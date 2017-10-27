Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(19 – 25 October 2017)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

Palestinian child was wounded in the centre of Hebron, south of the West Bank.

Israeli forces conducted 67 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one into the central Gaza Strip.

95 civilians, including 30 children, were arrested in the West Bank.

54 of them, including 23 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Israeli forces confiscated amounts of money, claiming their owners obtained them from Hamas Movement and maltreated many families.

Israeli forces continue to target the Gaza Strip border areas.

Israeli authorities continue to make a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli Intelligence and police officers along with their Special Forces carried out an arrest and maltreatment campaign against the residents of al-‘Issawiyah village.

Israeli forces raided “Saint George” Hotel in the centre of Jerusalem and prevented a seminar from being held, claiming it is sponsored by the Palestinian Authority (PA)

Israeli forces continue settlement activities in the West Bank

Two dwellings, a grow house and barrack were demolished in Hebron.

Israeli forces also confiscated an excavator, which was clearing a plot of land in Beit Dajen village, east of Nablus.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

6 Shooting incidents were documented against Palestinian fishing boats, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

10 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

A patient from Khan Younis was arrested at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (19 – 25 October 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian child from Hebron in the southern West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli naval forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea and open fire at farmers and houses in the border areas.

In the West Bank, on 20 October 2017, a 14-year-old Palestinian child was wounded with a bullet to the right foot when Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint at the entrance to al-Shuahdaa’ Street in the centre of Hebron, moved into Bab al-Zawiyah neighbourhood. A number of children and youngsters gathered in the neighbourhood and threw stones at the soldiers, who opened fire at the stone-throwers. As a result, the child was wounded.

In the Gaza Strip, as part of the Israeli attacks against Palestinian fishermen offshore, Israeli forces monitored the Israeli escalating attacks against Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea although the later were allowed to sail up to 9 nautical miles instead of 6. This proves that the Israeli forces continue their policy to target fishermen and their livelihood. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased the fishing boats and opened fire at them 6 times; 3 were in the north-western Beit Lahia and 3 in the western Soudaniyah area in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 22 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area. Neither casualties nor damages to property were reported. The shooting recurred in the same area on 25 October 2017.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 67 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 95 Palestinian civilians, including 30 children. Fifty-four of those, including 23 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. PCHR also documented that Israeli forces maltreated Palestinian civilians while raiding their houses. During many house raids, Israeli forces confiscated amounts of money claiming their owners obtained them from Hamas Movement.

During the reporting period, after the school day ended in Haji Ziad Hamoudah al-Rajabi School in al-Nasara Valley neighbourhood in the southern area of Hebron, Israeli soldiers along with a settler attacked the school students, claiming the latter threw stones at the soldiers. When the teachers intervened, the soldiers detained the Deputy Head of the school and threatened to arrest him under the pretext of inciting the students.

In the Gaza Strip, on 24 October 2017, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the western side of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northeast of al-Bureij, amidst the Israeli shooting towards farmers, who were forced to leave the area. The Israeli vehicles levelled and combed the lands adjacent to the border fence and later redeployed along the fence.

Measures to Make a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

During the reporting period, on 23 October 2017, Israeli soldiers and Special Police and Intelligence officers backed by a helicopter moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of Hebbron from its entire main and sub entrances. They raided and searched dozens of houses and so terrified the residents. Before withdrawing, Israeli forces arrested 50 civilians from the village, including 23 children, and took them to the detention and investigation facilities in Jerusalem.

As part of targeting NGOs, on 25 October 2017, Israeli forces and Intelligence officers raided “Saint George” Hotel on Salah al-Deen Street in the center of occupied EJrusalem. They prevented a seminar titled as: “Islamic and Christian Endowments in Jerusalem” from being held under the pretext of being sponsored by the PA.

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

On 19 October 2017, Israeli forces demolished a grow house belonging to Mohammed ‘Isa al-Yatimin al-Tawanah village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron.

On the same day, Israeli forces demolished a 60-square-meter country house comprised of 2 rooms in al-Halawah area, south of Yata. This house sheltered Younis Jamil Abu ‘Aram, his wife and 2 children along with his brother Mahmoud and his wife and 2 children as well. They also levelled a residential tent built of bricks on an area of 40 square meters. The tent sheltered ‘Ali Mohammed ‘Ali Abu ‘Aram, his wife and 2 children.

On the same day, Israeli forces confiscated a 50-square-meter barrack built of tin plates in Beit Z’atah area, northeast of |Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron after dismantling and putting it in a truck. The barrack was built by Saber Zamel Abu Mariah for stone and marble manufacturing and cost him 10,000 shekels. It should be mentioned that the Israeli authorities previously demolished a barrack built by Abu Mariah in the same place of bricks and tin plates on 25 September 2017. This workshop supports his family of 12 members, including 4 children.

On 24 October 2017, Israeli forces confiscated an excavator which was clearing a plot of land in the eastern area in Beit Dajen village, east of Nablus, and took it to an unknown destination.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 19 October 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camps, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Ra’fat Ayman Abu Hadeeb (18), Sajed Mahmoud ‘Araishi (22), from ‘Aker al-Jadeed refugee camp, and ‘Emad Eden Mahmoud Saqer (19), from ‘Asker al-Qadeem refugee camp.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Laith Shehab Khadraj (25) and Mahdi Eyad ‘Akas (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched dozens of houses, including houses of former prisoners and left a great damage to the houses’ contents. The soldiers then arrested ‘Essa Sarasrah (22) and confiscated a vehicle belonging to Hanadi al-Moghrabi, wife of prisoner Ahmed al-Moghrabi.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into the eastern area in Jenin, and patrolled the neighbourhoods. They raided and searched several houses. At approximately 07:00, the Israeli forces arrested Mohammed Shami Yusuf al-Shami (17) and Abdullah Hilal Abdul Halim (17) when they were going to school.

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Jafna village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hadi Jamal al-Dabasi (17). The soldiers confiscated NIS 70,000 and then arrested Hadi.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. They also fired a number of flare bombs and chased the boats. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, al-Thaheriyah village, and al-Thaher area, south of Beit Ummer village, in Hebron; Qalqiliyah and Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit.

Friday, 20 October 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Hadi Tawfeq Hamarshah (22), Mohammed Jalal ‘Atatrah (24), Mahdi Mahmoud Nayef Turkman (20), and Jalal Ibrahim Hamarshah (25).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa Yusuf Deriyah (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:40, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rashid Mahmoud Redwan (60) to arrest his son Mohammed (29). The soldiers didn’t find Mohammed, so they arrested his father and took him to an Israeli military camp, east of the city. They released the father at approximately 05:50. The soldiers deliberately caused damage to the contents of Rashid’s house in addition to Mahmoud’s house in the upper floor. They also threatened Mohammed’s mother to arrest her if he did not turn himself in. Mahmoud Rashid Redwan (32), Mohammed’s brother and officer at the Preventive Security Service (PSS), said to PCHR’s fieldworker that;

“On Friday, 20 October 2017, Israeli forces raided our house to arrest my brother Mohammed, who refused to turn himself in fearing of the Israeli officer’s threats to my father. The officer informed us that he will send a special force to immediately kill him. The Israeli forces arrested my father, who is an old man, as a pressure on my brother to turn himself to them. However, they released my father at the dawn. The soldiers also threatened my mother to arrest her. When I faced the officer and told him that “my mother is sick and you can’t arrest her”, he ordered me to step aside or he will open my file and arrest me again as I am a former prisoner released in the Shalit prisoners’ exchange deal. Moreover, the soldiers arbitrarily and brutally damaged the whole house contents. The soldiers still constantly raid our house, rendering us sleepless. In fact, our condition is difficult.”

At approximately, 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fadi Mahmoud Jawabrah (28) in Jawabrah neighborhood. The soldiers detained the family members in one room and searched the house looking for weapons. They withdrew later, and no arrests were reported. After the family checked the house contents, they found that the soldiers confiscated a cell phone after they took it from the house owner.

At approximately 15:00, a number of Israeli soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Shuhada’a Street in the center of Hebron, moved into al-Zawiyah Gate neighborhood and patrolled the streets. After that, a number of youngsters gathered and threw stones at the soldiers, who chased them and randomly fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. The soldiers then stationed behind the cement cubes in front of the checkpoint and one of them fired a live bullet at the youngsters. As a result, a 14-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the right foot. He was transferred by an ambulance to the Hebron Governmental Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Silwad, and al-Mazra’ah al-Sharqiyah villages, northeast of Ramallah; Beit Awla, Taffuh, al-Thaheriyah, Deir al-‘Asal, and Beit Awa villages in Hebron.

Saturday 21 October 2017:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kufert village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anwar ‘Atef Fares (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 14:20, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. Meanwhile, there was an opening ceremony for the first ski club for children in the center of the village. The soldiers raided the aforementioned place and then arrested Mazen Mohammed Saleh Kharishah (16) under the pretext of his participation in throwing stones at the Israeli forces. The soldiers later released Mazen.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 22:00, an Israeli infantry force moved into al-Harayeq area near the “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the vicinity of houses belonging to Da’na family. A number of young men gathered and threw stones at the soldiers, who randomly fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of young men suffered tear gas inhalation.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Raba village, east of Jenin; Abu al-‘Asja, Dei Samet villages and Dura in Hebron; and Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm.

Sunday, 22 October 2017:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mohammed Suleiman al-Sha’er (18) and Husain Khalid al-Badan (18).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area. The shooting caused fear among farmers, whose agricultural lands are close to the targeted area, and a number of birds hunters. They were forced to leave their work fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 13:00, at the end of school day at Ziad Jaber Elementary School for Boys in Wad al-Nasara neighbourhood in the southern area in Hebron, a number of Israeli soldiers accompanied with a settler attacked the school students claiming they threw stones at the soldiers. When teachers intervened, the soldiers threatened them and detained teacher, Mohanned Zaghir, Deputy Head of the School. The soldiers threatened to arrest him under the pretext of incitement. It should be noted that the school is 50 meters away from the eastern side of the street used by the settlers from and to “Kiryat Arba” settlement to go to the Ibrahimi Mosque and outpost settlements in the city. The school is constantly raided and its students are searched in addition to firing tear gas canisters at the outside yard. Abdul ‘Alim al-Saliamah, teacher at the abovementioned school said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“Few minutes after the students left the school, some of them returned shouting that there are a number of soldiers and a settler running after them. I immediately went to the street where there were 2 soldiers, who reached the schools outdoor. The school Deputy Head, Mohanned al-Zaghir, followed me and helped the students to cross. While Mohanned was helping the students, a soldier detained him. When Manal Da’ana, researcher at B’Tselem – The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, was covering the incident, a soldier attacked her and hit her on her hand. Moreover, the soldiers banned me from moving forward claiming that the area is a military closed zone. This situation continued for 45 minutes and then the soldiers released al-Zaghir. Al-Zaghir said that the soldiers accused him of incitement telling him the students throw stones at the soldiers.”

At approximately 16:00, an Israeli infantry unit moved from the “Carmi Tsur” settlement, south of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, into al-Thaher neighbourhood, south of the village. The soldiers arrived at an agricultural land and fired several live bullets in the air. A number of youngsters gathered and threw stones at the soldiers stationed about 15 meters away. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, the residents panicked and a number of them suffered tear gas inhalation. PCHR’s fieldworker saw how the Israeli soldiers were provoking the children when he was at the area. Last week, the Israeli forces arrested a child while he was on the street near the soldiers and watching what was happening. The soldiers blindfolded the child and forced him to walk to the abovementioned settlement that is about 500 meters away from his house. The child complained of the maltreatment during his detention as the soldiers scared him. He was released 7 hours later.

