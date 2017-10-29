Graphic: Syrian Army liberates 3 towns in rural Hama leaving dead Nusra terrorists everywhere

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – In operations that carry on just as much through the night as they do during the day, pro-governments forces have made a major breakthrough in northeastern Hama province against Al-Qaeda-linked militants.
Over the course of the last 24 hours, Syrian Arab Army-led forces – backed up by Russian warplanes dropping some of the most powerful ordinance to date – have liberated three important settlements in northeastern Hama from Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra), killing dozens of the terrorist group’s fighters in the process.
The three towns and villages that have been restored to government protection include Khirbeh Juwyid, Abu Laffeh and Teem al-Hawa.
The jihadist commanders have been identified as Abu Anas Malek, Abu Abd Allah Taftanaz and Nour al-Shami.
Syrian Army operations in northeast Hama, despite getting off to a slow start, continue to grow into scope, with more battle-hardened pro-government formations constantly joining the battle.
