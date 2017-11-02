Syrian Army, Hezbollah score big advance towards Iraqi border in bid to reach Albukamal

Posted on November 2, 2017 by michaellee2009

Syrian Army, Hezbollah score big advance towards Iraqi border in bid to reach Albukamal

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies scored another big advance in the western countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah, the Syrian Arab Army continued their advance along the Deir Ezzor-Albukamal Road, liberating at least 11km of territory east of the T-2 Pumping Station.

This advance comes just 24 hours after the Syrian Army and their allies liberated 7km along the Deir Ezzor-Albukamal Road and reached two towns east of the T-2 Station.

The Syrian Arab Army and their allies launched Operation Dawn 3 earlier this week in a new bid to reach the strategic border-city of Albukamal.

Albukamal is located along the Iraqi border and is considered the Islamic State’s new de facto capital in Syria.

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, IRAQ, ISIL, Nazi Israel, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: