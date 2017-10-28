The Syrian missile in the Lebanese airspace الصاروخ السوري في الأجواء اللبنانية

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

أكتوبر 23, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Away from the trivialities which those who are obsessed with the invincible Israeli force launched, the Israelis experts and analysts agree that there is a disturbing deterrence strategy followed by the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad that imposes its presence quietly, and draws rules of engagement that cannot be ignored and their successes cannot be denied. In such a days and after a long patience the Syrian air defenses have fired missile against the Israeli fighters that attacked targets which it was said that they were weapons convoys to Hezbollah, it was bombed from inside the Syrian airspace, Israel responded to the missile and the Syrian response has been repeated against similar raids for three times, the last of which was last March. Thus Israel recognized not to enter the Syrian airspace and to draw an alternative plan, its basis is to be sufficient with targeting Syrian sites or what it called weapons convoys from the Lebanese airspace, and rarely from the borders of the Occupied Golan Heights with ground -to ground missiles.

The Israeli recognition of leaving the Syrian airspace is not an ordinary matter in the equation of the timed bomb that no one knows when it turns into a war, where Israel has to wage it without entering the airspace which became forbidden, and which the objectives of the air force have become determined by how long the missiles can reach from the Lebanese airspace, but Israel which accepted this first Syrian deterrence and which it supposed that it is the last, tried to be convinced that the vital goals to which it should respond may come from the Lebanese airspace along the borderline where Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Tartous locate in the range of sixty kilometers which its missiles could reach from the Lebanese airspace, but the Israelis were surprised with a Syrian missile that targeted their fighter, they said that it was in a routine tour of photographing in the Lebanese airspace , they said loudly that this dangerous targeting is surpassing the red lines and is not accepted, since they did not enter the Syrian airspace and they did not raid any objective inside Syria in order to be under the targeting of the Syrian defense. Whether the Israeli speech about bombing Syrian missile battery was right or wrong, what has been done by the Syrian defenses will be repeated for sure, as what has happened through drawing a red line after violating the Syrian airspace and imposing a new deterrence equation on Israel, so the Israelis have as in the previous time to choose either the escalation towards the danger of uncontrolled confrontation or the commitment to new deterrence line, and the seeking to present guarantees not to use the Lebanese airspace for any action that violated the Syrian sovereignty. They put in their consideration the assumption of their exposing to the threat of Syrian ground- to ground missiles in response to their using ground – to ground missiles against objectives in Syria from the borders of the occupied Golan, towards the recognition of sequential deterrent reactions that have been imposed on them sequentially that prevent them from hitting any objective in Syria.

The Israeli analysts said that the issue is further than protecting the Syrian interior from Israeli raids, they put it within the framework of the defense integration between the Syrian army and Hezbollah in confronting Israel. Through it they read that the Lebanese airspace has become a range of the Syrian fire as long as it is a range for the Israeli aircraft, so the only possible equation is the Israeli withdrawal from the Lebanese airspace in exchange of not being under the Syrian fire, because every Israeli flight in the Lebanese airspace is considered by Syria as an attempt of Israeli raid on the Syrian territories which have been exposed for many Israeli raids from Israeli aircraft that used the Lebanese airspace.

It is a deterrence equation that started with a battle to be fixed, it may turn into an open confrontation and may end with fixing new rules of engagement, but it is an equation drawn by a strategic leader who considered his steps carefully, and who does not miss any opportunity. He is the President Bashar Al-Assad.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 18, 2017

– بعيداً عن التفاهات التي يطلقها بعض المأخوذين بانبهار بالقوة «الإسرائيلية» التي لا تُقهر، يجمع الخبراء والمحللون «الإسرائيليون» على أنّ ثمة استراتيجية ردع مقلقة يتبعها الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد تفرض حضورها بهدوء، وترسم قواعد اشتباك لا يمكن تجاهلها ولا إنكار نجاحاتها. ففي مثل هذه الأيام وبعد صبر طويل، أطلقت الدفاعات الجوية السورية صاروخاً على طائرات «إسرائيلية» أغارت على أهداف قالت إنها قوافل سلاح لحزب الله، قصفتها من داخل الأجواء السورية، وردّت «إسرائيل» على الصاروخ وتكرّر الردّ السوري على غارات مشابهة ثلاث مرات كان آخرها في شهر آذار الماضي، لتسلّم «إسرائيل» منذ ذلك التاريخ بعدم دخول الأجواء السورية، وترسم معادلة بديلة، قوامها الاكتفاء باستهداف مواقع سورية أو ما تسمّيه قوافل سلاح حزب الله من الأجواء اللبنانية، ونادراً بصواريخ أرض أرض من حدود الجولان المحتلّ.

– التسليم الإسرائيلي بمغادرة الأجواء السورية، ليس شأناً عادياً في معادلة قوة لا يعلم أحد متى تنفجر حرباً، يكون على «إسرائيل» فيها خوضها من دون دخول أجواء صارت محرّمة عليها، وتتحدّد فيها أهداف سلاح الجو بما تطاله الصواريخ من الأجواء اللبنانية، لكن «إسرائيل» التي ارتضت هذا البعد الردعي السوري الأول افترضته الأخير، وحاولت الاقتناع بأنّ الأهداف الحيوية التي ستحتاج للتعامل معها يمكن أن تطالها من الأجواء اللبنانية على طول خط حدودي تقع دمشق وحماة وحمص وطرطوس في مدى الستين كليومتراً التي تستطيع صواريخها من الأجواء اللبنانية بلوغها، ليفاجأ «الإسرائيليون» بصاروخ سوري يستهدف طائراتهم، التي قالوا إنها كانت في جولة روتينية للتصوير في الأجواء اللبنانية، ويقولون بصراخ مرتفع، إنّ هذا الاستهداف الخطير هو تجاوز لخطوط حمراء لا يمكن قبوله . فهم لم يدخلوا الأجواء السورية ولم يكونوا في وضع إغارة على هدف داخل سورية كي يضعوا استهداف طائراتهم ضمن إطار الدفاع السوري. وسواء صحّ الكلام «الإسرائيلي» عن قصف بطارية صواريخ سورية أم لا، فالذي قامت به الدفاعات السورية سيتكرّر حكماً، كما حدث في رسم الخط الأحمر أمام انتهاك الأجواء السورية، وفرض معادلة ردع جديدة على «إسرائيل»، وسيكون على «الإسرائيليين» مع التكرار ، كما في المرة السابقة إما أن يختاروا سياق التصعيد وصولاً لخطر مواجهة تخرج عن السيطرة، أو الالتزام بخط الردع الجديد، والسعي لتقديم ضمانات بعدم استخدام الأجواء اللبنانية لأيّ عمل ينتهك السيادة السورية ، وهم يضعون في حسابهم فرضية تعرّضهم لخطر تلقي صواريخ أرض أرض سورية رداً على انكفائهم عند خط استخدام صواريخ أرض أرض على أهداف في سورية من حدود الجولان المحتلّ، وصولاً للتسليم بحلقات رادعة متسلسلة فرضت بالتتابع تحرّم عليهم ضرب أيّ هدف في سورية.

– المحللون «الإسرائيليون» يقولون إنّ الأمر أبعد من ذلك ، ويتخطّى مجرد حماية الداخل السوري من غارات «إسرائيلية»، ويضعونه ضمن إطار التكامل الدفاعي بين الجيش السوري وحزب الله، في مواجهة «إسرائيل». ويقرأون عبره رسالة مفادها، أنّ الأجواء اللبنانية باتت مدى للنار السورية ما دامت مدى للطائرات «الإسرائيلية»، وأنّ المعادلة الوحيدة الممكنة، هي انسحاب «إسرائيلي» من الأجواء اللبنانية، مقابل عدم تلقي النار السورية، لأنّ كلّ تحليق «إسرائيلي» في الأجواء اللبنانية هو بنظر سورية مشروع غارة «إسرائيلية» على الأراضي السورية، التي تعرّضت لغارات «إسرائيلية» متعدّدة من طائرات «إسرائيلية» استخدمت الأجواء اللبنانية.

– معادلة ردع تبدأ معركة تثبيتها، قد تتحوّل لمواجهة مفتوحة، وقد تنتهي بتثبيت قواعد اشتباك جديدة، لكنها معادلة يرسمها قائد استراتيجي يحسب خطواته بدقة، ولا تفوته سانحة تحت شعار تقادم الزمن هذا هو بشار الأسد.

It looks that the Israeli “demonstration of power” during the recent visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has turned into a total failure.

On October 16, Shoigu arrived Israel for meetings with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The sides were reportedly set to discuss the situation in the region, including Syria, the fight against terrorism as well as military and technical cooperation.

At the same day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that its warplanes targeted an anti-aircraft battery of the Syrian Air Defense Forces that had launched a missile at Israeli aircraft flying over Lebanon.

IDF ✔@IDFSpokesperson Earlier today,an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria towards IDF aircraft during a routine flight over Lebanon. No hits confirmed Follow IDF ✔@IDFSpokesperson In response, IDF aircraft targeted the anti-aircraft battery in Syria.

The IDF added that the Syrian missile didn’t hit any Israeli aircraft.

Follow IDF ✔@IDFSpokesperson Earlier today,an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria towards IDF aircraft during a routine flight over Lebanon. No hits confirmed

“The army targeted the battery with four bombs and, according to the IDF, the battery was damaged to the extent it was no longer operational. The army said the battery targeted was the same that fired at Israeli jets last March, prompting Israel make use of its Arrow anti-missile system for the first time,” the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reportedon the issue.

The Syrian military confirmed the Israeli strikes and said that they caused “material damage.”

It’s interesting to note that, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry statement, Israeli warplanes violated Syria’s airspace on the border with Lebanon in Baalbek area. The incident took place at 8:51 am local time.

Could the Israeli Air Force intentionally provoke the reaction from the Syrian military in order to justify the strike on the Syrian air defense battery?

Furthermore, some pro-Israeli experts and media activists clearly linked the incident with the visit of the Russian defense minister to Tel Aviv saying that it was a nice demonstration of power to the Russian-Iranian-Syrian alliance.

However, something went wrong.

According to the available information, the Syrian Defense Forces used a S-200 missile against the Israeli warplane. This Soviet-made missile is the most advanced long range anti-aircraft system opearated by the Syrian military. Even in this case, it’s old-fashioned in terms of the modern warfare.

Despite this, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in its statement that government forces responded to the violation of the airspace and “directly hit one of the jets, forcing [Israeli aircraft] to retreat.” This statement contradicts to the Israeli claim that “no hit” was confirmed.

Few hours after the missile incident with Syria, the Israeli media reported that the Israeli Air Force’s F-35 stealth multirole fighter went unserviceable as a result of an alleged bird collision during a training flight.

The incident allegedly took place “two weeks ago” but was publicly reported only on October 16. However, Israeli sources were not able to show a photo of the F-35 warplane after the “bird collision”.

Furthermore, it is not clear if the F-35 can become operational again because its stealth coating was damaged. Thus, according to the Israeli version, the warplane reportedly became no longer operational after the bird collision despite the fact that the F-35 earlier passed the bird strike certification with great results (official info here). The F-35 is the world’s most expensive warplane. The price of developing the F-35 is now about $406.5 billion.

Israel is actively buying the world’s self-proclaimed most advanced fighter paying about $100 million for each plane.

So what did really hit the F-35?

يحيى دبوق

ردّ فعل إسرائيل على تصدي الدفاعات الجوية السورية لطائراتها، بعد خرقها المجال الجوي السوري من الحدود اللبنانية، جاء استثنائياً هذه المرة، وذا دلالات. ردّ فعل لا يتعلق بالرد المادي فحسب بإطلاق صاروخ اعتراضي، بل جراء سلسلة إجراءات واعتراضات سورية في الفترة الاخيرة، عمدت إسرائيل إلى إخفائها، وهي تهدف، بحسب القراءة الإسرائيلية، إلى رسم معادلات جديدة في وجه الخروق الإسرائيلية للأجواء السورية واللبنانية.

التعليقات الإسرائيلية، أمس، انشغلت في عرض تقديرات المؤسسة الامنية ودوائر القرار فيها. وهي أجمعت على أن الرئيس السوري بشار الاسد يمهّد لمرحلة ما بعد هزيمة تنظيم «داعش»، وبالتالي يتطلع إلى مرحلة ما بعد تحرر الجيش السوري من جزء كبير من أعبائه الميدانية. المعادلة الجديدة تنص على التصدي للخروق الاسرائيلية، بما يشمل العمق الحيوي للمجال الجوي السوري، إلى داخل الأجواء اللبنانية.

إحدى أهم الدلالات التي توقفت عندها تل أبيب هي أن إطلاق الصاروخ الاعتراضي جاء «من دون مبرر»: لا خرق للأجواء السورية، ولا طلعات قتالية، والطائرات الإسرائيلية كانت في مهمة «روتينية» في الأجواء اللبنانية! ما يعني أن قرار التصدي وإطلاق الصاروخ جاء عن سابق تصميم، وهو متخذ من قبل القيادة السورية ضمن خطة مدروسة مسبقاً لفرض معادلات وقواعد اشتباك جديدة، لا تعيد الاوضاع وقواعد الاشتباك إلى ما كانت عليه قبل الحرب السورية، بل أيضاً إلى منع إسرائيل من خرق الاجواء اللبنانية، الأمر الذي يعدّ، من جهة تل أبيب، اعتداءً على «حق طبيعي» لها لا يمكنها أن تفرّط فيه، وبحسب تعبيرات إسرائيلية: «التحليق فوق لبنان هو ذخر استراتيجي، وليس مجرد طلعات استخبارية أو عملياتية».

اللافت في التسريبات الإسرائيلية، أمس، هو الإقرار بأن الصاروخ السوري لم يكن إلا «رأس الجليد» وآخر اعتراض سوري ضمن سلسلة اعتراضات في الفترة الاخيرة، فضّلت إسرائيل أن لا تكشف عنها منعاً من إحراجها، ما يعني أن إسرائيل باتت أمام استحقاق داهم ووشيك، وإذا تواصل من قبل دمشق، ولم يجر التعامل معه بحزم وتصميم، فقد يوصل المعادلة إلى نتائج وخيمة من ناحية إسرائيل.

وبحسب صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت»، في الاشهر الاخيرة اصطدمت طائرات سلاح الجو الاسرائيلي مرات عدة بنيران الدفاعات السورية، إلا أن إسرائيل لم تنشر شيئاً عن هذه الاحداث، و«ربما يعود ذلك الى السياسة الامنية، أو ربما لأن الظروف لم تنشأ للرد على هجمات الدفاعات السورية». وتضيف المصادر: «بدلاً من ذلك، أرسلت إسرائيل تحذيرات الى الجانب السوري، وكانت تحذيرات صريحة. لكن اتضح أن السوريين لم يتعاملوا معها بجدية، وفضّلوا تجاهلها».

صحيفة «معاريف» نقلت تقديرات وتساؤلات المؤسسة الأمنية في إسرائيل، لكن بكلمات أكثر مباشرة ووضوحاً من «يديعوت أحرونوت»، مع كثير من عدم اليقين. بحسب الصحيفة، «الواضح أن الأسد يعمل على رسم خط أحمر سوري جديد، يمنع بموجبه سلاح الجو (الإسرائيلي) من العمل في الأجواء اللبنانية، لكن السؤال الأهم هو (تضيف «معاريف»): هل فعل ذلك بمبادرة منه، من دون تنسيق مع إيران وروسيا، أو بالتنسيق معهما، والأخطر من ذلك، هل عمد الى التصدي بتوجيه منهما؟».

الأسئلة الثلاثة تحمل في طيّاتها أرجحية مختلفة من ناحية تل أبيب. وكلّ منها يفسر الإجراءات السورية في اتجاهات متفاوتة، وإن كانت جميعها تصبّ في هدف واحد: تقليص «حرية عمل» سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي. مع ذلك، الأسئلة الثلاثة التي تختلف في الظاهر، تعدّ في الواقع متصلة وعضوية، وتحديداً إن تدحرج الرد والرد المضاد إلى سلسلة ردود تصاعدية، ما يدفع بلا جدال الجهات الثلاث: سوريا وإيران وروسيا، إلى التموقع في خندق واحد لمنع إسرائيل من مواصلة اعتداءاتها، وهذه هي أهم الأسئلة الإسرائيلية التي لم يكشف عنها، ومن شأنها تفسير تواضع تل أبيب في ردّها على الرد السوري.

جاء الرد الإسرائيلي على الصاروخ الاعتراضي سريعاً نتيجة لضرورات تظهير الحزم والتصميم الإسرائيليين في وجه المخطط السوري، وتحديداً ما يتعلق بالأجواء اللبنانية، وفي الوقت نفسه «حكيماً جداً» بلا مخاطرة في الدفع إلى ردّ سوري مضاد، يجري في أعقابه تدخل الحليف بفئتيه: الإيراني والروسي، وذلك عبر استهداف مكوّن من مكوّنات المنظومة الدفاعية السورية (الرادار) بحيث تخرج المنظومة مؤقتاً من الخدمة، من دون تدميرها، ومن دون إلحاق إصابات بشرية في كادرها.

الرسالة السورية وصلت. بل يتبيّن أنها وصلت بشكل جيد جداً، مع فهم وإدراك لأبعادها ومراميها، وأيضاً لإمكاناتها الواقعية الفعلية في تحقيق أهدافها. ورغم أن الصاروخ الاعتراضي السوري لن ينهي الخروق الإسرائيلية، لكنه مؤشر مقلق جداً لتل أبيب، خاصة أنه ضمن قرار وسلسلة ردود سورية، من شأنها أن تشغل إسرائيل في البحث عن إجابات عن فرضيات غير نظرية لمرحلة ما بعد انتصار الدولة السورية وحلفائها، وتحديداً ما يتعلق بقدرة الجيش السوري على المناورة في مرحلة تخفيف الأعباء الميدانية عنه، ما بعد إنهاء تنظيم «داعش».

