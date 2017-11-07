“Al Raqqa after Boukamal” is the equation of the next stage الرقة بعد البوكمال معادلة المرحلة المقبلة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

What has happened in the Iraqi Kurdistan through the conformation of the secession project was not mere a response to the obstinacy of the head of the Kurdish region in Iraq Masoud Al-Barazani and his personal ambitions. The Iranian position which was interpreted through the direct involvement in overthrowing the Kurdish secession was not mere a defense of the Iranian national security as in the case of Turkey which Iran played a role in reassuring and mobilizing it, Iran has behaved at the climax of the escalation with Washington on the basis of conviction that the Kurdish secession is the most important test of the balances of power between it and the America, it said to Russia which was behaving cautiously towards the Kurdish movement that it will wage the battle of overthrowing the secession till the end no matter what the cost will be.

The results which based on the confrontation with the project of the secession have increased the Iranian certainty that the US escalation by proxy and the playing at the brink of the abyss are just a psychological warfare, moreover, the rapid collapse of the secession project has proven the Iranian equation which based on the fact that the reason of the falling of the areas by the US project is because those who are supposed to confront are evading from it, because they thought that they would face a US war if they did the opposite, Iran wanted to prove the contrary to those that if they encourage and resist in the confrontation, then America will retreat in avoidance of the confrontation, and this is what has happened.

The Iranians approach the file of the Kurds of Syria from the same perspective, they think that the excessive use of the Kurdish title by America in Syria to deny the role of the Syrian army in its control against the domination of ISIS has reached to an end that is no longer tolerated, and that the protection of the unity of Syria and its sovereignty and opening the file of the US military illegitimate presence in Syria under the title of the war on ISIS will fall after the liberation of Boukamal. The Americans must be aware that there will be no longer presence for the Kurdish coverage which they want to hide behind in order to justify further illegal and illegitimate presence in Syria, and to impose an objective division of Syria, Therefore, the Iranian equation which was presented to the allies and got their conviction and acceptance in coordination with the Syrian country is based on the title “ Raqqa after Boukamal and Kirkuk”.

The message which the advisor of the Imam Ali Khamenei for the international affairs Dr. Ali Velayati has addressed from Beirut under the title of Raqqa after Boukamal and his affirmation that the axis of the resistance will liberate Raqqa after the liberation of Boukamal is not mere a message, however, it is an announcement of pragmatic position that summarized what is going to happen later. The content of the message does not restrict on addressing the Kurds of Syria to take the lesson from the experience of the Kurds of Iraq, and from the experience of following the American deception. Also it is not a message to the Americans alone that the time of their departure from Syria is close and that they have to pack their bags, however it is a message to the Turks who share with the Russians and the Iranians different sites, to take into consideration that the Syrian country will not share its sovereignty neither with countries nor with groups, so the one who wants to seize some of the Syrian geography under his control as an area of influence has to put into his consideration that he will be on a date with a confrontation with the axis of the resistance soon, so it is better to prepare himself to withdraw.

Soon, Syria will be under a unilateral control of its army, this is the most important outcome of the meeting between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Al Imam Alkhamenei which was interpreted by the declaration of Velayati. This is the promise of the allies to Syria and its president; there is no bargaining on that even from an enemy or a friend.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 4, 2017

– ما جرى في كردستان العراق بمواجهة مشروع الانفصال لم يكن مجرد ردّ على عناد رئيس الإقليم الكردي في العراق مسعود البرزاني وطموحاته الشخصية، والموقف الإيراني الذي ترجم انخراطاً مباشراً في إسقاط الانفصال الكردي لم يكن مجرد دفاع عن الأمن الوطني الإيراني، كما هي الحال بالنسبة لتركيا، التي لعبت إيران دوراً في طمأنتها واستنهاضها، لقد تصرّفت إيران في ذروة التصعيد بينها وبين واشنطن على خلفية القناعة بأنّ الانفصال الكردي هو الاختبار الأهمّ لموازين القوة بينها وبين الأميركيين، وقالت لروسيا التي كانت تتصرف بحذر تجاه الحركة الكردية، إنها ستخوض معركة إسقاط الانفصال حتى النهاية مهما كانت الكلفة.

– النتائج التي ترتّبت على المواجهة مع مشروع الانفصال زادت اليقين الإيراني بأنّ التصعيد الأميركي بالوكالة واللعب على حافة الهاوية ليسا إلا حرباً نفسية، والانهيار السريع لمشروع الانفصال ثبّتا المعادلة الإيرانية القائمة على اعتبار أنّ المناطق التي تسقط بيد المشروع الأميركي إنما تسقط لأنّ مَن يُفترض بهم المواجهة يتهرّبون منها تفادياً للمواجهة، وظناً منهم بأنهم سيلاقون حرباً أميركية إنْ فعلوا العكس. وأرادت إيران أن تثبت لهؤلاء بأنهم إذا تشجّعوا وقاموا بواجبهم في المواجهة فإنّ أميركا هي مَن سيتراجع تفادياً للمواجهة، وهذا ما حصل.

– يقارب الإيرانيون ملف أكراد سورية بهذه الرؤية، ويعتقدون أنّ الاستعمال المفرط للعنوان الكردي من الجانب الأميركي في سورية للالتفاف على دور الجيش السوري في بسط سيطرته على أراضيه بوجه سيطرة داعش، قد بلغ حداً لم يعُد يجوز السكوت عنه، وأنّ صيانة وحدة سورية وسيادتها، وفتح ملف الوجود العسكري الأميركي غير الشرعي في سورية، والمتغطّي زوراً بعنوان الحرب على داعش، سيسقط مع تحرير البوكمال، ويجب أن يدرك الأميركيون أنه لا بقاء للغطاء الكردي الذي يريدون الاحتماء به لتبرير المزيد من البقاء غير القانوني وغير الشرعي في سورية، ويسعون لفرض تقسيم موضوعي لسورية عبره، لذلك تقوم المعادلة الإيرانية التي عرضت على الحلفاء ولقيت قناعتهم وقبولهم، بالتنسيق مع الدولة السورية، على عنوان، الرقة بعد البوكمال وكركوك.

– الرسالة التي وجّهها مستشار الإمام علي الخامنئي للشؤون الدولية الدكتور علي ولايتي من بيروت، تحت عنوان الرقة بعد البوكمال، وتأكيده أنّ محور المقاومة سيتجه لتحرير الرقة بعد تحرير البوكمال، ليست مجرد رسالة بل إعلان موقف عملاني، يختصر ما سيجري لاحقاً، ولا يقتصر مضمون الرسالة على مخاطبة أكراد سورية بأخذ العبرة من تجربة أكراد العراق واستخلاص معاني السير وراء الخداع الأميركي، ولا هي رسالة للأميركيين فقط، بأنّ زمن رحيلهم من سورية قد اقترب، وأنّ عليهم البدء بحزم حقائبهم، وحسب، بل هي رسالة للأتراك الذين يتشارك معهم الروس والإيرانيون في نقاط ومواقع مختلفة، لكن يجب أن يأخذوا في حسابهم أنّ الدولة السورية لن تتشارك في السيادة مع أحد، لا دولاً ولا جماعات، وأنّ من يريد اقتطاع بعض الجغرافيا السورية تحت سيطرته كمنطقة نفوذ، عليه أن يضع في حسابه أنه سيكون قريباً على موعد مع مواجهة ضد محور المقاومة، والأفضل له الاستعداد للانسحاب.

– سورية قريباً تحت سيطرة أحادية لجيشها، وهذا هو أهمّ ما نجم عن لقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والإمام الخامنئي وجاءت ترجمته بتصريح ولايتي، وهذا عهد الحلفاء لسورية ورئيسها، ولا مساومة على ذلك لا مع عدو ولا نصف صديق.

