Fake News, spread in Western media, from Muhammad Bayazid about his own assassination attempt by Syrian Govt.

FAKE NEWS

Syrian film-maker making prison torture movie survives ‘assassination

Syrian filmmaker stabbed in Istanbul ‘assassination attempt’

Syrian working on prison torture film stabbed in Istanbul – BBC News

Syrian film-maker stabbed in Istanbul – TRT World

REALITY

A leaked video of Syrian director Mohammed Bayazid as he is plotting his own (fake) assassination in Turkey to promote his anti-regime show.

مقاطع فيديو مسربة نشرها موقع صحيفة “العربي الجديد” تُثبت ضلوع المخرج السوري محمد بايزيد في تلفيق

محاولة اغتياله التي أعلن عن تعرضه لها، في العاشر من شهر أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول الماضي

I have posted on this story early on. Typically, Western correspondents in Beirut and elsewhere were posting on social media and wrote about the Syrian opposition director, Muhammad Bayazid, and how he survived an assassination attempt on his life in Istanbul by Syrian regime goons because he was about to release an anti-regime movie. Executive-Director of CAIR, personally escorted him out of Turkey and posted on social media about his best wishes for the victim of a heinous assassination attempt. It was the Turkish police which first expressed doubts about the story, but the story crumbled when his own friend and “witness” confessed. Today, his friend leaked the video in which the director plotted his own assassination which left him with a very superficial wound near his shoulder. He tells his friend in the video that they will be the “most famous people in the Middle East for the next 48 hours.

http://angryarab.blogspot.co.uk/2017/11/flash-leaked-video-from-his-friend.html

Al Qaeda, ISIL, War on Syria