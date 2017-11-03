Just talk: UK raises ‘grave concerns’ about illegal settlements with israel’s Netanyahu: May’s office

UK Raises ‘Grave Concerns’ About Illegal Settlements With Israel’s Netanyahu: May’s Office

British Prime Minister Theresa May raised concerns about illegal settlements on Thursday at a meeting with her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in London, May’s office said.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“They discussed the need to overcome obstacles to peace, with the prime minister noting our grave concerns about illegal settlements,” a spokesman from May’s office said in a statement.

“The prime ministers also discussed the fact settlements are not the only obstacle and that the people of Israel deserve to live free from the scourge of terrorism and anti-Semitic incitement.”

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

