM…Russia has made it clear that it does not care about stopping the use of chemical weapons in the world.”

Fact: Russia cares plenty, its own stockpile eliminated. America maintains its own illegally, mandated to destroy them, delaying the removal for use against adversaries, the high crime suppressed every time.

Haley: Russia “protect(s) Assad and his team of murderers by blocking the Security Council from acting. In so doing, Russia again sides with the dictators and terrorists who use these weapons.”

Haley sounds deranged, mentally disturbed, intellectually challenged. Her rant sounded like a condemnation of rogue US policies – in Syria and numerous other countries.

Moscow and Damascus operate by different rules, observing rule of law principles, what Washington considers quaint and out-of-date, breaching them unaccountably.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry called US demands to renew the JIM mandate for another year “very…strange,” condemning the “hyped up hysteria” on this issue.

