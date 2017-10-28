Catalonians need to be careful, there’s an evil divisive force behind their quest for independence

Posted on by michaellee2009

Catalonia The Newest European Kosher State?

Catalonia’s ruling coalition has vowed to declare independence “immediately” if a majority of voters back it in an October referendum.Secessionists in the north-east region have long argued that it should break away from Spain. Catalonia is one of Spain’s richest regions, both culturally and industrially. It also boasts its own distinct language – Catalan – and centuries-old customs.

Until recently, there was little support for full independence – but Spain’s painful economic crunch has prompted an upswing. BBC

The Government of Catalonia]or Generalitat de Catalunya is the institution under which the autonomous community of Catalonia in Spain is politically organised. It consists of the Parliament of Catalonia, the President of the Generalitat de Catalunya and the Government of Catalonia.

It was controlled in the 70s 80s 90’s till 2003 by Jordi Pujol

Here’s his Speech at the Knesset Jerusalem, October 28, 2003

I come from a family at first rather sympathetic with the Jews, but not especially interested. However, there was something that increased, by reaction, the pro-Jewish attitude, and was that the Franco regime was anti-Jewish. And oddly enough, he mixed Judaism with Catalanism. In times of great Francoist exaltation and xenophobia of Spain, we were accused of being the Jews of Spain But as I said, I did not come into contact with Judaism alone. Also, and in a certain sense above all with Zionism. And not in a superficial way. At only 17-18 years old I read Herzl’s “Der Judenstaat” and a very comprehensive book by Chaïm Weizmann, which tells the whole Zionist struggle…………

His successor was Artur Mas He believes that Israel is a strategic country for Catalonia and we want to continue strengthening our cooperation”

The President of President of the Generalitat of Catalonia is Carles Piugdemont

His Media advisor a guy called Aleix Clarió tweets saying that 32 percent of Spanish exports are to Israel and 79% of Israeli investment is to Catalonia The Catalonian Jews seem ready to jump the Spanish ship and join the Catalonian independence crowd Five Catalan cities have decided to leave Spain’s network of Jewish quarters, an organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting medieval urban Jewish neighbourhoods.Marta Madrenas, the mayor of Girona, which is one of the cities leaving the network, told the New York Times that she and her allies would create a new network because “we think we can do better in terms of showcasing our Jewish patrimony.” Source European Jewish Council website The official Catalonian Govt website says QUOTE From the Catalan Government Trade & Investment office in Tel-Aviv, you get tailor–made information and full support for a smooth, fast and successful set-up of operations in Catalonia from start to finish. We also offer personalised assistance to Catalan companies wishing to open in Israeli markets and find new global business opportunities.ENDQUOTE Source The joker in the pack is a 59 year old named Alfons Lopez Tena In 2012 Catalan leader predicts independence in about two years, and close friendship with Israel In 2015 he had completely changed his mind Catalonia’s independence quest ‘wishful thinking’, “Israel sought independence, and gained it. It revived its language and has for 65 years dealt with the hostility of the nations surrounding it. That explains our support of Israel and the Jewish people. On a personal level, I define myself as being pro-Israel and pro-Zionist. These are views I inherited, in my family.I well remember the concern that filled our house at the time of the Six Day War. I was a boy at the time, 10 years old, and we all prayed for Israel’s survival.” Sounds crypto enough to me or as the Spanish put it a Marrano Marrano Tena has in the same article by Haretz been described as one of the main leaders of the separatist movement when in truth his party has just 4 out of 135 seats in the Catalan Assembly For some wierd reason crypto Tena has taken to criticizing Modi on twitter and repeatedly mentioning he fought Franco Maybe his PR people told him thats the easiest way to increase his “international image” Four seat backed Tena could suddenly be projected as the great Catalonian Anti Facist Freedom Fighter We all know how the Jewish Media can make or break someone’s “image” these days Come October after the probably Yes vote expect a surge of Rohingya like sympathy for the Catalan nation Breaking Spain up Sweet revenge for the Alhambra Decree ???

