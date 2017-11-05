Nonsense from Gordon Brown, “Blair duped by USA into backing Iraq War”

Posted on November 5, 2017 by michaellee2009

Tony Blair ‘duped’ by the US into backing Iraq war – Gordon Brown

SEE ALSO How Blair turned evidence from Hussein Kamel about Iraq’s WMD on its head to mean the complete opposite

We don’t need to wait for Chilcot, Blair lied to us about Iraq. Here’s the evidence

The illegal invasion/occupation of Iraq was made despite the “intelligence” not because of it

Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

Tony Blair was “duped” by George Bush into backing the Iraq war, Gordon Brown has claimed.

Mr Brown, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time, said the US failed to disclose a report showing that there was no evidence that Saddam Hussein had access to weapons of mass destruction.

Advertisements

Filed under: Britain, British Jews, IRAQ, UK, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: