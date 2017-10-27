Imam Khamenei Warns Abadi of US Plots against Iraq: Don’t Trust Washington

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 26, 2017

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Iraqi government not to truct the United States, saying Washigton, the real creator of ISIL terrorist group, would not hesitate to harm Iraq whenever possible.

In a meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Tehran on Thursday, Imam Khamenei cautioned Baghdad against US plots.

“Americans themselves created Daesh, but now that the terrorists have been defeated by the Iraqi government and nation, they pretend to favor and support such a major development,” Imam Khamenei said, referring to the Arabic acronym of ISIL.

US will “undoubtedly strike a blow to Iraq again” whenever it has the opportunity, the Leader said.

The Leader also hailed Iraq’s victory against the terrorists and their sponsors as a result of unity among various Iraqi ethnicities and of the Baghdad government’s support for the popular forces.

Describing Iraq as an influential and major country in the Arab world, Ayatollah Khamenei praised Baghdad government for its efforts to safeguard the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iraq.

Ayatollah Khamenei also voiced support for the expansion of Tehran-Baghdad relations in all fields.

The visiting Iraqi premier, for his part, expressed gratitude to Iran for supporting the Arab nation in the fight against terrorism, saying Baghdad embraces broader ties with Tehran.

Abadi also reaffirmed commitment to protecting Iraq’s unity and integrity, saying his government would not allow secessionist moves to threaten the country.

Source: Iranian media

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Iran, IRAQ, ISIL, Khamenei, USA, War on Iraq |