BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially liberated the Islamic State’s (ISIS) last stronghold, Albukamal, this evening, a military source told Al-Masdar News.

Led by the Syrian Army and Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Iraqi paramilitary), the government forces entered Albukamal from its eastern perimeter after the Iraqi government permitted an assault from the neighboring city of Al-Qa’im.

ISIS was then forced to withdraw from the city towards the western countryside of Albukamal after the Syrian Arab Army and their allies broke-through their defenses in the eastern part of the city.

With Albukamal’s liberation tonight, the Syrian Arab Army has taken control of all major cities in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The Syrian Army and their allies will not concentrate on the Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal countrysides in a bid to end the Islamic State’s presence in Syria.

