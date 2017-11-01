The Freedom Series

Part V: US POLICE BRUTALITY AGAINST ITS OWN CITIZENS, YOU CAN THANK ISRAEL

Recently, I’ve just watched the use of a monstrous new full-body handcuff contraption that has been deployed against US citizens in New York City (NYC). In the video, numerous NYC police officers forcefully subdue a man on the ground, a man who appears to be presenting little or no resistance. During this process the officers began to hog-tie / strap up the man’s arms, upper body and legs and then place him in, what I can only describe as, a body-coffin-bag with handles. Once they have the man fully enclosed and zipped up in the body bag the officers carry him off, hopefully I assume, to the police station.

So, I don’t know if you’re like me or not but I’m absolutely sick at the stomach and done with watching my fellow US citizens being absolutely brutalized by unconscionable US police personnel who, for no apparent reason, turn a common sense public interaction into a full blow cage fighting altercation, tasering target exercise and/or shooting incident that leaves one of our citizens either severely injured and/or dead. This unprecedented trend is just happening far to much and far to regularly. As it turns out and you read further, you can thank Israel for this training. Read to the end to learn of my proposed solution.

Looking back and for many of us old enough to remember better times there was a popular TV program in the 1960’s called “The Andy Griffith Show.” The show revolved around a small and fictitious city in North Carolina called ‘Mayberry’ where the central character, Andy Griffith, served as local sheriff of the city and lived there with his family. It was a slice of the American Dream and communicated good core values of being a responsible person and caring for one another.

Andy the high authority of the city, served as a sagely man who helped to untangle the slightly dramatic situations of the people of Mayberry with a down-to-earth kindness and home spun wisdom. His plain cloths police uniform displayed only a badge and was never accompanied by any visible sidearm weapon. The show taught the viewing TV audience solid moral values and ways to live as good neighbors towards one another. Andy’s stature as a man and police officer held a standard, at least for me, for how I expected police officers to truly personifying the axiom of “To Serve and Protect” with kindness, wisdom and strength.

This was an important and innocent time for me. My parents modeled for myself, and two sisters, whether they were away of it or not, a “Leave It To Beaver” type lifestyle of wholesome living and conscious parenting. This loving stewardship gifted my sisters and I a ‘worry free world’ that opened us to explore the boundaries of what most inspired and brought happiness to us.

I/we lived in a bubble of protection that shielded us from the real goings on of the adult world. News delivered through the mass media held about as much interest as getting cloths, rather than toys, for Christmas gifts.

During these same times of the 60’s and in the real world, a most turbulent battle for human rights and a world free of war, raged on. I remained unaware, like most Baby-Boomers of my age, of the African American Civil Rights movement, the Assassinations of the great US leaders Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy, the Kent State University shooting of student war protestors and the Vietnam War.

At my age and for those of my generation, the naïve unawareness each of these historical events and their larger corollary implications, left me/us blind to recognizing the creation and orchestrated process of a Police force who now portrayed a Jekyll and Hyde personality. Good men who once embodied the heart of ‘Serving and Protecting’ now complied and bowed to the orders of their paychecks. These compromised mandates brought the Police to battle people of their own community. Now demonized as a renegade public the peaceful protestors and their actions had been successfully defined and labeled as a threat to our national security. The broken courage and integrity of this newly brainwashed Police force repositioned them from being a trusted Friend to a public who now saw them as a Foe or a “Pig”. This transformational process of Police officers during this time, especially those within large metropolitan areas and or near major university campuses, now found officer uniforms being transformed into riot gear. Policeman now wore helmets with face shields, side arm pistols and/or carried shotguns. Attack dogs were used to threaten and viciously subdue the public. Some who rode horseback used these animals as battering rams against concentrated group gathering. Police uniform belts were fitted to carry Billy-clubs and handcuffs so that arrests were made easy. History would reveal that African Americans were originally captured, enslaved and cruelly/brutally brought to our continent in order to establish a free and forced labor society for elite and wealthy plantation families. These people, who had survived the most monstrous and barbaric treatment possibly imagined, would later be freed after the Civil War. In the years that followed and especially in the US’s Southern states, blacks were treated by the whites with what seemed to be a genetically ingrained hatred and bigotry. Still, in a modern and more civil era in the US African Americans were referred to by the most derogative name imaginable, “N..ger”, another word for a dirty, dangerous and untrustworthy subhuman-being. Centuries later those who were now freed from slavery, lived in moderate safety and suffered a daily marginalized existence now imagined themselves to have equal human rights along with white people. In solidarity and mindful protest they organized and modeled themselves around Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings of non-violence. By all reasonable standards this most basic request for equal human rights, guaranteed by our US Constitution and Bill of Rights, was met head on by a violent bigotry that mirrored the ignorance and mentality of the Dark Ages.

Leading up to and in the wake of this turbulent era, the people of good conscience witnessed first hand the ugly horrors and reality of bigotry and segregation. Members involved with these movements of freedom were violently injured, brutalized for example and heinously murdered. Christian churches, formed by African Americans, were burnt to the ground by the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and other insane acting groups of people. Up until and through the early 60’s our country news agencies still reported on African Americans, the “Others,” being monstrously murdered for no other reason than their skin was of a different color, black. The African American blacks and courageous white people who supported this movement now faced a zombie like militarized police who violently confronted and combated them with Billy-clubs, maiming attack dogs, battering rams horses and high-pressured-water-hose-cannons that pushed them to the ground in submission. Vietnam War protestors who adorned the long-hair of free thinking pacifists were referred to as “Hippies,” a group labeled and marginalized as subhuman liberal communists or social terrorists. The Hippy war protestors, lovingly and fearlessly placed flowers into rifle-gun-barrels that now pointed at them from new paramilitary police and national guardsman. Peaceful protestors, armed police and soldiers confrontations finally came to a head at Kent State University on May 4, 1970. There, Ohio National Guardsmen who reactively sought to contain and subdue protestors, opened fire on unarmed students. Four were killed and another nine were wounded. With each conscious call to awaken the zombie acting police force and military representatives with a more sane, loving and a just thought process, the reality of robotically programmed intolerance, indifference and violence became clear. Now, this insanity was pointing directed at the public and to those who championed the 1st amendment of Freedom of Speech. Amendment I. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

In the years that followed, African Americans won their equal status and the Hippies successfully brought an end to the Vietnam War. The American stature of doing the right thing, upholding the principles of democracy and leading by example appeared to remain intact. However, behind the scenes and unbeknownst to a sleeping public, a cleverly engineered campaign would rebirth the American Dream behind an ever expanding presence of US Military bases and imperialistic colonialism. President Nixon Richard laid out the reasoning for imperialism in his book The Real War. In essence and in the global scheme of things, the earth was like a chessboard. Here and in this game of thrones world leaders vied for control and ownership over certain strategic resources such as oil, natural gas, water and important metals like titanium, platinum, chromium, etc… people and yes, drug yielding plants. These strategic resources and/or having access to them was deemed paramount in the game of manufacturing military/missile weaponry, planes and jet aircraft engines. These resources were also key to the US’s industrial growth, technological development and the American way of life. As such, the US had to ensure that the leadership of other countries, who had such resources on their territorial soil, would give us access to them. Towards this goal the US perfected the concept of the Economic Hit Man. Our government would point these Ivy League educated Hit Man at economically struggling countries who possessed high-valued resources. Their job was to offer them desperately required capital (bad loans that were known to be up-side-down from the beginning) that were to be secured against specific strategic assets (high-valued resources). Countries who defaulted on these bad deals/loans would either peacefully and/or by US Military force ultimately surrender these valued resources. Are you beginning to understand why the US has and maintains over 900 military bases around the world? So this begs a big question, is our US military actually serving as a force of good to protected it citizens against enemy countries (boogieman terrorists) or is it more of the enforcing/brutal arm of foreign banking/drug cartels and the industrial elite who seek to steal the valued resources of other countries of weaker military stature under the foil of promoting and ensuring democracy? The staple answer is to “follow the money.”

