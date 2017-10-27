Posted on by michaellee2009

Syria’s Fifth Assault Corps Offensive against ISIS Terrorists in Deir Ezzor. U.S. Special Forces Facilitate Evacuation of ISIS Commanders

By Anna Jaunger,

As the Syrian Army’s advance towards the province of Deir Ezzor, some new details of the upcoming operation on the total elimination of ISIS terrorists in the eastern region of Syria continue to appear in the mass media.

According to Inside Syria Media Center, the General Command of the Syrian Army intends to actively cooperate with fighters of the Fifth Assault Corps, the elite volunteer-based military force that was created by the Syrian government together with Iran and Russia in 2016.

According to expert estimates, warriors from ISIS Hunters, Tribal Forces, Assad Shield, and the Ba’ath Brigades military groups, which are in service of the Fifth Assault Corps, could be at the forefront of the upcoming offensive operation in Deir Ezzor. Such a decision is conditioned by many reasons.

Firstly, the units of the Corps are well-trained and show high efficiency in fighting terrorists. These qualities are the result a full course of combat training organized by military instructors from Iran and Russia.

The Lebanese As-Safir reported that most of the members of the Fifth Assault Corps already had combat experience in the provinces of Homs and Deir Ezzor. Their concerted actions played a major role in the liberation of the ancient Palmyra from ISIS terrorists, and in the preservation of its cultural heritage.

Besides, after the liberation of the eastern part of Homs, the volunteers of the formation pushed ISIS terrorists back their positions along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor Highway.

Secondly, according to military correspondents, the Syrian High Command, supported by Russia, managed to organize cooperation between Kurdish Self-Defense Forces and the Fifth Assault Corps. This step will directly lead to the strengthening of the government forces’ positions in the province of Deir Ezzor.

Obviously, the coordination between the Kurdish formations with the Fifth Assault Corps is an evidence of the Syrian government’s interest in the early settlement of the conflict and the destruction of ISIS terrorists.

In turn, Washington’s actions in Syria are extremely controversial. Despite all the loud statements made by representatives of the White House, the United States prefers to stay away and doesn’t take any concrete measures to eliminate terrorists.

The U.S. Special Forces were caught up in the evacuation of the ISIS field commanders from Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, and al-Mayadin, who were under the pressure of the government forces. Moreover, it is even known that the U.S. and its forces directly offer terrorists to leave the besieged cities in exchange for opposition to the Syrian Army.

It becomes obvious that the fight against ISIS is beneficial only to the Syrian government and its allies. The United States and the international coalition only dispense with empty statements, trying to delay the solution of the Syrian crisis and prevent the success of government forces.

Anna Jaunger is a freelance journalist at Inside Syria Media Center where this article was first published.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |