Great news, pervy Michael Fallon quits as defence secretary

Michael Fallon quits as defence secretary

Fallon has resigned as minister after three years in post, as friends suggest there may have been some ‘inappropriate flirtation’ recently

Michael Fallon has resigned as defence secretary, admitting that his behaviour towards women in the past has “fallen short”, as the Conservatives struggle to contain the growing scandal about sexual harassment at Westminster.

Fallon’s resignation letter Photograph: Handout

Fallon apologised earlier this week over an incident 15 years ago in which he made unwanted advances to the journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer, repeatedly placing his hand on her knee – although Hartley-Brewer herself insisted: “No one was remotely upset or distressed.”

But friends of Fallon suggested that there may have been similar incidents more recently, saying: “He would absolutely concede that some of the flirtation has been inappropriate.” Allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been swirling around Westminster since the Harvey Weinstein abuse scandal encouraged women to speak out about their experiences of sexual abuse or harassment.

Asked if he feared any further revelations, Fallon told the BBC: “The culture has changed over the years. What might have been acceptable 10, 15 years ago is clearly not acceptable now. Parliament now needs to look at itself and the prime minister has made very clear that conduct needs to be improved.”