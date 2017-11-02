Really, nothing to do with illegal wars, intervention and millions of dead? Tucker: “Rise In Terrorism Seems Obviously Tied to Immigration”

Posted on by michaellee2009

Tucker: Rise In Terrorism ‘Seems Obviously Tied to Immigration’

Chris Menahan

InformationLiberation

Tucker Carlson said Tuesday night on Fox News that the rise in terrorism in America “seems obviously tied to immigration.”

“I’m almost 50 years old, I remember when things like this didn’t happen in New York City ever,” Carlson said. “And now they seem to happen with some frequency. It seems obviously tied to immigration, why is the country unwilling to have that conversation, to face that?”

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, Israel-USA Relationship, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |