Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(26 October – 01 November 2017)

A Palestinian civilian shot dead and his sister was wounded by Israeli settlers, northwest of Ramallah.

12 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 52 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one into the southern Gaza Strip.

70 civilians, including 9 children and 3 women; one of whom a journalist, were arrested in the West Bank.

12 of them, including 2 women, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

An old and abandoned house was demolished in ‘Erq al-Ras area, southeast of Nablus.

350-gram jewellery was stolen from a house belonging to the family of Malek Hajeh in Kenar neighbourhood in Dura.

Israeli authorities continue to make a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces dismantled a sit-in tent established in al-Bustan neighbourhood by the Committee for the Defence of Real Estate in Silwan.

Israeli forces continue settlement activities in the West Bank

Israeli forces stopped Salfit Municipality’s rehabilitation works and threatened to confiscate its vehicles.

Israeli forces demolished a stone-cutting workshop in Barta’ah village, southwest of Jenin.

Settlers uprooted 40 olive trees in Jeenasafout village lands, east of Qalqilya.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

3 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (26 October – 01 November 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, on 31 October 2017, Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian civilian and wounded his sister in the West Bank. Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed 12 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children. Six of them, including a child, were wounded in the West Bank while the other 6, including 3 children, were wounded in the Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli naval forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea.

In the West Bank, on 31 October 2017, a Palestinian civilian was killed and his sister was wounded after Israeli settlers stationed at the entrance to “Halmish” settlement established on the lands of al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, opened fire at their. Israeli forces claimed that the car driven by the Palestinian “sped up towards the soldiers at the entrance to the settlement, so they thought that the driver intended to carry out a run-over attack. They opened fire at the car, wounding those inside.” An eyewitness said to PCHR’s fieldworker that settlers opened fire at the car and only an Israeli military jeep arrived at the crime scene. A videotape obtained by the fieldworker showed someone speaking with the Palestinian wounded man before he died as he emphasized the Israeli soldiers ordered him to stop but he sped up far away.

During the reporting period, in addition to the abovementioned wounded woman, Israeli forces wounded 6 Palestinian civilians, including a children, 4 of the civilians were wounded in Qalendia Refugee Camp, north of occupied Jerusalem.

On 30 October 2017, a cleaner was wounded when Israeli forces moved into Jenin Refugee camp, west of Jenin, to carry out an arrest campaign. On the same day, 4 Palestinian civilians were wounded when a group of Israeli undercover units “Mosta’rebin” dressed like Palestinian civilians moved into Qalendia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem to carry out an arrest campaign as well, and arrested one of the wounded persons. On 01 November 2017, a 17-year-old child from Nablus was hit with a bullet to his waist when Israeli forces moved into the city and its suburbs to secure the entrance of dozens of buses carrying settlers to “Joseph’s Tomb.”

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas witnessed protests agains the unjust closure imposed on the Gaza population. Israeli forces used force against the protestors, and the shooting to disperse those protests resulted in the injury of 6 civilians, including 3 children. Five of them, including 3 children, were wounded in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip while the sixth was wounded in the eastern side of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

As part of the Israeli attacks against Palestinian fishermen offshore, on 26 October 2017, Israeli gunboats chased the fishing boats and sporadically opened fire at them in the north-western Beit Lahia. Neither damage nor casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 52 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 7 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 70 Palestinian civilians, including 9 children and 3 women; one of whom a journalist. Twelve of the arrestees, including 2 women, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

On 26 October 2017, Israeli forces blew up an abandoned house in ‘Iraq al-Ras area, southeast of ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus, without identifying the reasons. The 120-square-meter house belonged to the heirs of late Rajeh Hamed Bani Jaber and was abandoned by its residents in 2012 after Israeli forces expelled them and declared the area as a closed military zone.

As part of the Israeli forces’ maltreatment against Palestinian civilians during the house raids, on 28 October 2017, Israeli forces raided a house belonging to Yosri Zaytoun (39) from Khelet Hadour area in the southern area in Hebron. During that, the Israeli soldiers attacked Yosri, his mother Badi’ah (70) and his wife. As a result, he sustained bruises and wounds in his face, hands and feet. He was threatened of filing a complaint and later released.

On 01 November 2017, the family of Malek Shaher Hejah (23) from Kenar neighbourhood in Dura, southwest of Hebron, lost 350-gram jewellery after Israeli forces raided and searched the family house after locking the family members in one room.

In the Gaza Strip on 27 October 2017, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the eastern side of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and later redeployed along the fence.

Measures to Make a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

As part of house demolitions and notices, on 28 October 2017, Israeli municipality crews accompanied with a military force moved into al-Bustan neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City, and handed owners of houses in the village administrative demolition notices under the pretext of non-licensing.

