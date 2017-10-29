Graphic: Syrian Army liberates 3 towns in rural Hama leaving dead Nusra terrorists everywhere

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – In operations that carry on just as much through the night as they do during the day, pro-governments forces have made a major breakthrough in northeastern Hama province against Al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Over the course of the last 24 hours, Syrian Arab Army-led forces – backed up by Russian warplanes dropping some of the most powerful ordinance to date – have liberated three important settlements in northeastern Hama from Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra), killing dozens of the terrorist group’s fighters in the process.

The three towns and villages that have been restored to government protection include Khirbeh Juwyid, Abu Laffeh and Teem al-Hawa.

According to Syrian military-affiliated sources, pro-government forces killed some 30 Al-Qaeda-linked militants including three battlefield commanders and destroyed five terrorist vehicles in this latest operation.

The jihadist commanders have been identified as Abu Anas Malek, Abu Abd Allah Taftanaz and Nour al-Shami.

Syrian Army operations in northeast Hama, despite getting off to a slow start, continue to grow into scope, with more battle-hardened pro-government formations constantly joining the battle.