I began to examine the world geopolitical situation with a more discerning and critical eye. I now knew the mainstream media was compromised and likely represented a propaganda arm of our US government. From this five-mile-view it is apparent that the 9/11 events ultimately served as a False Flag and mass media PYSOPS operations. Their purposes were to strategically pivot and steer the collectively held zeitgeist of ‘the government is accountable to the people’ into one of ‘the people are now accountable to the government.’ This narrative tactic, under the foil of the ‘unknown boogiemen terrorist threat,’ worked. As a result, the US public bought it hook-line-and-sinker, voluntarily looked the other way when our gut told us our government was lying and we allowed our Big Brother to usurp our freedoms in the name of it being for our best good and safety. Few could fathom the scope of this colossal 9/11 lie that served to break the spirit of the American people and give to our compromised government the very freedoms by which our country was supposedly based. Respectively, most remain ignorant of one of the important quotes on this subject by one of our Nation’s Founding Fathers, Benjamin Franklin. He stated: “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty or safety.” Echoing a similar sentiment the great philosopher and author Aldous Huxley stated: “A democracy which makes or even effectively prepares for modern, scientific war must necessarily cease to be democratic. No country can be really well prepared for modern war unless it is governed by a tyrant, at the head of a highly trained and perfectly obedient bureaucracy.” One of the clearest examples of how a non-compliant and protesting group of citizens could be demonized as now being ‘accountable to the government’ and then controlled by force was exposed during a 60 minutes TV segment called the ‘Pentagon’s Ray Gun.’ In this show, which aired on March 3, 2008, it disclosed the US Military’s latest crowd control weaponry. The Ray Gun consisted of a large microwave-like dish that was mounted on the top of an armored vehicle. Once it was brought to a location of concern, pointed at a targeted group of people and then turned on, it was like those who were in the path of the microwave beam were being cooked alive. The intensity of the pain forced individuals and/or crowds to back away from the line-in-the-sand where they were once stood.

In the demonstration of the Ray Gun for ‘60 Minutes’ the Army arranged for a group of guinea pigs soldiers to be exposed to the device. The mock protest was made up of soldiers who were dressed in civilian clothing and visibly unarmed. They carried protest signs and chanted slogans. The most notable of the protest signs literally stated: World Peace, Peace Not War and Love For All. The messaging of the mock protest and use of the Ray Gun device turned on a peaceful and unarmed gathering clearly defined who our government and military now defined as targeted threats. This message, now spread through one of the US’s most trusted and widely watched TV shows, served to publicize that US Military meant business and that US Citizens were being put on notice, ‘dare be bold, speak your mind and peaceably gather and this is what will happen to you’. To psychologically concretize this message and that of the mythology of the boogieman terrorist’s threat, it was important for the controlling elite to embed this into the mainstream. Respectively, those who now traveled by air now found a very different experience as they made it through the airport ticketing and security check-in process. After purchasing tickets travelers were forced through a cattle rail process that first made them prove who they said they were. Next, passengers were to place their carry on items onto a conveyor belt x-ray system that would scan for items of potential concern. All Ok to a certain degree, until the next step of the process. Now within the context of psychological-table-turning, all passengers would submit to associating themselves as a being a terrorist threat by removing their own shoes and belts while in public, a group of their peers. Thought this seems innocuous and for everyone’s best good, it sets the stage for a final psychological indoctrination. Here before final entry into the plane terminal areas passengers were to walk into a scanning device. Whilst there and being scanned they were to place their arms above their head in war-time surrender-position. For those unfamiliar with how the PSYOP submission processes work, these steps define submission and brainwashing 101.

You see, once the public has relegated themselves to the role of being suspect and accountable to the government, and law enforcement has been duly trained to view and treat them as such, then police and military personnel can justifiably unleash all manners of dark-sided frustrations and anger onto an unsuspecting public (boogieman in our midst) now deemed as a threat to national security. Over recent years there have been in numerous videos, captured by the public and/or police vest or car dash cams, which have revealed citizens being treated exactly like this. Too many videos show the horrors of Officers intentionally escalating simple engagements, with unarmed people or drivers, into full on combative confrontations. These situations result in civilians being severely injured and/or being strangled or shot to death. As upstanding as we would hope our judicial system to be it appears that Judges are under instructions to ‘stand down’ in the prosecution of even the most blatant of violations of civil liberties and acts of police brutality. These types combative engagements are not by coincidence, but by design. How could our US Police Force, who once responsibly upheld the covenant of to ‘Serve and Protect,’ be turned into an indifferent, reactively responding mad-dog-like person who now throws both rational thought and behavior out the window. One contributing factor to this reactive and erratic behavior might result of popularizing and normalizing ultra violent video game, movies and anything-goes Cage fighting sports. This barbaric and brutalizing content may likely serve as a dysfunctional catharsis or psychopathic white noise from which officers can tune out from their daily stress. Rather than to raise the bar for intolerance and a just resolve this content lowers the bar and makes forceful reaction a norm. This type media is known and by those who produce, program and distribute it to create a psychological adrenaline that agitates the viewer into a reactive state that is easily triggered. Police and Enforcement officers who watch such content are more prone to violent reactions and rather than rationally responses. Ultimately such officers present a danger to themselves, their families and the public. They can be likened to person who juggles a live hand grenade that’s pin has been pulled. Bottom line, any officer who operates from this psychologically reactive state places the public at risk and in danger. Simple daily meditation could resolve such issues if there was actually the intent to resolve the problem.

Recently, at Standing Rock North Dakota the world watched as unarmed Native Americans and supporters sought to pray, protest and protect the sovereign sanctity of a vital water supply that was threatened by an oil pipeline. Here we witnessed the results of how morally compromised and irrationally acting law enforcement agencies who used armored vehicles, riot gear, Billy-clubs and battling ram crowd control horses against peaceful and unarmed protestors. Paramilitary Enforcement agents used high-pressured water cannons to spray freezing cold water on protestors who already faced life-threatening temperatures. They use concussion grenades to disband and disable the crowds. They shot rubber- coated bullets at the unarmed, striking some in the face. Many of the protestors were injured and some hospitalized. By all accounts the Native Americans visibly protested and held dialog in the most rational and conscious of ways. Up close videos revealed that the law enforcement officers interacted in a stoic, non-responsive and robotic like state. They appeared to be beyond any voice of reason and clearly had and were following specific orders of engagement. US Military Veterans finally heard and responded to the call of the protestors and arrived to provide a front line barrier of protection. They also served as the face of prior military service to our country and one that the law enforcers could not deny or nor turn away. To date this Standing Rock situation remains completely unresolved. Protestors remain in place and have succeeded in securing a temporary restraining order on further pipeline construction. Given the realities of what the US public now faces and how to resolve this issue the big question that remains is: Where does this new Paramilitary Police consciousness of normalized brutality and tactically combative crowd control originate from? According to an August 25, 2016 in Amnesty International article entitled “With Whom are Many U.S. Police Departments Training? Written by Edith Garwood it reads: “When the U.S. Department of Justice published a report Aug. 10 that documented “widespread constitutional violations, discriminatory enforcement, and culture of retaliation” within the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), there was rightly a general reaction of outrage…

…But what hasn’t received as much attention is where Baltimore police received training on crowd control, use of force and surveillance: Israel’s national police, military and intelligence services. …Baltimore law enforcement officials, along with hundreds of others from Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Arizona, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Georgia, Washington state as well as the DC Capitol police have all traveled to Israel for training. Thousands of others have received training from Israeli officials here in the U.S. …Many of these trips are taxpayer funded while others are privately funded. Since 2002, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee’s Project Interchange and the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs have paid for police chiefs, assistant chiefs and captains to train in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT). …These trainings put Baltimore police and other U.S. law enforcement employees in the hands of military, security and police systems that have racked up documented human rights violations for years. Amnesty International, other human rights organizations and even the U.S. Department of State have cited Israeli police for carrying out extrajudicial executions and other unlawful killings, using ill treatment and torture (even against children), suppression of freedom of expression/association including through government surveillance, and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters. …The Department of Justice report cited Baltimore police for using aggressive tactics that “escalate encounters and stifle public cooperation.” This leads, the report said, to use of unreasonable force during interactions for minor infractions, such as quality of life matters. Furthermore, the report details how an overall lack of training leads to excessive force being used against those with mental health issues, juveniles and people who present “little or no threat against others,” such as those already restrained.” From Global Research’s article entitled “U.S. Police Routinely Travel to Israel to Learn Methods of Brutality and Repression,” written by Justin Gardner he writes: