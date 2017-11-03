Syrian Army Command Announces Restoration of Security to Deir Ez-Zor

Local Editor
03-11-2017 | 14:25
The Syrian General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces announced on Friday the restoration of security and stability to the city of Deir ez-Zor.
Syrian Arab Army spokesperson
“After a series of accurate operations, the units of our armed forces, in cooperation with the supporting and allied forces, have accomplished their tasks of restoring security and stability to Deir ez-Zor city,” the General Command said in a statement.
Earlier on the day, a military source announced that the entire Deir ez-Zor city has been fully liberated after the last positions of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] in it were eliminated.
The statement of the army’s General Command highlighted the importance of this achievement in terms of Deir ez-Zor’s strategic location as it connects the eastern region with the northern and central regions and constitutes a main passage between the Badia (desert) and al-Jazira towards the brotherly Iraq, in addition to the city’s economic importance as an agricultural area and a major oil and gas tank.
The army’s Command stressed that it will “continue the war on the remaining terrorists of ‘ISIS’ and other terrorist organizations until restoring security and stability to the entire territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.”
Source: SANA, Edited by website team
