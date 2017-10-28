28-10-2017 | 13:48
With Yemen in the grip of the biggest and most rapidly spreading cholera epidemic on record, an estimated 80% of the population is in urgent need of aid. Clean water and food are hard to come and, with the millionth cholera case on the horizon, the country’s health system is on the verge of collapse
Photo Credit: Kellie Ryan/IRC
Source: The Guardian