On 30 October 2017, upon a decision by the Israeli municipality, Israeli forces dismantled a sit-in tent established by residents of Silwan village in al-Bustan neighborhood, south of Jerusalem’s Old City, claiming “it is illegal” while the residents re-established it after being dismantled.

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

On 30 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Isharah area, north of Salfit, to stop the municipality’s rehabilitation works in the area. They threatened the municipality council to confiscate the municipality bulldozers in case the bulldozers continued to work in the area under the pretext that the area is within Area C, which is under the Israeli control according to the 1993 Oslo Accords.

On 31 October 2017, Israeli forces demolished a stone-cutting workshop in Barta;ah village, southwest of jenin, under the pretext of building without a license. The workshop belonged to Nour al-Deen Jaradat and was established in an area within the Palestinian control. JAradt had a building license from the Paelstinian Authoruty, but the Israeli forces ignored it and demolished the workshop on the cutting machines inside the 200-square-meter barrack. They also levelled a 1-dunum land surrounding the workshop. Jaradat estimated his losses to around 700,000 shekels.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 28 October 2017, dozens of settlers from “ Karmiel” settlement established on Palestinian lands confiscated from Kherbet Um al-Kheir, east of Yata, south of Hebron, attacked with stones the residents of al-Kherbeh living in tents adjacent to the settlement fence and insulted them. All of that happened under the Israeli soldiers’ very eyes and while civilians were in a panic.

On 29 October 2017, a group of settlers from “Karnei Shomron” settlement, east of Qalqilya, uprooted 40 olive trees from lands belonging to heirs of late Subhi ‘Abdul Raziq ‘Eid, west of Jeenasafout village.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 26 October 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Faqou’ah village, northeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Samer Mohammed ‘Abbas (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Furik village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yazan Mahmoud Nasrallah Hanani (26) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Yusuf Ibrahim ‘Ali al-Hamshari (30) and Mahmoud ‘Ali Mahmoud al-Shafe’i (28).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then handed a demolition notice to the family of prisoner Mohammed Zaid Mohammed Abu al-Rab, who is accused of killing an Israeli in Kafer Qasem village in Israel on 04 October 2017. They also arrested Yusuf ‘Ezzat Zakarnah (22) and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Noor Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Aysar ‘Adnan Jaber (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Iraq al-Ras area, southeast of ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus. They blew up an uninhabited house belonging to the heirs of Rajeh Hamed Bani Jaber, from the same village, without identifying the reasons. The residents of the 120-square-meter house abandoned it in 2012 after the Israeli forces expelled them and declared the area as a closed military zone. Noor Rajeh Bani Jaber said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 05:30 on Thursday, 26 October 2017, I received a phone call from my cousin Jawdat Hamed Ibrahim to inform me that at approximately 04:00 on the same day, he heard a huge explosion in ‘Iraq al-Ras area, southeast of ‘Aqraba village. My cousin expected that Israeli forces bombed our family house abandoned for 5 years after expelling us from it. I left my house and went to an area overlooking the house and 3 kilometres away from it. I saw my father’s Rajeh Bani Jaber house where I grew up turned into rubble. It should be noted that this house was built in 1940 and we live in it until 2012 when we were forced to leave because of the Israeli harassments. The house was built on an area of 120 square meters and surrounded with a large yard.”

At approximately 06:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, al-Shuyoukh, Beit Ummer and al-Mawreq villages in Hebron.

Friday, 27 October 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Khalid Ahmed Nayef Turkman (16), Ibrahim Sa’ed Hassan Abu Baker (22), Jarir Mohammed Ragheb Zaid (23), and Mohammed Sa’ed Namer ‘Amarnah (29).

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mustafa Jamal Hamamrah (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of heavy military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel for several hours before they redeployed along the abovementioned fence.

At approximately, 22:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin, for the second time on the same day. They raided and searched a house belonging to Noor Mohammed ‘Amarnah (17) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah and al-Burj villages in Hebron; and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Saturday 28 October 2017:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Thaher neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Khalil Abu Hashem and locked the family members in one room. The Israeli forces then arrested Ahmed’s son Qusay (17) and later withdrew taking him to an unknown destination. In the same time, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Qusai Samir Abu Maria (15) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin for the third time within 25 hours. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested two brothers, including a child, namely Yaseen (18) and Ghanem Bassam ‘Amarnah (16).

