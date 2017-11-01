Soleimani VS McMaster سليماني مقابل ماكماستر

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 31, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It is noticeable the disproportion between the interest given by the analysts who belong to reverse political parties concerning the event of the secession of Kurdistan and the size of their interest of the failure which affected it due to a counter plan that is not taken as a historic striking victory.

Everyone describes the movement of the head of the Kurdistan region for the secession as a threat to the unified maps of the region’s countries according to a plan supported by Washington and Israel and funded by Saudi Arabia.

The US-Saudi-Israeli tripartite does not hide its attempts to disable any attempt that targets the secession under the slogan of the call for unconditional dialogue and stopping the escalation, the intention was after the referendum has been held to stop the attempts of targeting it.

The secession was not a fancy.

The Kurdish secession was not a testing experience.

The secession was not an individual act.

It was a plan

The plan has been confronted with a plan and that led to the failure of the secession.

The counter plan was led by Iran brilliantly through the genius General Qasem Soleimani who worked silently and quickly by mobilizing an alliance with Turkey and Syria, supporting Iraq, and calming down the Russian tension towards the knockout by restoring Kirkuk smoothly from the group of the secession.

Many people were afraid when Masoud Al-Barazani insisted on the secession, they imagined catastrophic scenarios, because the success means the birth of new Israel that changes the balances of powers in the region, leads to strategic confusion to Iran and the forces of the resistance, and threatens of dividing more entities, so either to thwart the secession or to be under painful bloody war and shameful inhuman blockade that is difficult to coexist with and to justify.

Soleimani’s plan won within two days, everything has changed before the passage of a month of the referendum.

The result did not get the necessary evaluation and analysis, as if the secession was a passing risk and the confidence was absolute in thwarting it, while in fact it was the crucial blow hid by America in order to confuse the matters after ISIS.

What has happened equals the victory of a war that did not occur before it occurs.

The US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson rushed to the region under the pretext of a tour of visits, the aim was a joint meeting with the Saudi King and the Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al –Abadi in order to present temptations to the friend who was not found in the time of need by Iraq in order to avoid the fall of Iraq totally in the Iranian bank after the great achievement and the remarkable decision to protect Iraq from the imminent danger, which participated in its making those who claimed the keenness on it. The Iraqi answer was crucial especially regarding what is related to the popular crowd and its future, which was described by the Americans and the Saudis with the exceptional phenomenon which its mission ended with the end of the war on ISIS, in addition to the Iranian threat of expansion in the Iraqi structure at the expense of the country and its institutions.

The failure of the secession and the failure of the attempts of absorbing the failure have obliged the plan-maker the US National Security Advisor the General Herbert McMaster to go out to public accusing Iran of destabilizing the region.

McMaster explained what has happened in Kirkuk as a proof of the destructive intensions of Iran “Iran has exploited the division inside the Kurdistan Regional Government and inside the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan after the death of the former President Jalal Talibani. It played an important role after the referendum inside the Kurdistan Regional Government; they used these divisions in order to carry out their interests. He added that the Iranians have infiltrated into the Iraqi institutions and they were able to penetrate them, in addition they formed the militias which work outside the control of the Iraqi government. He expressed his belief that what the Iranians intend to do is to use these militias when it is the time to reap the interests of Iran”.

The Iraqis applauded to Iran and to the American testimony, they thanked the General Soleimani and the testimony of the General McMaster….viva the destruction.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 26, 2017

– يلفت الانتباه عدم التناسب بين الاهتمام الذي أولاه محللون ينتسبون لخطوط سياسية متعاكسة لحدث انفصال كردستان وحجم اهتمامهم بالفشل الذي أصيب به بفعل خطة معاكسة لا يُضاء عليها كانتصار تاريخي لافت.

– لم يبخل أحد على وصف حركة رئيس إقليم كردستان للانفصال بصفته تهديداً للخرائط الموحدة لدول المنطقة يتم وفقاً لخطة تدعمها واشنطن وتقف وراءها «إسرائيل» وتموّلها السعودية.

