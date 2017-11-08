BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially liberated the Islamic State’s (ISIS) last stronghold, Albukamal, this evening, a military source told Al-Masdar News.
Led by the Syrian Army and Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Iraqi paramilitary), the government forces entered Albukamal from its eastern perimeter after the Iraqi government permitted an assault from the neighboring city of Al-Qa’im.
ISIS was then forced to withdraw from the city towards the western countryside of Albukamal after the Syrian Arab Army and their allies broke-through their defenses in the eastern part of the city.
With Albukamal’s liberation tonight, the Syrian Arab Army has taken control of all major cities in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
The Syrian Army and their allies will not concentrate on the Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal countrysides in a bid to end the Islamic State’s presence in Syria.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have liberated the strategic city of al-Bukamal from ISIS, the Hezbollah-linked al-Mayadin TV channel reported few moments ago.
No details are available yet.
Earlier on Wednesday, the SAA and Hezbollah officialy met with Iraqi forces in at the Syrian-Iraqi border, south of al-Bukamal. Then, government troops liberated the Ratka oil field, Suwayyah, al-Hiri, Huwayjat Baghuz and entered the city.
Iraqi troops reportedly assisted the SAA in its avdance.
RT Arabic also says the city is liberated.
مراسلنا: الجيش السوري يحكم السيطرة بالكامل على مدينة #البوكمال بريف #دير_الزورعلى الحدود مع العراقhttps://ar.rt.com/jhel
Video Confirmation: Syrian And Iraqi Troops Met At Border Near Al-Bukamal
08.11.2017
The Hezbollah media wing in Syria has released a video confirmation that Syrian and Iraqi troops met at the border south of the ISIS-held Syrian city of al-Bukamal.
The video shows members of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah [advanced from the Syrian side of the border] alongside members of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, which is a part of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).
The Syrian and Iraqi forces met on the border after the SAA and its allies repelled an ISIS counter-attack there on November 7.
More photos:
