Lebanon is sleeping on explosive silk لبنان ينامُ على حرير متفجِّر

Lebanon is sleeping on explosive silk

نوفمبر 2, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Many Lebanese people think that there is a magic cover that prevents the ignition of their country and that the regional and the international decision which provided the opportunity for the political settlement and then the governmental one forms a barrier that prevents the turning of the political absurdity into a project of uncontrollable explosion .Therefore, some politicians find it easy to provoke the tension to the edge of the abyss, feeling confident that everything will remain under control, while they are looking at the regional and the international escalation which targets the resistance in a way that will not reach to the extent of threatening the Lebanese stability.

“This sleeping on silk” was disrupted by the reality of the intransigence reached by the American project in the region, which encouraged and paved the way for the Lebanese settlements under the slogan of the fear of more provocation of Hezbollah that will push it to have control on the country which the Americans want to keep it an arena for the regional messages towards confrontations and settlements. After everything had reached to its limit and after it became constant that America cannot challenge Iran in a direct confrontation, especially after the results of the dealing with its nuclear file have proved that America is afraid to reach a step that is difficult to withdraw from, moreover after the experience of the secession of the Iraqi Kurdistan and the Iranian offensive movement said that Washington does not dare to go further in challenging Tehran, and after Israel was certain of the failure to alienate Moscow from its alliance with Iran and Hezbollah in Syria in a way in order to achieve some of the Israeli security, furthermore, after Israel was certain of its inability to wage a direct war against Hezbollah and after the Saudis found the size of the important equations that rule the Iraqi and Syrian realities, therefore the bets on making a change has become blocked, Lebanon became the only arena for confronting Hezbollah and through unilateral confrontation against the axis of the resistance.

It is not possible to look spontaneously at the rapid activity witnessed by the political and the popular environment that surrounds Hezbollah, and it is not possible to imagine at least in media what is going to be in it through the hostile situation against Hezbollah as mere coincidence, or the US and the Saudi statements especially the relationship which puts Hezbollah in a position that worth the punishment. The intention here is the allies of America and Saudi Arabia which justify the common authoritarian dealing with Hezbollah due to the necessities of stability. It is not a secret that the statements of the Saudi Minister Thamer Al-Sabhan are targeting the partnership of the Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri with Hezbollah in the government and the content of the prevailed settlement in Lebanon, and it must not be a secret that the American sanctions are targeting the Lebanese banking system, so while the governor of the Bank of Lebanon is trying to ease their pressure. Washington’s group tries to attack him, after it was from the taboos to infringe them. No one must find it easy what has happened and what will happen as fabricating clashes with the environment in which Hezbollah lives under the slogan of spreading the law and the control of country as has happened in Hai Al salloum to escalate the confrontation between Hezbollah and some groups for which life is no longer tolerable.

Everything around us says that the US –Saudi decision will remain exerting pressure on the Presidency of the Republic , on the banking sector, and on the prime minister, since the pressure tools are available inside the government and outside it. So extorting Hezbollah in the name of stability to deprive it of its people will be met by extortion by Hezbollah in the name of the interests of people that drive it for confrontation. Tomorrow maybe the relationship with Syria from the gate of the return of the displaced or others will be an issue for explosion or a pretext to impose a law in the area of the southern suburb or Bekaa or the south. And maybe the issue of the US sanctions and the banking system will be a gate for a growing clash that threatens the governmental stability, and maybe some people will tell the Prime Minister Al-Hariri that running the elections from outside the rule is better for the winning, because the issue has become how to launch a war on Lebanon through financial and political pressures in order to weaken the resistance and to behold it the responsibility of the consequences.

The case of Habib Shartouni and the case of the Hai Al salloum reveal examples of the extortion which the resistance will face in the name of keeping the stability. What is required is to refuse the extortion and to put the others between two choices either to go on in the fair just settlement and to get out of it early, and let it be what it will be.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 28, 2017

– يظنّ الكثير من اللبنانيين أن ثمة غطاءً سحرياً يمنع انفجار بلدهم، وأن القرار الدولي الإقليمي الذي أتاح فرصة التسوية الرئاسية فالحكومية يشكل مانعاً دون تحول العبث السياسي إلى مشروع انفجار يخرج عن السيطرة، ولذلك يستسهل بعض السياسيين اللعب فوق الأوتار المشدودة ويذهبون إلى حافة الهاوية في اللعبة واثقين أن كل شيء سيبقى تحت السيطرة، بينما ينظرون إلى التصعيد الإقليمي والدولي الذي يستهدف المقاومة بصفته موجات لن تصل حد تهديد الاستقرار اللبناني.

– هذا النوم على حرير يكذبه واقع الاستعصاء الذي بلغه المشروع الأميركي في المنطقة، والذي سمح بالتسويات اللبنانية وشجّع عليها تحت شعار الخشية من أن يؤدي المزيد من استفزاز حزب الله إلى دفعه لوضع يده على البلد الذي يرغب الأميركيون ببقائه ساحة للرسائل الإقليمية نحو المواجهات والتسويات، لكن بعدما بلغ كل شيء مداه، وصار ثابتاً أن ليس بمستطاع الأميركي الذهاب لتحدي إيران في مواجهة مباشرة، وقد جاءت نتائج التجاذب حول ملفها النووي تقول بالحذر الأميركي من بلوغ طريق اللاعودة، وجاءت تجربة انفصال كردستان العراق والحركة الهجومية الإيرانية تقول إن واشنطن لا تجرؤ على الذهاب بعيداً في تحدّي طهران، وبعدما بلغ «الإسرائيلي» اليقين من الفشل في إبعاد موسكو عن حلفها مع إيران وحزب الله في سورية، بما يحقق قدراً من الأمان «الإسرائيلي»، وبعدما تيقنت «إسرائيل» من عجزها عن خوض حرب مباشرة على حزب الله، وبعدما لمس السعوديون حجم المعادلات الثقيلة التي تحكم الواقعين العراقي والسوري، بما يجعل الطريق لرهانات التغيير مسدودة، صار لبنان ساحة وحيدة لمواجهة حزب الله، بعدما صار الهجوم على حزب الله اتجاهاً أحادياً للمواجهة مع محور المقاومة.

– لا يمكن النظر للنشاط المحموم الذي تشهده الساحة السياسية والشعبية المحيطة بحزب الله نظرة بريئة، ولا تصوّر ما سيجري فيها بدعم ظاهر لحالة معادية لحزب الله، إعلامياً على الأقل، بصفته مصادفات محضة، ولا للتصريحات الأميركية والسعودية، خصوصاً التي تضع العلاقة مع حزب الله في موقع الجرم الذي يستحق العقاب. والمقصود ليس حلفاء حزب الله، بل حلفاء أميركا والسعودية الذين يبررون التعاطي السلطوي المشترك مع حزب الله بضرورات الاستقرار، فليس خافياً أن تصريحات الوزير السعودي ثامر السبهان تستهدف شراكة الرئيس سعد الحريري في الحكومة مع حزب الله ومضمون التسوية التي تظلل لبنان، ولا يجوز أن يكون خافياً ان العقوبات الأميركية تستهدف النظام المصرفي اللبناني، وحيث يقف حاكم مصرف لبنان للتخفيف من وطأتها تخرج جماعة واشنطن لشنّ الهجوم عليه بعدما كان من المحرّمات الممنوع المساس بها، ولا يجوز أن يستهين أحد بما ظهر وما قد يظهر من تصنيع لأحداث تصادمية مع شرائح من البيئة التي يعيش حزب الله في حضنها، تحت شعار بسط القانون وسيطرة الدولة، كما جرى في حي السلم، لتصعيد المواجهة بين حزب الله وفئات من هذا الجمهور التي لم تعُد الحياة تطاق بالنسبة إليها.

– كل شيء يقول من حولنا إن القرار الأميركي السعودي سيبقى يضغط على العهد من جهة والقطاع المصرفي من جهة ثانية، ورئيس الحكومة من جهة ثالثة، وأدوات الضغط متاحة داخل الحكومة وخارجها، حتى ينفرط عقد البلد وليس عقد التسوية الداخلية فقط، وأن ابتزاز حزب الله باسم الاستقرار لتجريده من ناسه سيقابله ابتزاز حزب الله باسم مصالح الناس لدفعه للمواجهة، وغداً ستكون قضية العلاقة بسورية من بوابة عودة النازحين أو سواها مدخلاً لتفجير، أو ذريعة فرض القانون في منطقة من الضاحية أو البقاع أو الجنوب، أو قضية العقوبات الأميركية والقطاع المصرفي، مدخلاً لتصادم يكبر فجأة ليهدد الاستقرار الحكومي، وسيزيّن البعض للرئيس الحريري أن خوض الانتخابات من خارج الحكم أفضل للفوز بها، لأن القضية صارت كيف يمكن شنّ حرب على لبنان بالضغوط المالية والسياسية بهدف إضعاف المقاومة وتحميلها مسؤولية التبعات.

– قضية حبيب الشرتوني وقضية حي السلم تكشفان عيّنات من الابتزاز الذي ستتعرّض له المقاومة باسم الحفاظ على الاستقرار، والحبل على الجرار، والمطلوب واحد رفض الابتزاز ووضع الآخرين بين خيارَيْ المضي في تسوية شريفة نزيهة أو الخروج المبكر منها، وليكن ما يكون.

