“Next time it won’t be just a cruise” – Russia warns US against flying over its bases in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria. The Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim confirmed that a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, which is capable of detecting military submarines at various depths, took off from a Naval Air Station Sigonella in the Italian island of Sicily and flew close to the Russian bases on the Syrian coast, was detected by Russian radars.

Hours later, Russian radars detected another US aircraft, a strategic and a long-range bomb carrier flying at low altitudes, only miles away from the Russia-operated air base in Hmeimim, located in the northwestern Syrian province of Lattakia.

“These provocative acts are not the first of their kind, and they reflect the cowardice of the American side”, said Alexander Ivanov, a spokesman for Hmeimim air base, in a warning statement to the US forces.