At approximately 22:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 3 military vehicles moved into Khelet Hadour area in the southern area in Hebron, and then patrolled between houses causing fear among children. The Israeli soldiers attacked Yusri ‘Adnan Isamil Zaytoun (39), after he opened the housedog for the soldiers in addition to attacking his mother Badi’ah (70) and his wife. As a result, Yusri sustained bruises and wounds in his face, feet and hands. He was then arrested and taken to the Old City’s square, where he was threatened of filing a complaint. He was later released. Yusri said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

” I woke up on knocks on the door so I went towards the door to see who it is. I heard a voice saying,”Open the door. We are the Israeli Army.” I looked through the peephole to see a number of Israeli soldiers ordering me to open the door. I was in my underwear so I told them I will tell my wife to put on her clothes, but the soldiers loudly cursed me. I then opened the door, and the soldiers violently pulled me outside and pushed me to the wall. They were around 15 soldiers; one of whom grabbed my neck and pushed me to the wall as my wife was screaming and crying. My mother and brother Bade’i (35) and his wife arrived as live next to us. The soldiers then pushed me to the ground, handcuffed me with plastic ties to my back, blindfolded me and started beating me with their hands, legs and riffles throughout my body. I heard my mother’s voice as she was on the ground lying beside me and holding my arm shouting on the soldiers to leave me. My mother got many hits from the soldiers who forced her to get away. Moreover, my wife attempted to move the soldiers away from me, but in vain. A soldier then strangulated me with his hand as I was hearing my children and sisters-in-law crying. Few minutes later, the soldiers took me to a military vehicle that is about 50 meters away from the area while they were beating me with their feet. When I reached the military vehicles, the soldiers then violently pushed me into it. I felt so much pain in my chest which barged into the vehicle door when the soldiers pushed me inside the vehicle. They then drove me to an unknown destination. When I stepped out of the vehicle, the soldiers unblindfolded me to find myself near the old municipality building. The soldiers then took photos of me, threatening if I filed a complaint against them, other Israeli soldiers will testify against me saying that I attacked them and so I will be arrested. My brother Bade’i arrived and took me to the governmental hospital in the city. Medical checkups showed that I sustain bruises and scratches throughout my body.”

Sunday, 29 October 2017:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Ibrahim Hasan ‘Abed Rabbuh (22) and Mohammed Rezeq Hammash (21).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah, Ethna and Deir Samet villages in Hebron.

Monday, 30 October 2017

At approximately 00:10, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They patrolled the streets and then raided and searched houses belonging to Momen Mohammed Moayad Da’mah, Mo’tasem Jamil Omer al-Maher, Monther Murshed Muhanna, Ehab al-‘Ajouz and ‘Ali Shehadah. They detained and questioned them on the spot and later released them. The Israeli forces also detained Mahmoud Nathmi Abu ‘Aishah, an officer at the National Security Service, As’ad Yasser As’ad Safouri, Mohammed Nedal Mohammed ‘Aref, Muntaser al-Bada and Mo’ath Radada and later released them.

At approximately 00:30, Israeli force moved into Shaqaba village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Omer Khader ‘Omran (21) and his brother Hasan (24).

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rawhi Fakhri Ekhleil and topped the house roof. They also raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’di Fakhri Ekhleil (46) and then arrested his friend’s son ‘Odai (20).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ghazi Farouq Masalmah (21) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Khaled ‘Ajarmah (16) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Jala and stationed in al-Sahel Street. They raided and searched a house belonging to Dawoud ‘Awni Jawarish (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin to carry out an arrest. They raided and searched a number of houses. At approximately 04:30, the soldiers were hiding behind one of the houses’ walls when Seraj Naser Zayed Jaber (21) was driving a vehicle belonging to Zahraht al-Finjan Landfill Company along with Omer al-Sa’di heading to pick up another worker. Seraj was surprised with the Israeli forces standing in front of him, so he stopped and turned back. The soldiers immediately fired several live bullets at the car; one of them penetrated the car door and hit the driver to the right thigh. The wounded driver was transferred to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin to receive medical treatment. His injury was classified as moderate. Before the Israeli forces withdrew from the camp, they arrested Ahmed Fadel Abdul Rahman Qasem (19) and Yusuf Mohammed Abu al-Seba’a (24).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in Koroum ‘Ashour, south of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohanned Yusuf al-Shellah (43) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed in Rajm Abu Helal neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bilal Jehaz ‘Amr (21), a student in Palestine Polytechnic University, and then arrested him. Following that, the Israeli forces moved into Marah al-Suweiti area in the southern area of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Salamah (22), a student in Palestine Polytechnic University as well. The soldiers locked the family members in one room and then arrested Mohammed.

At approximately 07:10, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ezbet Salman village, south of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tareq Fawaz Qazmar (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:10, Israeli forces arrested ‘Ali Ahmed Abdul Raouf Nezal (22), from Qalqiliyah, when he referred to the Israeli Intelligence Service upon a prior summons.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Taffuh, and Beta villages in Nablus; Bedia village, west of Salfit; and Deir al-Ghusoun village, northeast of Tulkarm.

