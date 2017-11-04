Lebanese PM Hariri Resigns After Saudi Trips

Source
04-11-2017 | 15:19
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has announced his resignation in a speech broadcast from Saudi Arabia.
Hariri announced his resignation in a televised statement on Saturday, citing many reasons, including the security situation in Lebanon, for his sudden decision.
He also said that he sensed a plot being hatched against his life.
Hariri announced his resignation following his visits to Saudi Arabia.
Separately, a source at Baabda Palace said that the resignation of a prime minister could be submitted in writing or in a public announcement, as Hariri has done.
President Michel Aoun confirmed that he had received a phone call from Hariri, during which the latter had informed him of his resignation.
A statement from the presidency said that Aoun would wait for Hariri to return to Beirut in order to “discuss the circumstances behind his resignation and to build [on this].”
For his part, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri cut short his Egypt visit, to return to Beirut following Hariri’s resignation.
The resignation also comes less than a month after he announced plans to join a coalition government with Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.
He became prime minister in 2016 after serving another term between November 2009 and June 2011.
Saad Hariri is the son of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005. Hariri has also been the leader of the Future Movement party since 2005.
Source: news Agencies, Edited by website team
President Aoun Learns about Government Resignation by Phone
In an issued statement by President of the Republic, Michel Aoun’s media bureau on Saturday, it indicated that the President was informed by telephone of Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s government resignation.
“President Aoun received a telephone call from Prime Minister Saad Hariri, currently outside Lebanon, informing him of the resignation of his government,” the statement said.
It was learnt that President Aoun is awaiting the return of Prime Minister Hariri to Beirut to know more about the circumstances of his resignation.
Source: NNA
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri Submits Resignation
The Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced in Saudi the resignation of the cabinet, saying that Iran has scattered the sedition and destruction in the Arab world.
Delivering the resignation statement, Hariri said that the dominating political atmosphere resembles that which preceded the assassination of his father, the former PM Rafik Hariri, adding that he hopes that the Lebanese would be able to overcome the internal and foreign guardianship.
Source: Al-Manar Website
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Future Movement, Hariri, Hezbollah, Iran, Michel Aoun, Saudia, Syria, Trump, USA, Zionist entity