At approximately 16:40, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm, Shueikah Suburb, Tulkarm refugee camp, and ‘Anabtah village, east of the city; Bal’a, Deir al-Ghusoun, and al-Jaroushiyah villages, north of the city; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; Hebron and Surif village.

Monday, 23 October 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli force moved into Jenin and stationed in the eastern neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Faraj Omer al-Sanouri (36) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Fares Sa’ed al-Shalabi (27), Yazan Ayman Mahmoud Mala’i (22), and Abdul Rahman Salah Turkman (19).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malek Sa’ed Salim Kharyosh (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdulah Husain al-‘Alami (22) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, al-Shyoukh, Bani Na’im, and Deir al-‘Asal al-Fuqa villages, northeast of Qalqiliyah.

Tuesday, 24 October 2017 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Qusai Jamal Salman (16) and Mohammed Na’man Jebril (17).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Ahmed Jamal al-Haremi (23), Nader ‘Ayad al-Haremi (44), from Wad Ma’ali area in the center of the city, and Khalil Khader Shukah (23) from Handazah Mount, east of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Salah Taqatqa (16) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 civilians, including a child, namely Maher Sati Sadeq Abu al-Rab (17), Mohammed Lutfi Abu al-Rab (24), Abdul ‘Aziz Hasan Abu al-Rab (20), his twin brother Abdul ‘Athim, and Mohammed Mustafa Kamil (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Khaneq neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Yasser Mahmoud Masalmah (38) and then withdrew. They confiscated NIS 12,000 and checks of NIS 36,000. Mahmoud Masalmah said to PCHR’s fieldworker;

“Dozens of Israeli soldiers raided our house and held us in one room while searching the house. The soldiers confiscated about NIS 12,000 and checks of Nis 36,000 that I use in my work in furniture. When I spoke to the Israeli officer, he refused to give me any confiscation list. He claimed that the money funded by Hamas Movement and the “Shabak” has the right to confiscate it. The officer also said that he wants NIS 80,000 for each month I spent in the Israeli prisons claiming that Hamas gave it to me.”

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northeast of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. They opened fire at Palestinian farmers, who were forced to flee from the area. The Israeli forces then leveled the lands adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. Few hours later, they redeployed along the border fence.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah, Halhoul, Yatta and Emrish village in Hebron.

Wednesday, 25 October 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Taleb Khader Dyab (49) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces move d into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in several neighborhoods in the village. In ‘Asidah neighborhood, the Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Wahid Hamdi Zamel Abu Mariya (45) and then arrested him. Around the same time, a number of Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Bader Mahmoud Ekhleil (34) in Rous al-Group area, west of the village. They opened the main door with special tools, raided the bed room and then arrested Yusuf.

Yusuf’s wife said to PCHR’s fieldworker;

“We woke up to find the Israeli soldiers in our room. My husband Yusuf asked the soldiers to allow me to wear my clothes, but they refused and pushed my husband to the window. I covered myself with the blanket and asked them to go to the room of my son ‘Ammar (11). I found him in bed and he said that a soldier poked him with the rifle while he was sleeping. The soldiers then handcuffed Yusuf and arrested him. The soldiers damaged the house contents after they searched it.”

Following that, the Israeli soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Zeyad Bader Ekhleil (36) after they damaged the iron doors of 4 stores. In Thaher al-Barahish neighborhood, south of the village, the Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Abdul Hamid Ahmed Abu Mariyah (52). They opened the main door with special tools and then attacked Zeyad, his wife, his sons Mohammed (22), Mahdi (14), Baraa’ (17), and Alaa’ (24) and handcuffed them all with plastic ties. Then soldiers then arrested Mohammed.

Zeyad said to PCHR’s fieldworker that;

“We woke up on knocks on the first floor’s door. When I opened the door of my apartment in the second floor, the soldiers opened the main door with a special tool. They violently raided the house, and 7 of the detained me and hit me with their rifles on my chest. A soldier grabbed my son’s, Mahdi, neck and pushed him to the wall as other soldiers beat him. The soldiers also attacked my son Mohammed and detained him in the kitchen. My daughter, Alaa’, attempted to move the soldiers away from her brother Mahdi, a soldier slapped and detained her in my bed room along with her mother, who was shouting. After that, my daughter Baraa’ went to move the soldiers away from her brother Mahdi as the soldier was attempting to strangulate him with his hand, so the soldiers violently handcuffed her and did so with my other sons. The soldiers continued detaining us for an hour during which they attacked and verbally insulted us. Later, the soldiers left after arresting my son Mohammed. They left us handcuffed until our relative came and released us.”

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Mujahed Raja Abu al-Haija (21), Mahmoud Hatem Abu ‘Ali (23), and Ahmed Abdul Hadi al-Safuri (21).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Sabah (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:40, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area. As a result, the farmers, whose agricultural lands are close to the targeted area, were forced to leave the lands fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, al-‘Aroub refugee camp, and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following Friday prayer on 20 October 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Israeli Forces Arrest Patient from Khan Yunis at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing

On Tuesday, 24 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed in Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested ‘Abed al-Rahman Sami Humidan Abu Lehia (33), from al-Qararah area in Khan Yunis. Abed al-Rahman was arrested while he was on his way to the West Bank through Erez Crossing and then to Jordan for treatment. ‘Abed al-Rahman’s father, who was accompanying him, was returned to the Gaza Strip. Abed al-Rahman’s father said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he and his son, Abed al-Rahman, who suffers from neuropathy, headed to Beit Hanoun Crossing in order to travel to Jordan for treatment. Abed al-Rahman’s father said that they both obtained entry permits from the Civil Liaison, a medical referral, and Jordanian entry permits as well. He said that after waiting inside the crossing until 10:00, he was ordered to return to the Gaza Strip while his son is so far under the Israeli arrest.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah: Israeli forces established (8) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 09:30 on Friday, 20 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah and at the entrance to Ni’lin village, west of the city.

At approximately 17:40 on Sunday, 22 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. At approximately 16:30 on Monday, 23 October 2017, a similar checkpoint was established near ‘Atarah village’s bridge, north of the city.

On Tuesday, 24 October 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; at the entrance to Ras Karkar village, west of the city; at the entrance to ‘Ain Sinah village, north of the city; and at the entrance to Silwad village, northeast of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (17) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 19 October 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, at the entrance to Sa’ir village and on Wad al-Jouz road, east of Bani Na’iem village.

On Friday, 20 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the southern entrance to Hebron ( Haraiq).

On Saturday, 21 October 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-Dahiriyia village and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Sunday, 22 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir and al-Shayyoukh villages.

On Monday, 23 October 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna and Tarama villages.

On Tuesday, 24 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Fawar refugee camp and Bani Na’iem village.

On Wednesday, 25 October 2017, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Dura, Samou’a, Ethna and Raboud villages.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (8) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 23:00 on Friday, 20 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to Hebla village, south of the city.

On Saturday, 21 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints between ‘Azoun and Kafur Thulth villages, east of Qalqiliyia; and Between Jayyous and Kafur Jamal villages, northeast of the city.

On Monday, 23 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir and al-Shayyoukh villages.

On Monday, 25 October 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

On Tuesday, 24 October 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to Hebla village, south of Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

On Friday, 20 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Salfit and at the entrance to Askaka village, east of the city.

At approximately 13:30 on Saturday, 21 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint under the bridge of Askaka village, east of Salfit.

On 23 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint under the bridge of Askaka village, east of Salfit. At approximately 16:05 on Friday, 06 October 2017, they re-established the abovementioned checkpoint under the bridge of Askaka village, east of Salfit.

Tulkarm: Israeli forces established (2) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 12:15 on Friday, 20 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians. They searched their vehicles and checked their IDs. The Israeli forces obstructed the vehicles’ movement until 13:50 and no more incidents were reported.

At approximately 17:15 on Saturday, 21 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened their arbitrary measures again against Palestinian civilians. They searched their vehicles and checked their IDs. The Israeli forces obstructed the vehicles’ movement until 17:45.

Nablus:

At approximately 21:00 on Thursday, 19 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the western entrance to ‘Aqraba village. They stopped Palestinian vehicles and checked passengers’ IDs. No arrests among civilians were reported.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 11:30 on Thursday, 19 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. They then arrested Mahmoud Khalid Shatarah (25), from Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 18:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of ‘Araba village, branching from Nablus-Jenin Street. They stopped Mohamed Ziyad Salah (21) and his brother Ziyad (16), from Ya’boud village, southwest of Jenin. The Israeli forces checked Mohamed and Ziyad’s IDs and then took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 16:30 on Saturday, 21 October 2017, while Israeli forces were patrolling in Qalqiliyia, they arrested Ibrahim Saber Ridwan (14) and Ahmed Saleem Ridwan (25). Both of them are from ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. It should be noted that Ibrahim and Ahmed were arrested when they were on their way back to their village after picking olives from their lands.

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, while Israeli forces were patrolling on the bypass road, northeast of Jenin, they stopped Adham Mohamed al-Qadi (18) and Hadi Ahmed Khamaisa (21), both of them from Jenin, and beat them. The Israeli forces then arrested them.

At approximately 16:00 on Sunday, 22 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Abu al-Rish military checkpoint, at the southern entrance to Hebron’s Old City, arrested Ghada ‘Azam ‘Azmi al-Shammas (16), from the Old City.

At approximately 16:50 on Sunday, while Israeli forces were patrolling near “Karnei Shamron” settlement, east of Qalqiliyia, they arrested Hamza Mohamed Nimer Shubitah (14) and his father Mohamed Nimer Shubitah (56), under the pretext that Hamza had a knife in his bag. It should be noted that ‘Azoun village’s lands are adjacent to the Main Street and near the settlement outposts, which resulted in exposing the Palestinian farmers to repeated attacks while heading and retuning from their agricultural lands, especially in olive harvest season.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 16:00 on Saturday, 21 October 2017, Israeli forces arrested Mostafa Abu Sunienah (19) and ‘Alaa Najeeb (21) while walking on al-Wad Street in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They were then taken to al-Maskobiyia center for investigation.

At approximately 00:30 on Monday, 23 October 2017, a large force of Israeli soldiers, special police and intelligence officers backed by a helicopter moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens of houses and caused fear among civilians. In the evening, they arrested 50 civilians, including 23 children, and then took them to an investigation facility in occupied Jerusalem. Moreover, they handed summonses to Nour Sultan, Mahmoud ‘Awadallah Derbas and Shereen al-‘Isawiy to refer to the Israeli security services. Lawyer Mohamed Mahmoud said that the Israeli forces transferred the arrested persons to detention facilities and questioned them in others, including al-Mascobiyah, west of Jerusalem, a facility belonging to the Israeli Border Police on Salah al-Deen Street; al-Qashlah in Old Jerusalem; and a detention center in “Abu Ghunim” settlement, south of the city.

PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 24 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of Occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fayiz Quraie’ (29) and arrested him.

At approximately 17:20 on Tuesday, Israeli forces arrested Iyad Hussni Buziegh (23), from Qalandia camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, while he was in front of al-Ja’bah buildings in the center of Ramallah.