Tuesday, 31October 2017 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Jaba’a village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Noor Jamal Noor Ghannam (17), Marwan Saleh Shreem ‘Alawnah (20), and Farid Mazen ‘Alawnah (21).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in Safa area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Mahmoud Abu Dayah (50) and then arrested his son Mohammed (22). Following that, the Israeli forces moved into Khelet al-‘Ein area. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali ‘Ayaj ‘Awad (50) and then detained him with his family in the living room. They thoroughly searched the house for an hour and a half in addition to the area surrounding the house. The Israeli forces later withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qalil village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Obadah Walid Abdul Jalil Ahmed (24) and Mahmoud Qani Saleh Qani (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Odai Zuhair ‘Owais (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Selwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed Hashem ‘Ayad (26), Ra’fat Redwan Hamed (24), ‘Asef Abdul Ghani Hamed (20), and Omer Mohammed Yusuf (26).

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem and patrolled the vicinity of “Lagee” Center. They arrested Saddam ‘Abbas (27) while he was near the center.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah, Tulkarm and ‘Atil village, northeast of the city; Beit Awla and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 01 November 2017

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in the eastern area in the vicinity of “Joseph’s Tomb” to secure the entry of dozens of buses carrying settlers. A number of youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired tear gas canisters, sound bombs, and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, dozens of youngsters suffered tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment on the spot. Moreover, a 17-year-old child, from Nablus, sustained a metal bullet wound to the waist. He was transferred to Rafidia Surgical Hospital, where he received medical treatment and then left the hospital. In the same context, those Israeli forces raided and searched several houses on Jerusalem Street adjacent to Balatah refugee camp and then arrested Wael Abdul Karim Hasan Hashash (45).

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 6 civilians namely Hammam ‘Adnan Raja Kamil (21), Ahmed Bassam Abu al-Rab (19), Ahmed Naji Saya’nah (19), Osama Khalid Abu al-Rab (20), Basil Kamil (21), Suheib Mohammed Tawfiq Zakarnah (20).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces move d into Shueikah Suburb, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adnan ‘Amer ‘Ayesh (32) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed in Kanar neighborhood. They deployed between houses and main streets, patrolled them, and banned the movement of civilian cars. A number of soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Shaher Suleiman Suleiman Hejjah (55), President of al-Quds Open University, and the house of his son Malek (23). The soldiers locked the 2 families’ members in one room in the second floor and thoroughly searched the houses for an hour. The soldiers arrested Malek and then withdrew. In the same time, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Jamil al-Rjoub in al-Shurfah area. The soldiers violently searched the house, damaged its contents and then locked the family members in one room. However, no arrests were reported.

Shaher Hejjah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that;

“We woke up on knocks on the door of my 2-story house as my son Malek and his family live in the first floor. The soldiers raided the house, brought Malek and his family to our house, and then locked all of us in one room. They thoroughly searched the house for an hour and then arrested Malek. They ordered us not to move for ten minutes. When my daughter-in-law went to their apartment, she found her her jewelry box empty. She lost 350-gram Jewelry except a gold ring that was found on the ground. We searched the entire house but found nothing so we knew that the soldiers stole the jewelry. We then filed a complaint in the Palestinian and Israeli police.”

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Madrah and Safa areas, north of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mo’men Hasan Mahmoud al-Tit (13) and Abdullah Bassam Mahmoud al-Tit (13). It should be noted that since the beginning of the year, the Israeli forces have arrested 152 civilians, including 80 children, from Beit Ummer village.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Birah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Busra Jamal al-Tawil (27) and then arrested her. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Wesam Ibrahim al-‘Abed (22) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: northern ‘Asirah village, north of Nablus; Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyah; Bani Na’im, al-Thaheriyah, Deir Samet, al-‘Asja villages and al-Hawouz area in Hebron.

Palestinian Civilian Killed and His Sister Wounded after Settlers Open Fire at them, Northwest of Ramallah:

Palestinian civilian was killed and his sister was wounded after Israeli settlers stationed at the entrance to “Halmish” settlement established on al-Nabi Salah lands, northwest of Ramallah, opened fire at their car.

According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) and eyewitnesses, at approximately 09:30 on Tuesday, 31 October 2017, Mohamed Abdullah Ali Mousa (26), from Deir Balout village, west of Salfit, was driving his car with an Israeli registration plate. Mohamed was along with his sister Latifa (33), heading to Ramallah. The car arrived at the iron gate established at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village. The Israeli forces stationed there ordered Mohamed to stop as it seems they suspected the car. Mohamed sped up towards the intersection of “Halmish” settlement entrance, which is 200 meters away from the entrance. When Mohamed drove the car away from the intersection, an Israeli settler fired live bullets, which penetrated the car’s windshield. As a result, Mohamed was hit with a live bullet which entered his chest from the right side and exited the waist. Mohamed was then taken by an Israeli ambulance to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva City in Israel. Few Minutes later, Israeli doctors at the hospital declared his death. Moreover, Latifa was hit with a live bullet to the left shoulder and then taken to Istishari Arab Hospital in al-Rihan suburb, north of Ramallah, to receive medical treatment. Doctors at the hospital classified her wounds as moderate. Furthermore, the car sustained damage after being hit with 4 live bullets.

Israeli forces claimed that the car driven by Mousa “was speeding up towards the soldiers stationed at the entrance to the abovementioned settlement, so they thought that Mousa attempted to carry out a run-over attack. Therefore, the soldiers opened fire at the car and wounded those inside.” An eyewitness confirmed to PCHR’s fieldworker that following this, an Israeli military vehicle arrived at the crime scene. PCHR’s fieldworker was able to obtain a videotape showing an ambulance crew speaking to Mousa who confirmed that the Israeli soldiers ordered him to stop, but he sped up moving away.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following Friday prayer on 27 October 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 27 October 2017, about 30 Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee in the central Gaza Strip, in protest against the Israeli closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. The youngsters gathered near the security fence and set fire to tires. They also raised banners and flags and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 27-year-old young man sustained a live bullet wound to the left knee while other civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. The wounded civilian was taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah for medical treatment and then transferred to al-Shifa Hospital for his serious condition.

(PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilian)

At approximately 16:30 on the same Friday, dozens of youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhada’a Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in protest against the Israeli closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. The youngsters gathered near the border fence and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullet, and tear gas canisters at the youngsters. As a result, 5 civilians, including 3 children, were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia to receive medical treatment, and doctors classified their wounds as minor.

The wounded civilians were identified as:

Sa’eb Fathi al-Masri (17), from Jabalia refugee camp, was hit with a tear gas canister to the chest; Dia’a Ahmed al-Natour (21), from Jabalia refugee camp, was hit with a tear gas canister to the abdomen; Qusai Hamed Hassan (19), from Jabalia refugee camp, was hit with a tear gas canister to the left shoulder; Yasser Zeyad Abu Ramadan (16), from Sheikh Redwan neighborhood in Gaza city, was hit with a tear gas canister to the right thigh; and Anas Mazen Daher (15), from al-Shija’iyah neighborhood in Gaza city, was hit with 2 tear gas canisters to the face and left hand.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 16 October Various goods 4551 Humanitarian aid 12815 Cooking gas 297,860 Benzene 113,982 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 810,50076,000 Construction aggregates 8000 Cement 3720 Construction steel 288 17 October Various goods 3285 Humanitarian aid 12482 Cooking gas 275,880 Benzene 37,994 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 331,47038,000 Construction aggregates 8800 Cement 3200 Construction steel 90 18 October Various goods 7563 Humanitarian aid 16416 Cooking gas 292,170 Benzene 189,990 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 301,01076,000 Construction aggregates 12000 Cement 3000 Construction steel 693 Various goods 3347 Humanitarian aid 13377 Cooking gas 297,250 Benzene 38,010 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 582,02438,000 19 October Construction aggregates 10000 Cement 2600 Construction steel 121 20 October Benzene 131,980 Various goods 6165 Humanitarian aid 15935 Cooking gas 295,360 Benzene 77,999 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 338,99376,000 22 October Construction aggregates 10800 Cement 3640 Construction steel 793 Various goods 3606 Humanitarian aid 12100 Cooking gas 296,400 Benzene 75,994 23 October DieselDiesel for UNRWA 338,99438,000 Construction aggregates 9200 Cement 2440 Construction steel 270 24 October Various goods 3922 Humanitarian aid 14547 Cooking gas 253,890 Benzene 75,990 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 376,98875,989 Construction aggregates 10540 Cement 3360 Construction steel 571 Various goods 3892 Humanitarian aid 12815 Cooking gas 212,070 25 October Benzene for UNRWA 38,003 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 341,95838,000 Construction aggregates 8920 Cement 2840 Construction steel 90 Various goods 4356 Humanitarian aid 14609 26 October Cooking gas 206,810 Benzene 37,988 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 262,90176,000 Construction aggregates 10000 Cement 2960 Construction steel 423 Various goods 3791 Humanitarian aid 14221970 29 October Cooking gas 192,140 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 327,00138,000 Construction aggregates 9800 Cement 3520 Construction steel 211

Exports:

On Monday, 16 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 30 tons of tomatoes, 27 tons of cucumber, 14 tons of furniture, 1.2 tons of squash, 6.4 tons of sweet pepper, 0.6 ton of fish, 0.96 tons of date, 330 pieces of animals’ skin, and 13 tons of aluminum scraps.

On Wednesday, 18 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 80 tons of tomatoes, 55.9 tons of cucumber, 16 tons of furniture, 9 tons of squash, 8.4 tons of sweet pepper, 0.6 ton of fish, 8.96 tons of date, 450 pieces of animals’ skin, 12 tons of aluminum scraps, 12 tons of clothes, 180 tons of potatoes, 96 tons of sweet potatoes, 0,8 ton of eggplants, and 1 ton of hot pepper.

On Thursday, 19 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 69.4 tons of tomatoes, 41 tons of cucumber, 8.3 tons of squash, 2.5 tons of sweet pepper, 5 tons of date, 6 tons of clothes, and 3.92 tons of hot pepper.

On Sunday, 22 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 78.4 tons of tomatoes, 69.3 tons of cucumber, 33.9tons of squash, 12.8 tons of sweet pepper, 7 of clothes, 384 tons of potatoes, 4.6 tons of sweet potatoes, 4 tons of eggplants, and 3.44 tons of hot pepper.

On Monday. 23 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 67 tons of tomatoes, 46.8 tons of cucumber, 1.3 tons of squash, 8.4 tons of sweet pepper, 1.2 tons of date, 196 tons of potatoes, 1.5 tons of sweet potatoes, 0.8 tons, of eggplant, and 2.8 tons of west pepper.

On Tuesday, 24 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 262 tons of potatoes.

On Wednesday, 25 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 119.4 tons of tomatoes, 28.5 tons of cucumber, 20.3 tons of squash, 0.2 tons of sweet pepper, 0.5 ton of fish, 7.6 tons of date, 850 pieces of animals’ skin, 16 tons of aluminum scraps, 12 tons of clothes, 96 tons of potatoes, 1.2 tons of eggplants, and 2.4 tons of sweet pepper.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(18-31 October 2017)

Category 18 October 19 October 20 October 21 October 22 October 23 October 24 October Patients 47 38 4 – 64 41 69 Companions 34 35 2 – 54 39 53 Personal needs 31 61 1 – 30 43 39 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 20 – Arabs fromIsrael 8 11 2 – 7 8 6 Diplomats – 1 – – – 1 – International journalists – – – – – 6 – International workers 45 61 5 – 6 22 29 Travelersabroad 66 – – – – 1 50 Business people 88 106 8 – 131 101 102 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 6 3 – – 11 4 1 VIPs 2 3 – – 1 2 1 Ambulances to Israel 2 4 1 – 3 4 3 Patients’ Companions 2 4 1 – 3 4 3

Category 25 October 26 October 27 October 28 October 29 October 30 October 31 October Patients 45 28 3 – 41 41 43 Companions 40 24 3 – 39 39 39 Personal needs 22 93 2 – 32 44 34 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 38 – Arabs fromIsrael 2 25 6 – 3 9 5 Diplomats 4 – – – – – – International journalists 8 – – – – – – International workers 42 59 4 – 20 20 26 Travelersabroad – 1 – – 1 1 45 Business people 95 99 2 – 127 97 79 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 6 4 – – 5 1 5 VIPs 5 7 2 – 1 1 – Ambulances to Israel 2 3 3 – 1 2 2 Patients’ Companions 2 3 3 – 1 2 2

Note:

On Wednesday, 26 October 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed a person, who works at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 28 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main intersection of ‘Ain Sinah village, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 19:30, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village and at the entrance to Western farm, northwest of the city.

At approximately 09:40 on Tuesday, 31 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah.

On Wednesday, 01 November 2017, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Termas’iyia village, north of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (16) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 27 October 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to Yatta village and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Friday, 28 October 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Raboud and Qalqas villages.

On Sunday, 29 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Beit Kahel village.

On Monday, 30 October 2017, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit Ummer, Bani Na’iem, Ethna, and Beit ‘Awaa villages.

On Tuesday, 31 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Aroub refugee camp and at the entrance to al-Koum village.

On Wednesday, 01 November 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Dura village, at the entrance to Samou’a village, and at the entrance to ‘Oyoun Yusef village.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (8) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 15:00 on Thursday, 26 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliya.

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 27 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 16:50 on Saturday, 28 October 2017, the checkpoint was established again in the abovementioned area.

On Sunday, 29 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to Heblah village.

On Monday, 30 October 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Qalqilyia , at the entrance to Heblah village, and at the entrance to Kafur Thulth village, east of the city.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 09:15 on Thursday, 26 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit.

At approximately 17:50 on Friday, 27 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit. At approximately 23:30 on Saturday, 28 October 2017, the checkpoint was established again in the abovementioned area.

At approximately 23:30 on Sunday, 29 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 17:50 on Saturday, 28 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians. They stopped Palestinian vehicles, searched it, and checked passengers’ IDs. No arrests among civilians were reported.

Nablus:

At approximately 17:15 on Saturday, 28 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, tightened their arbitrary measures at the checkpoint. They stopped Palestinian vehicles and checked passengers’ IDs. No arrests among civilians were reported.

Jericho:

At approximately 08:30 on Thursday, 26 October 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Jericho and on the main Street near al-‘Ojah village, north of the city.

