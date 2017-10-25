Saudi’s Eshki: Our Communication with «Israel» Is Intellectual and Humanitarian

25-10-2017 | 14:34

No longer are Saudi Arabia’s normalization statements with the “Israeli” entity surprising. Not a week that passes by without news or expressive stances regarding the warming relation between Riyadh and Tel Aviv circulate, despite official denial of any personal visits to the apartheid entity.

Anwar Eshki, the retired Saudi general and director of the Middle East Center for Strategic and Legal Studies, has become known for his excessive patronage for the “Israeli” entity and meetings with many of its figures. In an interview with Russia Today, Eshki reiterated his remarks, saying: “The communication between Saudi Arabia and ‘Israel’ is both scientific and intellectual, and not a political communication.”

He went on to say, “The Kingdom’s main objective is the principles approved by the United Nations and agreed upon by the Arabs, it is the Arab ‘peace’ initiative… In ‘Israel’ as in the Arab world, there are extremists and militants. However, there are also non-hardliners in “Israel”. The hardliners in “Israel” have shrunken in numbers.”

In response to a question about the willingness of the Saudi community to accept the idea of publicly normalizing with “Israel”, Eshki said: “As far as I know, and according to what I have heard and what King Abdullah said … there is no normalization with ‘Israel’,” adding that “all issues being raised is a mere distraction. ‘Israel’ should not only recognize the Arab initiative, but also apply it.”

Eshki explained that “Prince Turki al-Faisal and I giving lectures to ‘Israelis’ in America, or in any other region, does not mean normalization, especially that we are not officials [officially appointed],” stressing that “Officially, there is not even a handshake with ‘Israel’,” he claimed.

Source: RT Arabic, Translated by website team