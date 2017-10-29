Graphic: Syrian Army liberates 3 towns in rural Hama leaving dead Nusra terrorists everywhere

Posted on October 29, 2017 by martyrashrakat
By  Andrew Illingworth
29/10/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – In operations that carry on just as much through the night as they do during the day, pro-governments forces have made a major breakthrough in northeastern Hama province against Al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Over the course of the last 24 hours, Syrian Arab Army-led forces – backed up by Russian warplanes dropping some of the most powerful ordinance to date – have liberated three important settlements in northeastern Hama from Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra), killing dozens of the terrorist group’s fighters in the process.

The three towns and villages that have been restored to government protection include Khirbeh Juwyid, Abu Laffeh and Teem al-Hawa.

According to Syrian military-affiliated sources, pro-government forces killed some 30 Al-Qaeda-linked militants including three battlefield commanders and destroyed five terrorist vehicles in this latest operation.

The jihadist commanders have been identified as Abu Anas Malek, Abu Abd Allah Taftanaz and Nour al-Shami.

Syrian Army operations in northeast Hama, despite getting off to a slow start, continue to grow into scope, with more battle-hardened pro-government formations constantly joining the battle.

MAP: Syrian forces strike towards Nusra-held army high command base in northeast Hama

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Amid ongoing advances against Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) militants in the countryside of the northeast Hama province, Syrian pro-government forces are now within striking range of an important military command center that was captured from them by rebel militias back in 2014.

Over the last 24 hours, the units of the Syrian Arab Army, National Defense Forces and Qalamoun Shield Forces – backed up by some of the most devastating Russian airstrikes yet seen in the war – have succeeded in liberating three key villages in northeast Hama, slaying scores of Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham fighters during the course of their advance.

Now pro-government forces are turning their offensive efforts towards the the town of Rahjan which use to house the headquarters for the Syrian Ministry of Defence.

Not only would the re-capture of Rahjan serve to be a symbolic victory for the Syrian Army, but it would also serve to consolidate the recent breach made by pro-government forces deep into territory that has been held by militant groups for many years.

The town of Rahjan and its attached military infrastructure was seized by jihadist-led militias from the Syrian Army in July 2014 during a strategic operation that was aimed at cutting the once-vulnerable Aleppo supply line.

