Lebanese PM Hariri Resigns After Saudi Trips

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has announced his resignation in a speech broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

Hariri announced his resignation in a televised statement on Saturday, citing many reasons, including the security situation in Lebanon, for his sudden decision.

He also said that he sensed a plot being hatched against his life.

Hariri announced his resignation following his visits to Saudi Arabia.

Separately, a source at Baabda Palace said that the resignation of a prime minister could be submitted in writing or in a public announcement, as Hariri has done.

President Michel Aoun confirmed that he had received a phone call from Hariri, during which the latter had informed him of his resignation.

A statement from the presidency said that Aoun would wait for Hariri to return to Beirut in order to “discuss the circumstances behind his resignation and to build [on this].”

For his part, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri cut short his Egypt visit, to return to Beirut following Hariri’s resignation.

The resignation also comes less than a month after he announced plans to join a coalition government with Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

He became prime minister in 2016 after serving another term between November 2009 and June 2011.

Saad Hariri is the son of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005. Hariri has also been the leader of the Future Movement party since 2005.

