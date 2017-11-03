Posted on by michaellee2009

US Deliveries of Weapons and Military Equipment for Terrorists in Syria

By Anna Jaunger,

Inside Syria Media Center continues publishing some evidence of the U.S.-made weapons supply to ISIS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) terrorists in Syria.

According to Syrian General Ali Al-Ali, the United States illegally delivered at least 1,500 trucks with military equipment and weapons for terrorists in Syria between June 5 and September 15 this year.

The General reported that all Washington’s statements regarding this military equipment was intended for the U.S. allies were false. Ultimately, the weapons almost always come into the hands of terrorists. In support of his words, Ali Al-Ali analyzed some NATO weapons captured by the Syrian army from ISIS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham army depots.

The Austrian Glock 19 pistol especially is among the most popular weapons. In 2014, ISIS released footage, where terrorists executed several hostages using such kind of pistols. Later, it turned out that the pistols were delivered to the Iraqi law enforcement agencies by the U.S. in 2003-2004.

The U.S.-made M16 Assault Rifle has become a symbol of terrorists in Syria. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has repeatedly found military equipment stamped ‘Property of U.S. Govt’. This fact confirms that ISIS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists use the U.S.-made M16 rifles, not unlicensed Chinese copies.

The Belgian FN FAL Assault Rifle that earlier became standard rifle ammunition for member states of NATO is often found in ISIS weapons deports. This 7.62×51mm NATO battle rifle equipped with sniper scope is used to conduct aimed fire and neutralize enemy’s manpower during military operations in urban conditions.

Besides, the German Heckler & Koch MP5 Submachine Gun used by the U.S. and European law enforcement agencies, is also popular among ISIS fighters. All data of this weapon supplies is strongly classified, and there isn’t such kind of information in any open sources. Probably, the existence of these weapons, including highly specialized MP-5K, as well as the unceasing weapons landing is directly linked to military operations of the U.S.-led international coalition in Syria and Iraq.

Against this background, it also should be mentioned about ISIS weapons depot in Al-Mayadeen. The SAA High Command announced that ISIS terrorists had used a huge arsenal of M16 and FN FAL assault rifles, U.S.-made machine guns, AA mounts, grenade launchers, and even British 155 mm howitzer.

Besides, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi admitted that the U.S.-made M2A1 heavy machine gun also fell into the hands of terrorists. This weapon is usually installed on Humwee vehicles. We remind that the Iraqi Army lost about 2,500 of these armored vehicles only in Mosul.

In fact, terrorists from all over the Middle East prefer to use weapons delivered from the U.S. Their interest is easy to be explained. The U.S. weapons are often delivered in circumvention of international law, so it is easier to get it. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data, the United States is an absolute leader in the number of signed contracts regarding weapons supply over the past 5 years.

In this regard, Syrians strongly oppose arms dealers, who continue to be enriched by killing civilians. Syrian enemies are politicians who have unprecedented profits from indiscriminate weapon trade. They force Syrians to fight against one another in the senseless fratricidal war, squashing the government forces and armed opposition.

Continuing to profit from the war, the U.S. and European weapons lobby earns millions of dollars by delivering weapons to different unstable regions. Entire corporations are working to create new ways for illegal weapons supply. They have learned to make money on human lives even during World War II, and successfully continue these traditions nowadays. That’s why only 13 congressmen voted for the law that prevents weapons supply to terrorists (2 per cent of the U.S. House of Representatives). It’s simply not profitable for the U.S. and European politicians.

Anna Jaunger is a freelance journalist at Inside Syria Media Center where this article was originally published.