Maltreatment at Military Checkpoints:

At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 27 October 2017, Othman Abed al-Hadi Redwan (23), from ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia, was attacked by an Israeli soldier at the eastern entrance to the city. After searching Othman’s vehicle, the Israeli soldier forced him to get out of it, open the trunk and then stepped on ‘Othman’s feet with his military boots. As a result, Othman could not walk, so he was admitted to the Dr. Darwish Hospital to receive medical treatment. Redwan’s father said to PCHR’s fieldworker that,

“At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 27 October 2017, Othman was on his way back from Qalqiliyia after he attended a wedding for a relative there. When Othman arrived at the eastern entrance to the City, an Israeli soldier stopped him and searched his vehicle. He asked him where he is from, and he answered him. The soldier said: so you are from ‘Azoun!! Open the trunk. When my son went to open it, the soldier came and stepped on his feet with his boots, causing pain in his foot that prevented him from walking. Although He used two crutches, the pain remained. We then took him to Dr. Darwish Hospital, where he underwent X-ray that showed he sustained bruises to the feet.”

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 20:30 on Thursday, 26 October 2017, Israeli forces arrested Mo’az Nu’man Sarour (29), from Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah, while he was traveling his vehicle on the main Street of nearbyDeir Qedies village, heading to his village. The Israeli forces fired live bullets at the vehicle, so the car wheels punctured. They then confiscated the vehicle and arrested Mo’az.

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, 28 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Ya’boud-Jenin Road branching from Jenin-Nablus Road. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and arrested Omar ‘Adnan Yaseen Hamarsha (26), from Ya’boud village.

At approximately 11:50 on Monday, 30 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and arrested Ahmed Hamdan al-Ra’iy (48), from Qalqiliyia.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 28 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed at al-Asbat (Lions Gate) in occupied Jerusalem, arrested a former prisoner Hanadi al-Helwani and then took her to an investigation center. It should be noted that Hanadi is a teacher in al-Aqsa Mosque and was arrested while attempting to enter the al-Aqsa Mosque for the first time after the Israeli authorities’ decision of deporting her expired.

At approximately 19:30 on Saturday, Israeli forces arrested Prof. Raied Fathi and Prof. Mohamed al-Baseet from al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Both of them were taken to an investigation center. An eyewitness said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the two professors organized a panel discussion to publish a new book in al-Qibli Mosque. The eyewitness also said that after the panel discussion finished and the worshipers and participants were going out following the Isha prayer, Israeli forces raided the mosque and arrested the professors. They then took them for investigation. Moreover, the Israeli forces warned the worshipers of organizing any activities inside al-Aqsa Mosque, threatening of arresting anyone who will organize such activities. It should be noted the abovementioned panel dissuasion was covered by media.

At approximately 00:00 on Monday, 30 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Manal Abu Isninah, Badawi Abu ‘Asab, and Rasheed al-Rashq.

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Isawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed ‘Awadallah Derbas (23) and arrested him.

At approximately 20:00 on Monday, a group of Israeli undercover units “Mosta’rebin” dressed liked Paelstinian civilians moved into Qalendia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, through civil vehicles. They stepped out of the vehicles and then opened fire at 2 Palestinian civilians who were at the entrance to the camp. As a result, one of the 2 civilians was wounded and both of them were arrested. The arrestees were identified as Islam Ali ‘Odwan (29) and Husam Manasrah (27). Following that, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli forces, who fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, a civilian was hit with a metal bullet to the head while 2 other civilians were hit with live bullets to the lower limbs. All of the wounded persons were then taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 31 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Mousa ‘Odah (26) and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Sho’afat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Majed Khashan (24) and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Hussain Khalaf and arrested him.

Houses Demolition

At approximately 10:00 On Saturday, 28 October 2017, The Israeli Municipality staffs accompanied with a military force moved into al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan village, south of the Old City. They handed owners of houses in the neighborhood administrative demolition notices under the pretext of non-licensing. The notified houses belong to Faiz Abu Diyab, Waleed Abu Diyab, Mohamed Qara’een, ‘Alaa Hamdan, Monther Abu Saleh, and Abu Sunienah family.

At approximately 16:00 on Monday, 30 October 2017, Israeli forces dismantled a sit-in tent established by Silwan village’s residents in al-Bustan neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem, upon a decision by the Israeli municipality claiming the tent is illegal. However, the residents later re-established the tent. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli Municipality staff accompanied with Israeli forces surprisingly raided the tent and after taking photos of the tent, they hanged a decision “to remove the tent within an hour,” or they will raid it again to implement the decision. As a result, Head of Committee for the Defense of Real Estate in Silwan, its members, activists from Silwan village, youngsters, and women headed to the sit-in tent to protest the decision. The Head of Committee for the Defense of Real Estate in Silwan, Murad Abu Shafe’a, said that the Israeli Municipality issued a decision to remove the tent established since 2009, and to protest this decision, they protested inside the tent. After an hour of hanging the decision, the Israeli forces moved into al-Bustan neighborhood, surrounded the tent, and then raided it. In the meantime, the Israeli forces beat the residents and pushed them without regard to presence of women, children and elderly men. Abu Shafe’a also said that the Israeli forces indiscriminately fired sound bombs to disperse those in the vicinity f the tent while other soldiers began to dismantle the tent. The neighborhood’s lawyer headed to the court, where he obtained a decision that the tent is legal and it is not permissible to be demolished. He added that he asked the officer in charge to delay the demolition decision until the court issues a decision, but he refused and ordered to remove the tent. Abu Shafe’a said that the tent which was established years ago will always be a symbol of challenge and steadfastness before the demolition decisions which aim at expelling people from their homes and the land of their forefathers and fathers. He added that the tent was established for peaceful and popular activities in protest at the Israeli Municipality’s unjust decisions either the demolition decisions or other violations against residents.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 30 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into Salfit and raided al-‘Ashara area from the northern side. The Israeli forces threatened the municipality council to confiscate all bulldozers belonging to the municipality if they continue their works in the area, under the pretext that they are located in Area (C), which is under the Israeli control according to the 1993 Oslo Accords.

Fathi ‘Alqam from Salfit Municipality staff said to PCHR’s fieldworker that,

”On Thursday, 26 October 2017, a force of Israeli soldiers arrived at al-‘Ashara area prevented a bulldozer driver from working. The driver was detained while being shackled for 15 minutes and raising his hands up because he works in the area classified as (C) adjacent to the fence surrounding the settlements. On Saturday, 28 October 2017, civilians contacted us to tell us that an Israeli force came to stop the bulldozers from working. We contacted the Palestinian Liaison and then went with the Palestinian liaison officers to the area, where we met with the Israeli liaison officers and civil administration officers, who informed us that we were not allowed to work in that area at all. On Monday, 30 October 2017, the Palestinian liaison contacted us to inform us that the Israeli Liaison called and told them that they will head to the area in order to confiscate all the bulldozers working there, forcing us to stop working in the area and stop the whole project.”

At approximately 05:30 on Tuesday, 31 October 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with a bulldozer moved into Barta’a village, southwest of Jenin. They then stationed at the entrance to the village. The bulldozer then demolished a stone-cutting workshop, under the pretext of non-licensing. The workshop belongs to Nour al-Deen Mahmoud Adeeb Jaradat from Jenin. It should be noted that the workshop is located with the area under the Palestinian Authority’s control, and Jaradat have a license from the Palestinian Authority, but the Israeli forces do not recognize it. The workshop was destroyed along with 3 stone-cutting machines. The machines were in a 200-square-meter barrack. The Israeli forces also leveled a dunum around the workshop. Jaradat estimated his losses at more than NIS 700,000.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

On Friday late night, 28 October 2017, dozens of Israeli settlers from “Karmiel” settlement in Kherbit Um al-Khair, east of Yatta village, south of Hebron, threw stones at the Khirbah residents, who live in the tents adjacent to the settlement’s fence. They also cursed the residents under the Israeli forces’ very eyes while civilians were in a panic. The Israeli settlers previously ordered the residents to demolish the ten, which established near the settlement’s security fence to prevent the settlement expansion, for which the settlers repeatedly attempt to expel the Kherbah residents. The Israeli authorities also build new buildings and apartments in the above-mentioned settlement in the uninhabited lands, preventing al-Kherbah residents from approaching with their sheep or camping in the area. Over the past years, Khirbet has witnessed the demolition of residential rooms and tents under the pretext of non-licensing.

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 29 October 2017, a group of Israeli settlers from “Karni Shomron” settlement, east of Qalqiliyia, uprooted about 40 olive trees from lands belonging to the heirs of late Subhi Abdel Razek ‘Eid, known as al-Harika al-Gharbiya area, west of Jeensafut village. It should be noted that the Israeli settlers previously burnt the trees in the abovementioned lands few months ago and there is a case pending in the Beit El Court, which issued a decision after considering the case that the two parties (the plaintiff and defendant) should stop working in the lands until the issuance of the final decision in favor of one of them. Abed al-Salam Subhi Abed al-Razek ‘Eid said to PCHR’s fieldworker that,

“At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 29 October 2017, we received a phone call from our relatives who told us that the Israeli settlers started working in al-Harika al-Gharbiya area. Few minutes later, we went to the area to find the Israeli forces along with settlers there while the Israeli bulldozers were uprooting the olive trees, which the settlers previously burnt. When the olive trees started to get green again, the Israeli settlers uprooted them. We tried to approach to prevent the bulldozers from uprooting the trees, but the settlers threatened to kill us. One of them said: “If anyone approached, he will be shot and killed, so we went back without being able to do anything. All of this happened under the Israeli forces’ very eyes were in the area as well. The number of the uprooted trees is 40.”

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

