Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

Posted on October 28, 2017 by martyrashrakat

28-10-2017 | 13:48

With Yemen in the grip of the biggest and most rapidly spreading cholera epidemic on record, an estimated 80% of the population is in urgent need of aid. Clean water and food are hard to come and, with the millionth cholera case on the horizon, the country’s health system is on the verge of collapse

Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

 

Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

Yemen Cholera Outbreak [Photos]

Photo Credit: Kellie Ryan/IRC

Source: The Guardian

Related News

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Human Rights, Humanitarian Crimes, Humanitarian crisis, ISIL, Siege on Yemen, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: