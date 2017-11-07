Putin and Al-Khamenei: Strategy of the alliance بوتين والخامنئي: استراتيجية الحلف

Posted on by martyrashrakat

نوفمبر 7, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Iranian Al Imam Ali Al- Khamenei know that they are the pillar of a multilateral alliance, where Turkey can be a third pillar through building the axis of the regional economic, political, and military balance, including the track of settlement in Syria. And China can be a third pillar also through building the international economic, political, and military balance. Furthermore, many countries can be a third pillar in it according to their field, specialization, and kind of their duties. Azerbaijan through the representation of its President Ilham Aliyev was present as a third pillar in forming the axis of the Caspian, and the only ground connection between them, in a way it makes the military and the economic geography of these two great countries as one, so on one hand, Russia becomes in the Iranian Bandar Abbas on the waters of the Gulf opposite Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman, and thus opposite the American conveyors and destroyers, and becomes across Turkey and across the Black Sea towards Syria on the Mediterranean waters. On the other hand, Iran becomes across Iraq and Syria on the Mediterranean waters, after the direct connection has been resolved across the Syrian-Iraqi borders and becomes across the Azerbaijan-Russian pipeline in Petersburg on the waters of the North Sea off Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Germany, so there will be an area that stretches from the North Sea to the Caspian, the Black and the Mediterranean Seas to the Gulf, where Russia and Iran are in the middle.

This is the second meeting of the two leaders after their first meeting two years ago after the accomplishment of the understanding on the Iranian nuclear program internationally, and after Russia has accomplished its military positioning in Syria. At the second meeting the two leaders continue their new mapping for their political, economic, and military alliance in the region and the world. The second accomplishment approached from its end with the victory of Syria along with the Iranian nuclear file. The two accomplishments remain under protection as a permanent task against the attempts of targeting which did not and will not stop. As the two leaders did not celebrate the accomplishment of the understanding on the nuclear program two years ago, but they planned to win in the war on Syria, they did not celebrate in their second meeting for the victory of Syria, but they plan to win in a new war, which seems a war of making the economic and the defensive balance based on a broad network of interests and security which though it they can polarize the surrounding geography.

The path of settlement in Syria and the protection of the nuclear understanding were the first discussed issues but they did not take long time, thus, the priority becomes a geographical arch from Petersburg to Bandar Abbas for transferring the steel from Russia to Iran and then to the Gulf, and opening the European market from its northern gate from and to Iran, and for building a giant electric network that is fed by nuclear reactors that build by Russia in Siberia that is able to ensure the needs of ten countries in the region from Iraq to Syria and Lebanon in the west and Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan in the east, the Gulf from the south, and facilitates the transferring of the capacitates, expertise, and the military equipments to where there is a need outside any supervision or control from a third party. The means of cooperation, coordination, and the expertise in this field between the two countries have expanded, in addition to their armed forces, and their security services from the experience of the long difficult multi-dimensional work which they waged together in Syria.

Russia which is reassured to the victory of Syria and which is comfortable towards the cooperation militarily and in oil and arms with Iraq versus Iran which is confident that the change of the equations of Syria and Iraq will change the whole region, and that the cooperation with Russia to build an international protection network for the choice of independence will ensure that America will not evade from the nuclear understanding, as it will ensure the continuation of building the Iranian missile capacity. Russia and Iran together are preparing to cooperate with China and with those who wants to build a network of inter-banking transactions that does not pass through mediation, the US currency, and banks, as a preparation for a new stage at the international and the regional levels, where the aspects of the military dimension will decrease due to the decline of wars in favor of more politics and more and more economy.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 2, 2017

– يعرف الزعيمان الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والإيراني الإمام علي الخامنئي أنهما ركيزة حلف متعدّد الأطراف، تصير تركيا ركناً ثالثاً فيه في بناء محور التوازن الاقتصادي والسياسي والعسكري الإقليمي، ومن ضمنه مسار التسوية في سورية، وتصير الصين ركناً ثالثاً فيه في بناء محور التوازن الاقتصادي والسياسي والعسكري على المستوى الدولي، وتصير دول كثيرة ثالثاً فيه كلّ في مجال واختصاص وطبيعة مهام. وحضرت أذربيجان برئيسها إلهام علييف كثالث لهما في تشكيل محور لبحر قزوين، وكحلقة وصل برية وحيدة بينهما، تجعل الجغرافيا العسكرية والاقتصادية للبلدين الكبيرين شبه واحدة، وتصير عبرها روسيا موجودة في بندر عباس الإيراني على مياه الخليج قبالة السعودية والإمارات وعُمان، تشاطئ الحاملات والمدمّرات الأميركية، بمثل ما تصير روسيا عبر تركيا برياً وعبر البحر الأسود وصولاً لسورية، على مياه المتوسط، بينما تصير إيران عبر العراق وسورية، بعدما حُسِم التواصل المباشر عبر الحدود السورية العراقية، على مياه المتوسط، وعبر الخط الواصل من أذربيجان وروسيا في بطرسبورغ على مياه بحر الشمال، قبالة فنلندا والسويد والنروج والدنمارك وألمانيا، وترتسم منطقة ممتدّة من بحر الشمال إلى بحر قزوين والبحرين الأسود والمتوسط إلى الخليج، تتوسّطها روسيا وإيران.

– هذا الاجتماع الثاني للزعيمين، بعد اجتماعهما الأول قبل عامين بعدما تمّ إنجاز التفاهم على الملف النووي الإيراني دولياً، وبعدما أنجزت روسيا تموضعها العسكري في سورية، وفي الاجتماع الثاني يواصل الزعيمان رسم خرائط جديدة لحلفهما السياسي والاقتصادي والعسكري، في المنطقة والعالم، وقد شارف الإنجاز الثاني بانتصار سورية على النهايات، لينضمّ إلى الملف النووي الإيراني، ويبقى الإنجازان تحت الحماية كمهمّة دائمة بوجه محاولات الاستهداف التي لم ولن تتوقف، وكما لم يحتفل الزعيمان قبل عامين بإنجاز التفاهم على الملف النووي، بل خططا للفوز بحرب سورية، لا يحتفلان في لقائهما الثاني بنصر سورية، بل يخططان للفوز بحرب جديدة، تبدو حرب إقامة التوازن الاقتصادي والدفاعي بالاستناد إلى شبكة المصالح والأمن الواسعة، التي يستطيعان عبرها استقطاب الجغرافيا المحيطة بهما.

– مسار التسوية في سورية وحماية التفاهم النووي يقدّما المباحثات من دون استغراق وقت طويل، لتكون الأولوية لقوس جغرافي ممتدّ من بطرسبورغ إلى بندر عباس، ينقل الصلب من روسيا إلى إيران أولاً ومنها إلى الخليج، ويفتح السوق الأوروبية من بوابتها الشمالية من إيران وإليها، وبناء شبكة نقل كهربائية عملاقة تتغذّى من مفاعلات نووية تشيّدها روسيا في سيبيريا، قادرة على تأمين احتياجات عشرات الدول في المنطقة، من العراق إلى سورية ولبنان غرباً، وباكستان وتركمانستان وأفغانستان شرقاً، والخليج جنوباً، وتسهيل تنقل المقدّرات والخبرات والمعدات العسكرية إلى حيث يستدعي الوضع، خارج أيّ رقابة أو تحكّم من أيّ طرف ثالث، وقد توسّعت سبل التعاون والتنسيق والخبرات في هذا المجال بين البلدين وقواهما المسلحة وأجهزتهما الأمنية، من تجربة العمل الصعب والطويل والمتعدّد الأبعاد، الذي خاضاه معاً في سورية.

– روسيا المطمئنة لنصر سورية والمرتاحة للتعاون عسكرياً ونفطياً وتسليحياً مع العراق، تقابل إيران الواثقة بأنّ تغيير معادلات سورية والعراق سيغيّر وجه المنطقة، وبأنّ التعاون مع روسيا لبناء شبكة حماية دولية لخيار الاستقلال سيضمن عدم التفلت الأميركي من التفاهم النووي، كما سيضمن مواصلة يناء القدرة الصاروخية الإيرانية، وروسيا وإيران معاً تستعدّان للتعاون مع الصين ومع مَن يرغب لبناء شبكة تعامل مصرفي بيني لا تمرّ بالوساطة والعملة والبنوك الأميركية، تأسيساً لمرحلة جديدة على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي، تتقلّص وجوه البعد العسكري فيها بالتناسب مع تراجع الحروب، لصالح سياسة أكثر، واقتصاد أكثر وأكثر.

