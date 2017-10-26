Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On October 26, the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) reached the last ISIS stronghold in Iraq, al-Qa’im city, after successfully capturing dozens of areas south and southeast of it, according to the PMU media wing.

The PMU media wing reported that government forces captured the following areas:

H1 and H2 airbases southwest of al-Qa’im city;

The Al-Qa’im–Akashat highway along the Syrian-Iraqi border;

The State Company for Phosphate and the Agricultural Research Service 10km southwest of al-Qa’im city;

Maslus Mount south of al-Qa’im city;

Jubab, al-Ma’aml, al-Mashara’a, al-Nadrah, al-Hussiniyat, al-Akra and al-Hasa areas in western Anbar;

Al-Naser, Abed, al-Aghr, al-Halqum and Jihash valleys south of al-Qa’im city.

Government forces also captured the former al-Badiyah and al-Jazeera Operation Center of the Iraqi Army, according to the PMU media wing.

Government forces are now advancing towards K1 military base west of al-Qa’im city.

The PMU media wing said that the Iraqi soldiers killed dozens of ISIS fighters during their advance. Government forces also captured several vehicles and VBIEDs of ISIS.

The rapid advance of government forces proved that the number of ISIS fighters in the Euphrates River Valley between Syria and Iraq is way less than what it was announced by the US-led coalition. ISIS will likely redeploy most of its units towards its front lines with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) inside Syria.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Iraqi Armed Forces launched their long-awaited Syrian border offensive, today, targeting the Islamic State’s last major stronghold near Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate. Led by a plethora of Hashd Al-Sha’abi and army units, the Iraqi Armed Forces began the offensive by storming the Islamic State’s positions at several sites in southwest Iraq, including the H-2 Airbase, and Al-Husseiniyeh and Al-Nadiatiyah villages. Not long after launching their assault, the Iraqi Armed Forces imposed full control over the H-2 Airbase and several villages, killing scores of Islamic State terrorists in the process. With the Islamic State pocket south of Al-Qa’im nearly cleared, the Iraqi Armed Forces should be able to reach the aforementioned city in the coming days.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, IRAQ, ISIL, Syria, USA, War on Iraq, War on Syria |