Restrictions on Civil Society Activities

At approximately 16:30 on Wednesday, 25 October 2017, Israeli forces and Israeli Intelligence officers raided “ George Hotel” on Salah al-Deen Street in the center of East Jerusalem. They prevented a seminar from being held titled as, “Islamic and Christian Endowments in Jerusalem”, under the pretext of being sponsored by the PA. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli Intelligence officers accompanied with Israeli Special forces surrounded St. George Hotel on Salah al-Deen Street and then raided it. They also hanged a decision to ban holding a seminar on Endowments in Jerusalem by the Scientific Library and the National Coalition for Palestinian Rights. The eyewitnesses also said that the Israeli forces took the attendees out of the hall while other Israeli soldiers were at the hotel entrance and prevented anyone from entering the hotel in addition to summoning many attendees and the event’s organizers for interrogation. According to the closure order signed by the Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Gilad Ardan, the seminar is sponsored by the PA and the prevention order was according to the Implementing Gaza-Jericho Agreement (Restriction on Activity), 1994. Mazen al-Ja’bari, one of those participating in the seminar, said that three academic papers were prepared to talk about the dangers that threaten the Islamic and Christian property by the Israeli authorities. He added that “we were surprised, before the seminar even begins, with the Israeli forces raiding the hall and confiscating the papers and identities.”

Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 19 October 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with a bulldozer and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Tawanah village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The bulldozer demolished a 9-squre-meter grow house belonging to Mohamed ‘Isaa al-Yateem under the pretext of not being built within Area C without a license.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with a truck carrying 2 diggers moved into al-Halawa area, south of Yatta. This area is part of Masafer Yatta villages whose residents are threatened of expulsion due to being military training areas. The two diggers demolished a 60-square-meter country house comprised of 2 rooms and sheltering Yunis Jameel Abu ‘Araam, his wife, and their 2 children, in addition to his brother Mahmoud, his wife, and their 2 children. The house was demolished under the pretext of non-licensing. It should be noted that the house was built and donated by GVC. The Yatta Rural Services Council filed a petition to the Israeli court in order to stop the demolition, but in vain. The residents in Khirbet al-Halawa live in dwellings and residential tents built of bricks and tin plates, south of Yatta. Khirbet al-Halawa area is around 12 dumuns sheltering 9 families of 120 persons. Khirbet al-Halawa includes 4 tents, 6 barracks built of tin plates, 22 caves and many new dwellings. In the vicinity of these communities, “Raghavim” settlement organization, which is active in the field of observing buildings and facilities in the area, provides the Israeli Civil Administration with information to send notices and demolish these facilities. The organization also asks help from Israeli forces and uses a drone to take photos of the newly-built facilities.

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a truck-mounted crane moved into Beit Za’atah area, northeast of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. The Israeli forces deployed on the Main Street, while the Israeli Civil Administration staff dismantled a 50-squre-meter barrack built of tin plates and used for manufacturing stone and marble. They then put the barrack in the truck and confiscated it. The abovementioned barrack belongs to Saber Zamel Abu Mariyah and cost him around 10,000 shekels. When Abu Mariyah family attempted to intervene, the Israeli soldiers forcibly dispersed them from the area. It should be noted that on 25 September 2017, the Israeli authorities demolished a barrack built by Abu Mariah in the same place under the pretext of non-licensing. Abu Mariyah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he resorted to the Society of St.Yves to deposit a file there after he was handed a notice to stop the construction work there on 19 September 2017. Abu Mariyah obtained a non-demolition decision from the court giving him 2 months until he completes the legal documents. The barrack used to support 12 persons, including 4 children.

At approximately 17:30 on Tuesday, 24 October 2017, Israeli forces in Beir Zablit area, 40 meters away from the eastern area in Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus, confiscated an excavator belonging to Iyad al-Sawadi, from al-Fari’ah village, south of Tubas. The excavator was working for al-Jara’iy contracting company in land reclamation. The Israeli forces took the excavator to Beit Fowreek checkpoint before taking it to an unknown destination.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

