Saudi Puts Ansarulah Officials on ‘Terror’ List, Offers Bounty for Information on Them

November 6, 2017

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi

Saudi Arabia issued a statement in which it put 40 leaders and members of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement on its so-called ‘terror list’, including the group leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi.

Al-Houthi, and the director of the movement’s political council, Saleh al-Samad, are among those added to the list on Sunday, according to the Saudi Ministry of interior.

Riyadh has also announced a bounty of up to $30 million for information leading to the arrest of the officials.

Meanwhile, the kingdom has boosted its blockade on Yemen, shutting down all the war-torn country’s air, sea, and land ports.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source