– لم يُخفِ الثلاثي الأميركي السعودي «الإسرائيلي» عرقلته لكلّ مسعى يستهدف الانفصال تحت شعار الدعوة لحوار غير مشروط ووقف التصعيد. والمقصود كان بعدما تمّ الاستفتاء وقف الخطوات التي تستهدفه.

– لم يكن الانفصال نزوة.

– لم يكن الانفصال الكردي تجربة اختبارية.

– لم يكن عملاً فردياً.

– كان خطة.

– الخطة قابلتها خطة أفشلت الانفصال.

– الخطة المعاكسة قادتها إيران ببراعة ورشاقة، ووقف خلفها جنرال عبقري هو قاسم سليماني، عمل بصمت وسرعة بتحشيد حلف مع تركيا وسورية وشدّ العصب العراقي وتهدئة التوتر الروسي وصولاً للضربة القاضية باسترداد كركوك بسلاسة من جماعة الانفصال.

– كثيرون وضعوا أيديهم على قلوبهم يوم أصرّ مسعود البرزاني على الانفصال وتخيّلوا سيناريوات كارثية. فالنجاح يعني ولادة «إسرائيل» جديدة تغير موازين القوى في المنطقة وتنشئ إرباكاً استراتيجياً لإيران وقوى المقاومة وتهدّد بتقسيم المزيد من الكيانات، وإفشال الانفصال دونه حرب دموية مؤلمة وحصار لاإنساني مخجل، يصعب التعايش معهما كما يستحيل تبريرهما.

– انتصرت خطة سليماني خلال يومين، وقبل مرور شهر على الاستفتاء كان كلّ شيء قد تغيّر.

– لم تلقَ النتيجة ما تستحق من التقييم والتحليل وكأن الانفصال كان خطراً عابراً، والثقة كانت مطلقة بإفشاله بينما الحقيقة أنه كان الضربة الحاسمة التي خبّأتها أميركا لخلط الأوراق لما بعد داعش.

– ما حدث يعادل النصر في حرب لم تقع قبل أن تقع.

– هرع الأميركي بوزير خارجيته ريكس تيلرسون إلى المنطقة، متذرّعاً بجولة زيارات والهدف لقاء مشترك مع الملك السعودي ورئيس الحكومة العراقية حيدر العبادي لتقديم إغراءات الصديق الذي لم يجده العراق وقت الضيق، وتفادي وقوع العراق كلياً في الضفة الإيرانية بعد عظمة الإنجاز والوقفة النادرة لحماية العراق من الخطر المحدق الذي تشارك في صناعته مَنْ يدعون الحرص عليه. وكان الجواب العراقي حازماً خصوصاً ما يتصل بالحشد الشعبي ومستقبله الذي وصفه الأميركيون والسعوديون بالظاهرة الشاذة التي انتهت مهمّتها بنهاية الحرب على داعش والخطر الإيراني للتمدّد في النسيج العراقي على حساب الدولة ومؤسساتها.

– فشل الانفصال وفشل محاولات احتواء الفشل دفعا إلى الواجهة مهندس الخطة مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي الجنرال هيربرت ماكماستر للخروج للعلن، متهماً إيران بزعزعة استقرار المنطقة وحجّته عذر أقبح من ذنب.

– قال ماكماستر مفسّراً ما جرى في كركوك كدليل على نيات إيران التخريبية «إنّ إيران استغلت الانقسام داخل حكومة إقليم كردستان وداخل حزب الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني بعد وفاة الرئيس السابق جلال طالباني، وإنّ الإيرانيين لعبوا دوراً مهماً غداة الاستفتاء داخل حكومة الإقليم واستخدموا هذه الانقسامات في تمرير مصالحهم». وأضاف أنّ الإيرانيين تسللوا أيضاً إلى مؤسسات الدولة العراقية وتمكنوا من اختراقها، فضلاً عن إنشاء الميليشيات لتعمل خارج سيطرة الحكومة العراقية، معرباً عن اعتقاده أنّ «ما ينوي الإيرانيون القيام به هو استخدام هذه الميليشيات عندما تحين الفرصة للدفع بمصالح إيران».

– صفّق العراقيون طويلاً لإيران والشهادة الأميركية. وقالوا شكراً للجنرال سليماني ولشهادة الجنرال ماكماستر… عاش التخريب.

