DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:00 P.M.) – About an hour ago, Houthi-led forces based in northern Yemen launched a ballistic missile type Burkan H2 across the border in the direction of the Saudi Arabian capital.

Remarkably, the coordinates for the long-range missile were set for the King Khalid International Airport some 35 kilometers north of Riyadh City

According to the military media wing for the Houthi forces, the missile scored a direct hit on its intended target. However, aftermath footage from the targeted airfield is yet to surface. Most recently, a similar ballistic missile attack struck a Saudi Army base in the Al-Jarbah area of the Assir Province on October 30 while a couple more cross-border missile barrages were unleashed last month by Houthi belligerents.

