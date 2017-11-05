DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:00 P.M.) – About an hour ago, Houthi-led forces based in northern Yemen launched a ballistic missile type Burkan H2 across the border in the direction of the Saudi Arabian capital.
Remarkably, the coordinates for the long-range missile were set for the King Khalid International Airport some 35 kilometers north of Riyadh City
According to the military media wing for the Houthi forces, the missile scored a direct hit on its intended target. However, aftermath footage from the targeted airfield is yet to surface.
Most recently, a similar ballistic missile attack struck a Saudi Army base in the Al-Jarbah area of the Assir Province on October 30 while a couple more cross-border missile barrages were unleashed last month by Houthi belligerents.
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Houthis Claim Ballistic Missile Hit Riyadh. Saudi Arabia Says It’s Intercepted
- بالفيديو – هلع في مطار الملك خالد في الرياض بعد استهدافه بصاروخ يمني
- توقيف عادل فقيه وزير الاقتصاد السعودي المقال
- إيقاف الأمير الوليد بن طلال والأمير متعب بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز …أسماء الموقوفين في ليلة القبض على الأمراء والوزراء في السعودية
- Houthi forces devastate the Saudi Army in lightning assault near Yemeni border – video
- U.S. approves possible $1.1 bln F-15 support deal for Qatar
- [Graphic 18+] Over 25 civilians massacred by Saudi Coalition in northern Yemen – video
- VIDEO: Saudi forces suffer their worst week in Yemen at the hands of Houthi rebels
- Breaking: Over 25 civilians massacred by Saudi Coalition strike in Yemen
- Houthi forces launch long range missile at Saudi Army base – video
- Yemen: Suspected Cholera Cases Near 900K
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |
Leave a Reply