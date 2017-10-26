America and Hezbollah during decades of war أميركا وحزب الله في عقود من الحرب

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

When Washington presented its project for an Israeli war that would reform Lebanon and the position of Syria in 1982, Hezbollah was not born yet, but Washington had launched the war of Iraq against Iran two years ago and the war of the Muslim Brotherhood against Syria three years ago. Moreover it had launched with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia Al-Qaeda Organization against the Soviet army in Afghanistan. All of which were projects that are integrated with two main goals; to employ Camp David path, the importance of the exit of Egypt from the conflict with Israel, the consolidation of the Saudi leadership in the region, and to confine the expansion which started to emerge with the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and what it led to revolutionary popular background in the region that adopted the Palestinian Cause with the slogan of Al Imam Al- Khomeini “Today Iran, Tomorrow Palestine”. The Arab street repeated “O, Khomeini, we will be your soldiers towards liberation” This slogan started from Beirut and it spread in all the Arab capitals. The Israeli invasion of Lebanon sponsored by the US Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, and then its consequences were under the control of the US envoy Philip Habib. It was not a war against on Hezbollah, since it was not yet present, it was a preemptive war for its birth and the birth of any resisting axis that will cancel the historical consequences witnessed by Washington with Camp David, and it worried about them with the victory of the Iranian revolution.

During a decade of confrontation the American project has been defeated in the region in its main front despite the attempts of the compensation through the Gulf War and the positioning under the pretext of the occupation of Kuwait which was the outcome of the American embroilment of Iraq, as the embroilment in the war on Iran, it is the same path of embroilment which was culminated by the invasion of Iraq and occupying it, but the main path of confrontation has led to the failure of Camp David path and the US positioning on the coast of the Mediterranean from the gate of Beirut, so the Marines fled and the seventieth of May Agreement which is the Lebanese version of Camp David has fallen along with the war of the Muslim Brotherhood on Syria.

After the disintegration of the Soviet Union the Americans expanded the confrontation, they drew their plans for the whole world, Europe witnessed their victories after the war of Yugoslavia, they were unique in drawing the international politics and they tried to contain Syria to the Madrid Peace process and Al Taif Agreement and to charge it with the administration of Lebanon, but the second decade witnessed more of the American failure in the main confrontation; it is the future of the conflict with Israel after the resistance led by Hezbollah has emerged as an outcome of the consequences of the Iranian revolution on hand, and an outcome of the spirit of the revolutionary people and their eagerness to the resistance on the other hand. The culmination was by the withdrawal of Israel from Lebanon without negotiation, or cost, or conditions, so this was a clear pure victory for the resistance. The Americans have been defeated despite their side successes in Europe which prepared for them the success of their ruling the world and their ability to draw politics with more power where there is no need to use it as their new Secretary Defense Donald Rumsfeld said.

In the third decade, Asia formed the arena of the US War, there was the war of Afghanistan and then the invasion of Iraq, the goal was to besiege Iran, to subdue it, and to threaten Syria and to tame it. Due to the failure, America decided to repeat what it did in the year 1982; it beheld Israel the responsibility of waging the war in 2006 to crush the resistance as an entry to formulate new Middle East. The result for the second time was the failure, but this time by Hezbollah, so it waged the war of chaos and brought Al-Qaeda organization which it founded for a similar war decades ago, to fight the ideologues with the ideologues. But after the failure of its two reserve armies Israel and Al-Qaeda in two consecutive wars, it witnessed the birth of new international equations. Russia returned stronger than what it was on the days of the Soviet Union from the gate of the war on Syria. And Iran returned stronger than it was before the war of Iraq against it, in addition to Hezbollah the regional equations maker which cannot be denied.

America still has many plans and projects, but the wars which are like the chess are different from it, because in chess the second half does not start as the first half started, but from where it ended. Today’s America is different than America from three decades and a half, as Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Al-Qaeda organization. On the other hand, Russia, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and Hezbollah are not as before too. The imbalance has become double falling here and emerging there, and it is not mere a deceit that the Americans put the slogan “resisting the hegemony of Hezbollah on the region” in order to meet the chiefs of staff of their armies and the armies of Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies after decades from the emergence of Hezbollah under the slogan of “resisting the US-Israeli hegemony on the region”.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– عندما قدّمت واشنطن مشروعها لحرب «إسرائيلية» تعيد تشكيل لبنان وعبره موقع سورية عام 1982، لم يكن حزب الله قد ولد بعد، لكنها كانت قد أطلقت حرب العراق على إيران قبل عامين، وحرب الإخوان المسلمين على سورية قبل ثلاثة أعوام، وأطلقت بالتعاون مع السعودية حرب تنظيم القاعدة على الجيش السوفياتي في أفغانستان، وكلّها مشاريع تتكامل مع هدفين رئيسيين، توظيف مسار «كامب ديفيد» وثقل خروج مصر من الصراع مع «إسرائيل»، وتكريس الزعامة السعودية في المنطقة، ومحاصرة المدّ الذي بدا أنه ينطلق مع انتصار الثورة الإسلامية في إيران، وما أثارته من مُناخ شعبي ثوري في المنطقة تصدّرته القضية الفلسطينية مع شعار الإمام الخميني «اليوم إيران وغداً فلسطين» ، وردّ الشارع العربي بهتاف، «يا خميني سير سير نحنا جنودك بالتحرير» ، الذي انطلق من بيروت وعمّ العواصم العربية. فالاجتياج «الإسرائيلي» للبنان الذي رعاه وزير الدفاع الأميركي كاسبار واينبرغر يومها، وتابع منتجاته المبعوث الأميركي فيليب حبيب، لم يكن حرباً على حزب الله الذي لم يكن موجوداً بعد، بل كان حرباً استباقية لولادته، وولادة أيّ محور مقاوم يلغي النتائج التاريخية التي رأتها واشنطن مع «كامب ديفيد»، وقلقت عليها مع انتصار الثورة الإيرانية.

– خلال عقد من المواجهة، هزم المشروع الأميركي في المنطقة، في جبهته الرئيسية، رغم محاولات التعويض الجانبية عبر حرب الخليج والتموضع بذريعة احتلال الكويت الذي كان ثمرة توريط أميركي للعراق، كما التوريط بالحرب على إيران، وهو مسار التوريط ذاته الذي توّج بغزو العراق نفسه واحتلاله، لكن المسار الرئيسي للمواجهة رسم فشلاً لمسار «كامب ديفيد» والتموضع الأميركي على ساحل المتوسط من بوابة بيروت، فرحل المارينز وسقط اتفاق السابع عشر من أيار، النسخة اللبنانية عن «كامب ديفيد». وفشلت حرب الإخوان المسلمين على سورية.

– عندما وسّع الأميركيون دائرة المواجهة بعد تفكك الاتحاد السوفياتي، رسموا خططهم على مساحة العالم، فكانت أوروبا مسرحاً لانتصاراتهم بعد حرب يوغوسلافيا، وتفرّدوا في رسم السياسة الدولية، وحاولوا احتواء سورية بمسار مدريد للسلام، واتفاق الطائف وتفويضها بإدارة لبنان، لكن العقد الثاني حمل المزيد من الفشل الأميركي في جبهة المواجهة الرئيسية، وهي مستقبل الصراع مع «إسرائيل» بعدما نمت المقاومة وعلى رأسها حزب الله، كثمرة لتجذّر نتائج الثورة الإيرانية من جهة، ولروح الشعوب الثورية وتوقها للمقاومة من جهة أخرى، وكان التتويج بانسحاب «إسرائيل» بلا تفاوض وبلا ثمن وبلا شروط من جنوب لبنان، مسجلاً انتصاراً نظيفاً واضحاً للمقاومة، فهزم الأميركيون رغم نجاحاتهم الجانبية في أوروبا التي هيّأت لهم نجاح حكمهم للعالم وقدرتهم على رسم السياسة بالمزيد من القوة حيث لا تنفع القوة، كما قال وزير دفاعهم الجديد دونالد رامسفيلد.

– شكلت آسيا في العقد الثالث ساحة الحرب الأميركية، فكانت حرب أفغانستان وبعدها غزو العراق، والهدف تطويق إيران وتطويعها، وتهديد سورية وترويضها. وبسبب الفشل قرّرت أميركا تكرار ما فعلته عام 1982 فأوكلت لـ«إسرائيل» مهمة شنّ الحرب في عام 2006 لسحق المقاومة كمدخل لصياغة شرق أوسط جديد، وكانت النتيجة مرة أخرى هي الفشل. لكن هذه المرة على يد حزب الله، فخاضت حرب الفوضى، وجلبت تنظيم القاعدة الذي سبق وأسّسته لحرب شبيهة قبل عقود، مقاتلة العقائديين بالعقائديين. وبعد فشل جيشيها الاحتياطيين «إسرائيل» و«القاعدة»، في حربين متتاليتين، شهدت ولادة معادلات دولية جديدة، فروسيا عادت أقوى مما كانت أيام الاتحاد السوفياتي من بوابة حرب سورية، وإيران أقوى مما كانت قبل حرب العراق عليها، وحزب الله صانع معادلات إقليمية لا يمكن تجاهله.

– لا يزال في الجعبة الأميركية الكثير من الخطط والمشاريع، لكن الحروب التي تشبه لعبة الشطرنج تختلف عنها، بكون الشوط الثاني لا يبدأ كما بدأ الشوط الأول، بل من حيث انتهى، وأميركا اليوم ليست أميركا قبل ثلاثة عقود ونصف، و«إسرائيل» ليست نفسها، والسعودية ليست نفسها، وتنظيم القاعدة ليس نفسه. وفي المقابل روسيا وإيران وسورية والعراق وحزب الله ليسوا كما كانوا، والخلل في الموازين صار مزدوجاً، سقوط هناك ونهوض هنا، وليس مجرد مكر وثعلبة أن يضع الأميركيون للقاء رؤساء أركان جيوشهم وجيوش «إسرائيل» والسعودية وحلفائهم، شعار «مقاومة هيمنة حزب الله على المنطقة» بعد عقود من انطلاق حزب الله تحت شعار مقاومة الهيمنة الأميركية «الإسرائيلية» على المنطقة.

