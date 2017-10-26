BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Iraqi Armed Forces launched their long-awaited Syrian border offensive, today, targeting the Islamic State’s last major stronghold near Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Led by a plethora of Hashd Al-Sha’abi and army units, the Iraqi Armed Forces began the offensive by storming the Islamic State’s positions at several sites in southwest Iraq, including the H-2 Airbase, and Al-Husseiniyeh and Al-Nadiatiyah villages.

Not long after launching their assault, the Iraqi Armed Forces imposed full control over the H-2 Airbase and several villages, killing scores of Islamic State terrorists in the process.

With the Islamic State pocket south of Al-Qa’im nearly cleared, the Iraqi Armed Forces should be able to reach the aforementioned city in the coming days.