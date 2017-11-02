Sayyed Nasrallah to The Palestinians: We Are Together in the Battle of One Fate

Local Editor

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah held a phone conversation with the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Dr. Ramadan Abdullah, condoling him for the resistance fighters who were martyred in the latest ‘Israeli’ bombing of Gaza.



Sayyed Nasrallah condemned the blatant aggression on Gaza and praised the sacrifices and steadfastness of the resistance fighters there, especially the Mujahideen in the Islamic Jihad Movement. He further stressed Hezbollah and the Lebanese Islamic Resistance’s solidarity with them in the one-fate battle and one cause.

Separately, Sayyed Nasrallah received the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri. During the visit, Gaza’s latest developments were discussed, especially after the latest aggression. The possible developments were also discussed, in addition to the issue of Palestinian reconciliation and other regional issues. Both parties stressed intersection between resistance movements and solidarity against the Zionist aggressions and all what is being plotted to against the resistance movements in the region.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations, Translated by website team