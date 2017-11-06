Yemen under siege: Closing only port is a death sentence – transport minister

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The closure of Yemen’s al-Hudayda port – the country’s only open port- “would mean the death of the Yemeni people,” according to the Minister of Transportation Zakaria al-Shami speaking in Sanaa on Monday.

Al-Shami stressed that Yemen’s other border crossing points via land and air “are completely demolished.”

The minister stressed, “Al-Hudayda port is the lung with which the Yemeni people are breathing; it is the source for food, clothes, medicine for more than 21 million people.”

Yemen has been suffering from crippling blockades for more than a year. The Sana’a International Airport has been closed for commercial flights since August 9, 2016, after the Saudi-led coalition imposed an air embargo on the airport.

The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi militants announced the closure of all land, air and sea ports after a ballistic missile was intercepted from Yemen being fired at an international airport near the Saudi capital.

